AlpamayoPhoto

Discount retailer Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) used $690 million to repurchase BIG shares over the last few years, but now they are in serious financial trouble. Just because BIG shares are 95% off their June 2021 high does not make them a bargain. The retailer needs a major capital infusion, in my opinion, after burning up $396 million cash for operations the last two years after doing very well during the pandemic because they were allowed to stay open.

Data by YCharts

Massive Share Repurchases

Big Lots is currently in financial trouble, but it would actually be in a very strong financial position if they did not do massive stock repurchases. For the fiscal year ending February 1, 2020 they used $176.642 million to repurchase 3.890 million shares with an average price of $45.41 and fiscal year ending January 30, 2021 they spent $446.374 million to repurchase 8.076 million shares with an average price of $55.27. These repurchases continued into the beginning of the following year when they used $11.18 million to repurchase 304k shares with an average price of $36.78. These repurchases seem staggering compared to the current total equity capitalization of only $110 million using the latest BIG price of $3.78 and $406 million long-term debt. The total number of shares outstanding has been reduced by approximately 25% over the last four years because of share repurchases. I wonder if Big Lots will soon have to sell/issue stock to raise needed cash - at much, much lower prices than they repurchased the shares at.

Most of my followers know that I am absolutely against share repurchases. The cash should be used for paying down debt, increasing cash held as a safety net, paying dividends, or increasing CAPEX - NOT for irrational stock repurchases. I am waiting for a successful shareholder lawsuit against board members of a company who voted for massive share repurchases which was eventually followed by a bankruptcy filing. There have been so many companies that have run into financial trouble because of share repurchases. Bed Bath & Beyond is a perfect example. BBBY had more cash than debt but used so much cash to repurchase stock that it found itself in terrible financial shape and then had to sell shares to raise needed cash. Eventually BBBY completely liquidated in Ch.11 bankruptcy last year.

Investor presentation (sec.gov)

Discount Store Business Model

While many of their products have competitively low prices compared to other retailers, such as Walmart (WMT), what really attracts customers to their 1,392 stores is when they have name-brand close-out merchandise at 60%-90% off. Furniture sales account for approximately 23% of revenue, but most of their foot traffic are non-furniture buying customers. In my opinion, their furniture selection is horrible. The construction, design, and fabric quality are very low-end - at least at the Casper, Wyoming store and some of their stores in Florida. Management claims that they periodically have deals on Broyhill furniture, but I rarely see any middle-market furniture.

Investor presentation (sec.gov)

Most of their customers are price sensitive and are looking for bargains. There are two different types of economies that draw customers to discount stores. The first is a recession and the second is an inflationary period. There is a major difference, however, in some retailers' bottom line between these two types of economies. During a recession, retailers are often able to negotiate better pricing and also get very cheap merchandise from bankrupt companies, which significantly helps discount retailers. During inflationary periods, discount retailers often can't negotiate good deals from vendors due to strong demand, which hurts their bottom line because margins are squeezed.

Fiscal Year 2023 and 2022 Income Statement

sec.gov

One would think that because we have had high inflation recently that Big Lots would have strong sales, but they have not. Other retailers such as Walmart and Target (TGT) had strong revenue last year. The problem for Big Lots is that it is short on capital needed to carry merchandise. (Impact of share repurchases using cash.) Big Lots decided to sell items with high margins that turn-over quickly. Both margins and inventory turn-over improved last year, but revenue declined 13.5%, and losses increased to ($16.53) per share from ($7.30) the prior year partially because they did not offer lower margin items that do not turn-over quickly. Gross margins increased slightly to 35.6% from 35.0% in the prior year, but the operating expense rate increased to 43.0% from 38.8%. They suffered from a basic Cost Accounting 101 problem of too much fixed costs, such as lease and utility expenses, compared to revenue. Big Lots did not and does not have the capital needed to carry items on the selves with lower margins that still bring in significant additional revenue needed to be profitable.

Their inability to carry inventory has been impacted by their vendors. (Latest inventories were $953.3 million, which is down from $1,148 million at the end of the prior fiscal year.) Accounts payable/inventory is a metric that is usually a good indicator of deals with vendors. The latest fiscal year had 33.6% accounts payable/inventory metric, which was down from 36.7% the prior year and down from 42.4% a couple of years ago. This trend indicates that vendors are being much stricter when dealing with Big Lots, which results in the retailer having to use more of their cash to carry merchandise. Vendors have become more reluctant to offer favorable deals with weak retailers, such as Big Lots, due to large number of retail bankruptcies that resulted in little or no recovery for general unsecured creditors.

Serious Financial Trouble

Because Big Lots used $252 million cash for operations last year and used $144 million the prior year, they are currently in serious financial trouble. Even after completing a major sale-leaseback deal last year of 22 stores and a distribution center that raised $294 million, long-term debt increased to $406.3 million ($13.90 long-term debt per share) from $301.4 million the prior year. Cash stayed about the same.

Fiscal Year 2023 and 2022 Balance Sheet

sec.gov

According to a statement during their recent conference call the retailer will "continue to evaluate additional financing options as a normal part of prudently managing our business". If they spend their forecasted $60 million on CAPEX this year and continue to burn cash from operations, they may get close to the $254 million available at the end of their fiscal year under their ABL credit facility, especially when trying to finance inventories just prior to major selling seasons. The reality is Big Lots needs a major capital infusion. Not only would this give them much needed working capital, it may also give vendors more confidence. If they can get the accounts payable/inventory to 40% from 33.6% that would free up about $60 million cash to be used in operations/additional inventory. I have no evidence that there are any current negotiations of some outside capital infusion, but I would expect it could include some type of combination of equity/warrants and loans. The equity part could cause significant dilution given the current low price of BIG stock. Some BIG retail holders may complain about significant dilution, but it is better than 100% dilution under a Ch.11 bankruptcy plan.

Alternatively, they could do some asset sales to raise cash. This, however, just "kicks the can down the road". It would just be a short-term fix to their cash flow problem. They need some major capital infusion, in my opinion.

Conclusion

In the future, Big Lots may be used in B-schools as a case study on why corporations should not repurchase a massive dollar amount of their shares even if traders are "cheerleading" for share buybacks. Big Lots has joined a long list of irrational companies, such as Bed Bath & Beyond. Big Lots stores were allowed to remain open during the pandemic and sales boomed. It seems that management irrationally assumed that strong sales would last - they didn't. Now Big Lots is in financial trouble.

I could, in theory. make a strong case that Big Lots will most likely be Ch.11 bankruptcy by 2Q 2025, but I actually expect some new capital infusion. Big Lots has a business model that works fairly well - they just need new additional capital. I rate BIG as a "hold" with a very high-risk caveat. BIG stockholders could do well over the next few years, or they could get $0.00 under a Ch.11 bankruptcy plan.