Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bank OZK: Shares Look Cheap Amid Credit Quality Concerns

Mar. 18, 2024 3:06 PM ETBank OZK (OZK) Stock4 Comments
Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.34K Followers

Summary

  • Shares of Bank OZK have fallen around 15% so far this year as investors once again fret about real estate exposure.
  • The bank's strong underwriting record has powered impressive shareholder returns and profitability through multiple economic cycles.
  • Despite the market's wider concerns, there is little evidence to suggest a meaningful deterioration in credit quality here just yet.
  • Bank OZK stock trades for just 1.1x tangible book value per share, pointing to meaningful undervaluation given the bank's historical earnings power.

Bank OZK Headquarters

Bank OZK

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) have got off to a slow start to 2024, underperforming the wider regional bank space as concerns surrounding commercial real estate ("CRE") exposure once again pick up.

OZK followers

This article was written by

Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.34K Followers
I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OZK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OZK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OZK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OZK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.