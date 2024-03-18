Bank OZK

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) have got off to a slow start to 2024, underperforming the wider regional bank space as concerns surrounding commercial real estate ("CRE") exposure once again pick up.

Data by YCharts

OZK followers know the deal here. For those that don't, this bank is basically the one that appears right at the top of any screen for real estate exposure. Of the $26.5 billion in loans it reported at the end of 2023, circa $4.6 billion was in non-owner occupied CRE, while a meaty $11.6 billion was in construction and land development. Relative to the bank's tangible equity, construction loans clock in at around 2.8x while investor CRE is around 1.1x.

Admittedly, Bank OZK doesn't possess the type of deposit franchise I usually look for in a bank. Overall deposits were around $27.4 billion at the end of last year, of which around 15% were non-interest-bearing while relatively more expensive Time account balances totaled around $14 billon.

Funding has obviously been a hot topic for regional banks in recent quarters, with mix-shift and higher deposit costs ultimately squeezing net interest income across the industry. Bank OZK is no exception, with NIB balances falling a little over 3% sequentially last quarter while interest-bearing deposit costs advanced 41bps on the same basis. As a large share of its earning assets are floating rate loans, Bank OZK has largely already seen the benefit of higher rates accrue to earning asset yields, resulting in NIM compression.

Source: Bank OZK Q4 2023 Results Presentation

Having said all that, OZK stock has an incredible history of wealth creation for long-term investors, having returned around 17% annualized over the past 25 years.

Data by YCharts

While durably lower funding costs are one way for a bank to be "above average," where Bank OZK has historically appeared to achieve outperformance is via underwriting, reporting a consistent track record of superior credit quality versus peers through multiple business cycles.

Source: Bank OZK Q4 2023 Results Presentation

More importantly, Bank OZK has achieved this despite the fact that its loan book skews heavily to riskier categories like construction. Because its NIM is naturally quite high for the same reason, this also explains why the bank has posted well above-average profitability metrics. In Q4, Bank OZK generated an impressive annualized return on tangible common equity ("RoTCE") of 17%, while its longer-term average lands at a slightly lower, albeit still very strong, 15%.

Data Source: Bank OZK Annual Reports

While there is always the risk that this time will be different, credit quality metrics currently remain benign. Non-performing loans were still only 0.23% of total loans at the end of Q4, down a touch sequentially and virtually flat on the same period in 2022.

Bank OZK appears prudently reserved in the event that asset quality deteriorates further. At $340 million, its overall loan loss allowance increased to around 1.3% of total loans last quarter versus 1% in the year-prior period, covering current NPLs by a factor of over 5x. Furthermore, a 43% average loan-to-value ratio provides the bank with a substantial buffer in the event of declining real estate values.

Despite the high interest rate environment sapping demand for credit, Bank OZK continues to produce solid balance sheet growth. Gross loans grew by around 4.5% last quarter on a sequential basis, with year-end total loans of $26.5 billion clocking in around 27% higher year-on-year. While margins have come under pressure from higher deposit costs, loan growth has provided support to overall income and earnings. Both net interest income and pre-provision operating profit were higher here in H2 compared to H1, with this coming despite many regional banks reporting meaningful declines in both. While Bank OZK did see a modest decline in PPOP in Q4, remember this quarter contained a FDIC special assessment charge pertaining to last year's bank failures. In that context a circa 0.5% decline in PPOP is a stronger performance than it looks on paper.

Looking ahead, management is guiding for loan growth this year albeit at an understandably slower pace than in 2023. While NIM is also guided lower, the bank still has some levers to pull in terms of providing support, one of which is the circa $3b securities portfolio. While this only represents around 10% of total interest-earning assets, the yield as of Q4 was still under 3% and so below its average cost of deposits. With management stating that around $1b is due to roll-off the portfolio this year, this alone will provide a modest tailwind to NII.

We expect to roll off about $1 billion of that portfolio in 2024. And either will not replace it, or if we do replace that, we would suspect it’s going to be substantially higher yield than what’s rolling off. George Gleason, Chairman and CEO Bank OZK, Q4 2023 Earnings Call.

Interestingly, while 2024 is going to be a tough year in terms of year-on-year regional bank earnings comps, management at OZK is still aiming to grow net income and EPS. With the revenue outlook looking fairly so-so, this implies confidence that credit loss provisioning will indeed be fairly modest - a view shared by management:

So we think our ACL is appropriate and pretty well positioned for a range of scenarios. If the – unless we have a landing of the economy that’s consistent with the S4, the S6 scenarios, if the economy lands in a more benign fashion than that, then we’re going to probably look back and I think we can look back and assume that 2023 was kind of a high point in provisioning. George Gleason, Chairman and CEO Bank OZK, Q4 2023 Earnings Call.

While management here is sounding relatively upbeat, OZK's valuation understandably reflects the much more cautious sentiment of the market, with the current $42.62 stock price equating to a little over 1.1x year-end 2023 tangible book value per share.

That looks like a very good deal for a bank that has averaged a 15% RoTCE over the past decade. Although Bank OZK will once again have to prove out its underwriting proficiency over the next few quarters, if it does so then I expect this stock to re-rate up to around the 1.5x TBVPS mark over time - with that multiple more commensurate with the bank's earnings power. Alongside balance sheet growth and a ~3.6% yielding dividend, Bank OZK shares offer investors solid double-digit annualized returns potential over the medium term, and as such I rate the stock a "Buy."