Bjoern Wylezich

Introduction

I previously covered Vonovia SE (OTCPK:VONOY) back in May 2023 where I argued that the company would be a key beneficiary of a reversal of tightening ECB policy, as well as a good option to diversify interest rate risk for holders of high rate beneficiaries such as Commerzbank AG (OTCPK:CRZBF). Over the past year, I would say both companies have outperformed my expectations, rising by about 25%:

Vonovia relative to Commerzbank, past year (Seeking Alpha)

Going forward, I reckon the pace of Vonovia price gains will significantly slow down. That said, I think the company remains a highly attractive investment for investors prioritizing security and income during economic downturns.

Company Overview

You can access all Vonovia materials here. As of the end of 2023, the company owns around 546,000 residential units in growth cities and regions in Germany (89% of the total portfolio), Sweden (7%) and Austria (4%). It also manages around 71,400 apartments. Its portfolio is worth approximately €80 billion:

Portfolio breakdown between countries (Vonovia 2023 Report)

From a segment perspective, the company derived 93% of its 2023 Adjusted EBITDA from the key Rental segment, with Value-add contributing 4%, Recurring Sales at 2% and the Development segment bringing in just 1% of Adjusted EBITDA:

Key Financial Figures (Vonovia 2023 Results Press Release)

Operational Overview

Rental saw 6.5% higher adjusted EBITDA, driven by higher rental revenue (+2.1% in 2023 despite disposals) and lower expenses thanks to Deutsche Wohnen synergies. Organic rent growth was 3.8% in 2023 (2022: 3.3%). Vacancy remains extremely low, at just 2% of the portfolio.

Value-add saw adjusted EBITDA drop 16.7% Y/Y, driven by reduced investment volumes and a higher cost base.

Recurring sales were the second-weakest segment in 2023, with adjusted EBITDA plummeting 53.1% Y/Y on lower volumes.

The development segment was the weakest performer in 2023, given the need to preserve liquidity and postpone new projects. Adjusted EBITDA crashed by 85.3% Y/Y in 2023.

On a company level, adjusted EBITDA declined by 0.9% in 2023 while total segment revenue was 7.5% lower. Moving forward, Vonovia plans to emphasize adjusted earnings before tax, or EBT, as its key performance measure, together with operating free cash flow.

Adjusted earnings before tax breakdown (Vonovia 2023 Results Presentation)

Adjusted EBT was 6.6% lower in 2023, while operating free cash flow, or OFCF, was 22.2% lower on higher interest expense and negative working capital developments:

Operating free cash flow breakdown (Vonovia 2023 Results Presentation)

Debt Position

Net debt was €41.3 billion at the end of 2023, down 5% Y/Y. Given the company's €20 billion market capitalization, reducing debt remains a key priority for management, with a further €3 billion in disposals planned for 2024.

The cost of debt was 1.7% at the end of 2023 (2022: 1.5%). 98% of the debt is fixed-cost, with an average maturity of 6.9 years (2022: 7.4 years). The company's 2033 1% bonds (ISIN DE000A3E5MJ2) trade at a ~25% discount to par, with a yield to maturity of around 4.4%:

Vonovia 1% 2033 bonds over the past year (Boerse Frankfurt)

2024 Outlook

Looking ahead, the company expects organic rent growth of about 3.5% in 2024, marginally below the 3.8% in 2023. Furthermore, Adjusted EBT is set to decline by about 6.2% to €1.75 billion in 2024:

2024 Outlook (Vonovia 2023 Results Presentation)

The lower EBT is totally expected given the rising interest expenses. Indeed, if all debt was refinanced at a 4.4% rate (which I see as unlikely), interest expenses would rise by about €1.1 billion. Given the ladder maturity structure of the company's debt, this shock will be absorbed gradually, and in any case, mitigated by continued strong rental growth.

Furthermore, the company's new dividend policy states that "Vonovia intends to pay 50% of Adjusted EBT plus surplus liquidity from Operating Free Cash Flow after accounting for the equity contribution to our yielding investment program. Shareholders shall be offered the choice between cash and scrip dividends." For 2023, the company proposed a dividend of €0.90/share.

Property Valuation

At the end of 2023, Vonovia's real estate portfolio was valued at an EPRA net initial yield of 3.1%, up from 2.7% in 2022:

Valuation developments 2022-2023 (Vonovia 2023 Report)

Furthermore, the EPRA Net tangible assets, or EPRA NTA, was €46.82 at the end of 2023, while the more conservative EPRA net disposal value metric, or EPRA NDV, was €33.45 at the end of 2023. The key difference between the two measures is the €13.9 billion in deferred taxes included in EPRA NTA but excluded from EPRA NDV:

EPRA Net asset value measures 2023 (Vonovia 2023 Annual Report)

If we want to be extremely conservative, we can even adjust the EPRA NDV downward by the €2.96 billion fair value of interest rate debt gain (as you saw in the previous paragraph, Vonovia's debt trades below par, and is currently worth less than its nominal value, which boosts EPRA NDV). Making this adjustment results in an adjusted EPRA NDV of €29.37/share.

Market-implied cap rate

Using the EPRA NAV measures and the EPRA loan-to-value of 48.4% (which is more conservative because it accounts for assets and debt on a proportionate basis, as opposed to the IFRS approach of full consolidation), we can arrive at the below market-implied cap rates for Vonovia:

EPRA NTA EPRA NDV Adjusted EPRA NDV NAV 46.82 33.45 29.37 Market-implied cap rate 4.1% 3.6% 3.4% Click to enlarge

Source: Author calculations

As you can see, depending on the NAV measure used, the market-implied cap rate varies between 3.4% and 4.1%.

We can even use the 3.2% topped-up EPRA net initial yield (which takes into account the expiration of lease incentives and can be thought of as a forward-looking net yield metric) to calculate forward-looking market-implied cap rates.

EPRA NTA EPRA NDV Adjusted EPRA NDV NAV 46.82 33.45 29.37 Forward market-implied cap rate 4.2% 3.7% 3.5% Click to enlarge

Source: Author calculations

As you can see, all forward market-implied cap rates are 0.1% higher, or about 3.5-4.2%. Last but not least, remember that Vonovia derives some 7% of its EBITDA from non-rent sources, which coupled with redevelopment opportunities slightly boosts the company's attractiveness.

Risks

The largest risk for Vonovia remains its debt-heavy capital structure, with a reported LTV in the high 40s (depending on the exact measure used) and a market LTV of 67%. That said, we are literally months away from central banks cutting interest rates, and Vonovia, as a residential real estate investment, will massively benefit from reduced risk-free interest rates.

That said, the pace and magnitude of interest rate cuts remain uncertain, and the company is likely to prioritize debt repayments for the foreseeable future.

The other risk is the €13.9 billion in deferred taxes, which somewhat cap the stock's upside potential above €30/share. Nevertheless, I expect Vonovia to gradually reduce its disposal activity, with the majority of taxes only remaining on the books but not paid (taxes are only paid if the valuation gains in the books are realized).

Conclusion

Vonovia offers an attractive cap rate of 3.4-4.1% which is set to grow at an above-inflation pace for the foreseeable future (thanks to rental controls which limited rental growth in 2022 and 2023). As such, I reckon that the company offers a solid 6-7% annual return potential over the medium term. The current price of €24.6/share is well below even the adjusted EPRA NDV measure of €29.37/share, and offers a good margin of safety.

Vonovia will truly shine in a potential recession, with scarce risk-free investment opportunities and a growing business largely independent from market turmoil.

Thank you for reading.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.