JHVEPhoto

While the stock market has completely focused on the Magnificent 7 stocks over the last year or so, some of the best gains have come from under-the-radar stocks. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) is a prime example of a stock with nearly 300% gains in the last year and the stock not necessarily being expensive yet. My investment thesis is Neutral on the stock after the massive run in the last year.

Source: Finviz

Riding AI Wave

Celestica traded at $10 for years despite some volatile results during the Covid years. The design and manufacturing solutions company has recently seen their Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS) business grow 10%, but the forecasted growth rates aren't overly impressive.

The company ended 2023 with Q4 revenues only growing 4.9%, but demand from hyperscaler customers remains strong. Celestica guided to Q1 revenues of up to $2.175 billion, with analysts up at $2.18 billion for nearly 20% growth.

On the Q4 '23 earnings call, the company discussed strong demand from hyperscalers, though the details on the actual products and services provided to key customers are very limited. At the end of 2023, the reliance on one key hyperscaler customer is enormous as highlighted by the CFO as follows:

During the fourth quarter and for 2023, we had one customer, which accounted for more than 10% of total revenues, representing 29% for the quarter and 22% for the year. Celestica has a long-standing relationship with this customer, a global hyperscaler that we have been supporting for well over a decade. We support this customer across 25 programs covering HPS and non-HPS products in the areas of networking and compute.

Celestica suggests their strength in engineering will lead to strong growth from this customer in 2024 and into 2025. The company has several data-center solutions, including rack integration services, likely in high demand with the AI boom within hyperscalers.

For all of 2023, hyperscaler revenues grew 32% to $2.9 billion. These revenues accounted for 62% of CCS segment revenues and 36% of total revenues, highlighting both the opportunity for this segment to drive future growth along with the risk inherent in an AI slowdown.

The big question and unknown is how long this lasts and exactly the catalyst and competitive strengths that will allow Celestica to maintain leadership. The company didn't exactly provide a lot of confidence in sustained growth with 2024 sales targets of only $8.5 billion for 6% growth.

Source: Celestica Q4'23 presentation

The guidance suggests revenues won't even grow behind the Q1'24 guidance of $2.1 billion, at the midpoint. The consensus analyst estimates for Q1'24 of $2.18 billion are already up at an annualized revenue rate of $8.72 billion, right in line with consensus estimates.

The company guided the industrial business down for 2024 after strong growth in smart energy and EV charging stations fizzled out to the end of 2023. Celestica forecasts ultimately benefiting from the EV revolution with the need for smart energy and EV charging solutions.

The business only has 6% operating margins again highlighting products and services lacking pricing power. Celestica forecasts the business to produce $200 million in free cash flow in 2024 while the stock has a market cap topping $5 billion.

Massive Gains Already

Celestica works with the top 5 hyperscalers on AI solutions, but the company doesn't have the chips or AI solutions of a technology company. The stock has actually risen more than NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) in the last year, while Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) traded in a similar manner until the recent massive leg up.

Data by YCharts

Though the stock gains have been massive, Celestica still trades at only 15x consensus EPS estimates. The company guided to an EPS of only $2.70 for 2024, but the guidance appears very conservative and the consensus analyst estimates are up at $2.93.

The difficult part about valuing Celestica is that the company is riding solution trends without a lot of specific details about products. The company rides market trends and doesn't appear to drive the trends.

The stock definitely isn't expensive based on the views that a $3 EPS for this year is very possible. Analysts forecast a $3.24 EPS for 2025 for ~10% growth making the stock fairly valued for the forecasted growth opportunity.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Celestica Inc. has already soared by 300% in the last year, so the stock is in a difficult position for an investor to jump into a position now. Assuming the guidance is indeed conservative, the stock might run more in 2024, but investors should keep in mind the sudden weakness in the EV charging space could very well be a glimpse into how the AI surge surprisingly ends.