Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Municipals Deliver Strength Ahead Of Seasonal Shift

BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
4.51K Followers

Summary

  • Municipals posted positive performance and outperformed comparable Treasuries in February.
  • We expect supply-and-demand dynamics to turn less supportive in the coming months.
  • After patience to start the year, we would view any material backup as an opportunity to buy.

Bond market screen with rising yields and interest rates.

Torsten Asmus

Market overview

Municipal bonds posted modestly positive performance in February as the macro-backdrop remained the focus. Interest rates rose considerably amid firm economic growth, a surprising uptick in inflation, and a message of continued patience from the Federal Reserve. Favorable supply-and-demand

This article was written by

BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
4.51K Followers
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CMF--
iShares California Muni Bond ETF
PWZ--
Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF
FCAL--
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
MINN--
Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF
MUB--
iShares National Muni Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.