High Tide Inc. (HITI) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call March 18, 2024 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Krystal Dafoe - Director, Corporate Governance
Raj Grover - President and Chief Executive Officer
Sergio Patino - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ty Collin - Eight Capital
Frederico Gomes - ATB Capital Markets
Matt Bottomley - Canaccord Genuity
Andrew Semple - Echelon Capital Markets.
Mike Regan - Excelsior Equities

Operator

Good morning. My name is Drew, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to High Tide Inc. Q1 2024 Audited Financial and Operational Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be provided at the time for you to queue up for the question-and-answer session.

I will now turn the call over to your host, Krystal Dafoe.

Krystal Dafoe

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to High Tide Inc. quarterly earnings call. Please note that all earnings discussed on this call are presented on an unaudited basis. Joining me on the call today are mister Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Sergio Patino, Chief Financial Officer. On March 15, 2024, the company released unaudited highlights from its financial and operational results for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2024.

Before we begin, please let me remind you that during the course of this conference call, High Tide's management may make statements, including with respect to management's expectations or estimates of future performance. All such statements, other than statements of historical facts, constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable securities laws and are based on assumptions, expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date hereof.

