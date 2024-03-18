Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Calumet Specialty Products (NASDAQ:CLMT) finished 2023 with mostly predictable results and a clearer map for 2024 and beyond. For the 4th quarter, the company reported results in-line with our strong estimate for Specialty and Performance Brands. Our Montana Resource (MRL) estimate crashed and burned off by a negative $35M. The company also updated the current significantly higher, makable EBITDA at MRL going forward. MRL is the most cost-effective renewable production facility in the U.S. where long-term energy from all sources will be needed going forward. At the present capacity, it only scratches the surface of its potential. Thus far, one-off events have darkened coming strong results. For the 4th quarter, we understood that its performance would be unrepresentative of the future with the more than month-long shutdown and the using of very high-cost feed purchased prior. The actual weakness surprised us. What hasn't surprised us is that the unit price remains range bound between approximately $14 - $20. Building new business takes time. Our moniker, Patient Tech Investor, displays our long-term investment style. Yet, this blockbuster story continues even with a level of choppy results. Consistent with our past writing published in November of last year where we rated them a Strong Buy, this article presses hard on the achieved results and a clearer view at the last turn of the coming strong performance.

Quarter and Year Details

The company reported on February 23th for the 4th quarter of 2023 and full year 2023:

EBITDA of $40M for the 4th quarter and $260M for the year.

Specialty EBITDA at $75M vs. our estimate of $65-$70M.

Performance Brands at $6M vs. our estimate of $10M.

MRL at -$25M vs. our estimate of $10M.

A reminder to investors of other very unusual negative events in 2023 including: Steam Drum failure in late July at MRL. Forced 2/3s operation. Losses of approximately $120M. (13,000 bpd times $1.20 times 91 days' time 42 g/b times 2 quarters.) $70M in weather related loses for Specialty.



All in all, under normal operation, 2023 EBITDA reached $460m with only what should have been a half year of MRL operation.

For the coming year, the company's plan for capital includes one more year of heavy spending within Specialty at $110M mid-point and a possible $20M in capital at Great Falls for a long-lead catalyst. After 2024, capex falls significantly to approximately $60M.

Management updated the status for the conversion to a C-Corp having announced the official signing. It is now a waiting game.

Within MRL, Calumet now sells half of its product into Canada because of its more stable marketplace. Engineering for the MaxSAF project progressed far enough for costs to be determined and now waits for either a DOE loan or cash flow from future operations. Management seems extremely positive about obtaining the loan in-the-not-to-far-distant future.

They also reminded investors of the extreme weakness in profit margins primarily from a RIN collapse in early fall, D-6 in this case. In the prepared remarks, management stated,

"Of course, over time, biodiesel would have a difficult time competing at low industry margins, inventories in the supply chain should build, and one of the variables in the proxy equation has to react. And just in the past couple of weeks, we've seen the vegetable oil margin indicators start to turn. We've also seen tallow, a waste product adjust rapidly and strong tallow margins continue to exist."

A valid explanation followed about the unit still consuming high-cost inventory purchased much earlier in the year at significantly higher prices. At the end of December, a critical bit of information, the company was forced from still full feed tanks to feed only this high-cost feed. Flexibility, to use lower cost feed, temporarily disappeared. We again remind investors that this was the circumstance at the end of December. Management expects the high-cost feed to be depleted by the end of the March quarter. They also noted of more importance that tallow margins remain over a dollar higher per gallon than vegetable oils. Had they been able to convert, MRL would have delivered "margins reasonably in line with previously stated expectations."

Again, the long-term view remains in place.

"But ultimately, our sales are contracted formulaically, they align with the steady margin formula that we've talked about historically, and I'd say those are working very well exactly as expected."

And finally, in the call, Calumet again reminded investors that asphalt sales in December are shunted. No one paves in the winter months. Also, an interesting additional assessment of gasoline sales was included, "local gasoline demand dries up" from the normal seasonable pattern.

Our estimate for MRL missed massively primarily from one factor, a poor understanding of the margin. That is in the process of changing.

Estimating March & June

Before we begin, the status of a critical common factor must be discussed. Today, crack spreads for older refineries remain shunted by distillate weakness (diesel primarily) from a hidden yet deep U.S. manufacturing recession. The long-term trends are quite different. U.S. refining capacity peaked at 19 million barrels per day. From Shale Patch M&A Might Be Booming, But Refineries Are Left Behind,

[U.S.]refines nearly one-fifth of global crude oil, accounting for 18.1 million barrels per day (bdp)…. Unfortunately, over the last three years, the U.S. has lost six operable petroleum refineries, with refining capacity falling to 18.27 million bpd as of August 2023."

Long-term factors support richer crack spreads going forward.

Now, let's begin estimating the next two Great Falls quarters with a cut from our last article on MRL, Calumet Specialty Products: Falling Knifes And Investor Irrationality.

"Estimating MRL is the crap shoot. The unit operated at 8,000/12,000 barrels per day in October for the renewable and older business, shutdown for the repair outage during most of November followed with December being full rates with an unknown but higher cost renewable feed. Again, a table shows our calculations.

We also next include a table from the article.

4th Quarter Estimate (Millions) Oct. Nov. Dec. Quarter Fuels $12.5 * OFF $11 *** $23.5 Renewables $20M ** OFF $34M **** $55 Fixed Costs $70 Estimate for December $10 Click to enlarge

A rationalizing of our estimate follows using actual results, a difference of $35M. The miss seems stark on its face, but actually was driven by one value. We had used $2 per gallon margin. Management revealed in the call that the margin with the older high-cost feed actually equaled closer to $0.80. ("To put the impact of these items in perspective, the difference between Q3 average CBOT price levels in December was over a $1.20 per gallon.") Our estimate for December at $0.80 margin for renewables, not profit, equals -$25M. Details include: for the month of October, it equaled 8,000 bpd times 31 time $0.80 (margin without fixed costs) pg times 42 gpb or $8M, $12M less than our prior estimate. Continuing, the month of December equaled 13,000 bpd times 31 time $0.8 (margin without fixed costs) pg times 42 gpb or $13M, or $22M less. The estimate at $0.80 of -$34M lower is close enough.

Also, management provided an interesting statement on coming performance,

"[I]f we were running in an normal steady-state environment, looking at industry tallow margins of $1.70-ish a gallon or so, we'd be generating somewhere probably between $0.80 and $1 a gallon."

Using a spread sheet, the results viewed from either a margin or profit basis yield two essentially equal results. Using operating margins, a quarter delivers $55M in EBITDA while the profit approach yields $50M. Bruce Fleming, head of MRL, offered a third case stating that the tallow margin equaled $2 generating $65M in EBITDA.

With this more actuate cost picture for the older feed in mind, a March estimate for renewables is simply 13,000 bpd times 91 days times $0.80 times 42 gpb or $40M. The EBITDA becomes $40M minus $35M for fixed charges or $5M net. For the older fossil fuel business, the EBITDA equals 12,000 bpd times 91 days times 0.70 recovery times ($20 WCS spread plus $25 Gulf Coast 2-1-1 spread) minus $35M in fixed costs, plus $5M for asphalt or $5M net. The total for March's MRL estimates at $10M. Noted above, local gasoline sales also dry up in the December quarter, thus additional profit not included with a recovery of December production is certainly possible. We view this estimate low.

For June and beyond, the renewable portion of MRL will likely deliver north of $50M in EBITDA, with the older fossil fuel portion minting with or without asphalt in the $5M - $20M per quarter.

Now we turn our attention to Specialty, which reported $76 EBITDA in December. The marketplace, Gulf Coast 2-1-1 cracks, equaled approximately $22 significantly lower than during the past several quarters, while specialty margins soared at $70 per barrel. Looking forward, profit margins per barrel and crack spreads will be the major controlling factors. March quarter 2-1-1 crack is averaging $25+ up 15% quarter over quarter. The next slide provides critical relationships between fuel and specialty volumes being twice in size.

Calumet

Continuing, management expects specialty volumes to continue strong and sold-out. They also see margins slightly lower in the $60 - $70 range for the balance of the year, a negative fifteen percent to zero. In March, we expect similar Specialty results in the $75M - $80M with one factor up and the other negative. The rest of year seems similar with a slight upward basis from higher cracks. Management stated it in this fashion,

"I think we'll continue to see margins kind of in between that Q4 and Q3 number so $60, $70 type range as we look into 2024 and continue to expect that we'll be able to sell everything we make."

With respect to Performance Brands, big box inventory corrections drove weaker December quarter results. In the 1st and the next two quarters, results will be higher. Our estimates are in the $10M plus range per quarter.

September & December

We expect MRL to operate at $50M or higher for the balance of the year minus any outage later on. Specialty and PB results have estimates equal to or stronger than the March quarter for the balance.

Totaling the Numbers

The following table summarizes a strongly possible result for 2024.

Total 2024 EBITDA March June September December Specialty $80M $80M-$90M $80M-$90M $70M PB $10M $10M+ $10M+ $10M- MRL $10M $60M++ $60M++ $55M+ Totals $100M $155M++ $155M++ $135M+ Click to enlarge

Calumet expects to spend $80M on corporate expenses leaving $465M in net EBITDA. Subtracting off the $130M in capital, the company could generate $335M in cash before interest expenses. With $465M in EBITDA likely coming in 2024 and at least $50M more or $500M+ coming in 2025, Calumet generates more than enough cash to lower debt. The company legal conversion plan occurring almost simultaneously will bring in new investors. In the past, the company advertised its value with MRL operating at $60 or more per share. We concur. Management based this value upon research using several financial metrics performed by firms expert in field some. Up to this point, several unfortunate events have stunted the price movement. Again, that is about to change.

Chart

We included a day bar chart generated using TradeStation Securities.

TradeStation Securities

It is cyclical in natural with volume falling on the downside moves but has yet to show signs of a bottom. A seller continues haunting the market.

Risk

Calumet faces risk, and in our view, the major risk is from the added debt, now at $1.8B, up $500M, driven from this transformational change. In our view, the name plate EBITDA must begin this year in order to really mitigate this risk. We strongly believe that all, basically all, or much more than all of the name plate EBITDA is coming during this year! Our estimate includes this view. We didn't add shutdown losses, but those seem for the most part behind the company. It is also important to note that this includes one weak quarter at MRL with a loss of $50M+ from the lower end of potential. It is also important to remember that this estimate only places MRL at 65% of name plate. The numbers are staggering in-spite.

Also, recession loss of demand is a continuing risk. But in-spite, the company has reason to believe that Specialty volumes will continue at sold-out levels. With the weakness in the unit price continuing, we have placed a hold rating on the stock temporarily until the market shows signs of support. But charts continue showing signs of an imminent major reversal. What could generate the change? A press release from management stating that MRL is generating at least a dollar per gallon of profit changes the direction. The unit price will likely turn north rapidly and with the thinness in trading, investors will be forced to pay up. It is about news. The change seems imminent.