Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) Roth MKM 36th Annual ROTH Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.32K Followers

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Roth MKM 36th Annual ROTH Conference March 18, 2024 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Gorenstein - Chairman, President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Bill Kirk - ROTH MKM

Bill Kirk

All right, our clock is starting here. You guys are in track two. The sponsors, again, are Crow and Pillsbury Law. Go see them outside of the sponsor booths. For our next fireside, we have Mike Gorenstein, CEO, Chairman of Cronos Group. We're happy to have you, Mike, so thanks for being here.

Mike Gorenstein

Thanks for having me.

Bill Kirk

And for those who didn't hear my introduction earlier, I'm Bill Kirk. I cover cannabis, beverages, and food retail at Roth MKM.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Bill Kirk

So Mike, let's start, I guess, big and broad. In Canada, cannabis has gone through a multi-year period of oversupply, overproduction relative to demand. Where does that dynamic, that supply-demand dynamic sit today? And how can it improve from there?

Mike Gorenstein

Sure, so I think first of all, big and broad, but I just want to differentiate two things. So if you look at overall numbers, you'll see something probably different than what you start hearing recently from producers and retailers, which is, there's still a lot more product and overall supply than demand. However, most of that product is not fit for sale and is either expired or too low potency. I think what we are now seeing for the first time after all the supply rationalization is that, that balance is starting to shift. I don't know if I'm ready to say there's a shortage, but you're seeing for product that are in sort of the tier that consumers are willing to pay for, it's not nearly as available as it was. And we've actually seen rather than price compression with flour, there's actually opportunities to increase price.

