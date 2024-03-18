Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPSS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.32K Followers

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 18, 2024 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Charles Bradley - Chief Executive Officer
Michael Lavin - President and Chief Operating Officer
Danny Bharwani - Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Consumer Portfolio Services 2023 Fourth Quarter Operating Results Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded.

Before we begin, management has asked me to inform you that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements. Any statements made during this call that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed forward-looking statements.

Statements regarding current or historical valuations of receivables because dependent on estimates of future events also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

I refer you to the company's annual report filed March 15th for further clarification. The company assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information further events or otherwise.

With us here is Mr. Charles Bradley, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Danny Bharwani, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Mike Lavin, President and Chief Operating Officer of Consumer Portfolio Services.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Bradley.

Charles Bradley

Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to our fourth quarter and full year earnings call. Thinking about this call and what I should say, the real thing was '23 probably in retrospect, was what we'll loosely call a transitional year for us and in terms of where we want to go with the company, somewhat of a neutral year.

And it harkens back to, I think, in late January of '23, when we were looking at our credit performance, we were somewhat surprised and/or dismayed, if not shocked that the '22 vintages weren't performing as well

Recommended For You

About CPSS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CPSS

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.