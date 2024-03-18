Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) da Vinci 5 Conference Call Transcript

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) da Vinci 5 Conference Call March 18, 2024 8:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Gary Guthart - Chief Executive Officer

Dave Rosa - President

Myriam Curet - Chief Medical Officer

Jamie Samath - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Travis Steed - Bank of America

Larry Biegelsen - Wells Fargo

Robbie Marcus - JPMorgan

Rick Wise - Stifel

Adam Maeder - Piper Sandler

Brandon Vazquez - William Blair

Drew Ranieri - Morgan Stanley

Shagun Singh - RBC

Vijay Kumar - Evercore ISI

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Intuitive da Vinci 5 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, CEO for Intuitive Surgical, Mr. Gary Guthart. Please go ahead.

Gary Guthart

Good morning and welcome to our call introducing Intuitive's fifth generation robotic system, da Vinci 5.

Before we begin, I'd like to inform you that the comments mentioned on today's call may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are described in detail in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Form 10-K filed on January 31, 2024. Our SEC filings can be found on our website or at SEC's website. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Joining me today are Dave Rosa, Intuitive's President; Dr. Myriam Curet, our Chief Medical Officer; and Jamie Samath, Chief Financial Officer. Today, we'll provide you with an overview of da Vinci 5, also described in our news release issued on Thursday, March 14. We plan to have da Vinci 5 at trade shows throughout the year, including the upcoming SAGES Conference in Cleveland, where attendees will have the opportunity