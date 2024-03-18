kynny/iStock via Getty Images

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX), a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductors, wrapped up FY2023 with the release of the latest Form 10-K on March 8 and it could not have come soon enough. FY2023 was one of the worst ever, if not the worst, with MX suffering setbacks in many areas, including record low sales. The stock also suffered, continuing the decline that started a few years ago. Still, MX looks compelling in some ways and with the stock showing signs of life recently, in addition to an expected return to growth in 2024 after many years, the question to be raised is whether the time has come to go long MX. Why will be covered next.

Magnachip continues to fade away

My previous article from September 2023 considered taking a chance on the stock, yet passed on the opportunity by rating MX a hold after adding up the strengths of the stock and subtracting its weaknesses. For instance, an argument could be made that MX is valued too low to the point that MX can be said to be undervalued. On the other hand, a counterargument could be made that MX deserves a low valuation since it is bleeding cash and has been for quite some time.

The chart above shows how passing on MX was the right move because by doing so a bullet was dodged with the stock proceeding to lose another quarter or so of its value in the following months. Keep in mind the stock has been in decline ever since it peaked in April 2021, almost three years ago. The decline was initially triggered by the failure to gain regulatory approval for the proposed buyout of MX, which continued with other headwinds popping up. This included a drop in demand, along with a general downturn in the semiconductor industry.

However, the stock has shown signs of life lately after hitting a multi-year low of $5.18 on March 5. The last time the stock price was any lower was back in 2016, or eight years ago, but the stock has been able to gain some ground after closing at $5.81 on March 15. It’s true MX has gone on temporary rallies before, before proceeding to head lower, but the recent rally is likely to cause some to wonder if the latest rally is for real this time and whether MX has hit bottom after a nearly 3-year long decline in the stock.

Why Magnachip is worth a look

The fact that the stock has been in decline for so long, years literally, is likely to convince some speculators to bet on MX with an eye on a turnaround. Nothing goes up forever, but nothing goes down forever either. The stock is due for change, especially since MX does have other appealing attributes worth noting.

As mentioned before, MX is assigned a very low valuation according to certain metrics and this became even more so with the continued decline in the stock price. For instance, as of the most recent report or Q4 FY2023, MX has a book value of $344,598K with total assets of $420,491K and total liabilities of $75,893K. This implies a book value of $8.87 per share with the number of outstanding shares at 38.85M.

The stock closed at $5.81 on March 15 to give MX a market cap of $222.3M, which means MX trades about 35% below book value of $344.6M or $8.87 per share. An argument can therefore be made that MX is undervalued based on this. It could also be one reason why short interest in MX is relatively low at just about 2%, especially for a stock that has essentially fallen for the last three years. It’s risky to be shorting a stock that could very well be undervalued.

Has the worst passed for Magnachip?

Note that almost half of MX’s book value consists of cash or equivalents. The balance sheet shows cash and cash equivalents of $158,092K and no debt. This translates to $4.13 per share, which is not that far away from its current stock price of $5.81. On the other hand, cash and cash equivalents of $158,092K at the end of Q4 FY2023 is down $67,385K or almost 30% from $225,477K at the end of Q4 FY2022, which itself was a fraction of what it used to be a few years ago.

MX is bleeding cash and the main reason why is because MX is losing money as a result of declining sales. The stock was oversold, but it is interesting to see the stock rally in recent days, shortly after the most recent earnings report, because the Q4 FY2023 report saw sales drop to its lowest level ever since MX was spun off as an independent entity from Hynix Semiconductor.

The table below shows how Q4 FY2023 was in many ways the worst quarter for MX in a long time, if not ever. MX posted a GAAP loss of $6M or $0.16 per share and a non-GAAP loss of $8M or $0.21 per share on revenue of $50.8M in Q4 FY2023. Note how the number of shares fell due to stock buybacks, which is another reason why MX has seen its cash reserves shrink. The table below shows how the numbers for Q4 FY2023 declined QoQ and YoY.

(Unit: $1000, except for EPS) (GAAP) Q4 FY2023 Q3 FY2023 Q4 FY2022 QoQ YoY Revenue 50,822 61,245 60,990 (17.0%) (16.7%) Gross profit margin 22.7% 23.6% 26.4% (90bps) (370bps) Operating income (loss) (15,935) (9,235) (10,117) - - Net income (loss) (6,040) (5,165) 2,971 - - EPS (0.16) (0.13) 0.07 - - Weighted-average shares outstanding 38,834K 40,145K 44,731K (3.3%) (13.2%) (Non-GAAP) Adjusted EBITDA (9,972) (2,735) (4,768) - - Operating income (loss) (14,095) (7,064) (8,567) - - Net income (loss) (8,044) (1,591) (15,848) - - EPS (0.21) (0.04) (0.36) - - Weighted-average shares outstanding 38,834K 40,145K 44,054K (3.3%) (11.9%) Click to enlarge

The table below shows the numbers for all of FY2023. MX finished with a non-GAAP loss of $0.55 on revenue of $230.05M. Display solutions contributed $32.13M, power solutions contributed $163.56M and transitional foundry services contributed the remaining $34.36M. Remember that, starting with FY2024, MX will change its reporting segments to Mixed-Signal Solutions or MSS, consisting of display IC and power IC businesses, and Power Analog Solutions or PAS, consisting of the power discrete business.

In general, FY2023 was a year to forget. FY2023 saw, for instance, sales shrink to a new low, the latest YoY decline in a long line of declines. Keep in mind MX used to do over $1B in sales many years ago. True, divestments played a role, but sales have steadily fallen, which is what is driving MX into the red. This at a time when the semiconductor industry has greatly expanded in the last few decades. Such a track record is unlikely to inspire confidence in MX.

(Unit: $1000, except for EPS) (GAAP) FY2023 FY2022 YoY Revenue 230,051 337,658 (31.9%) Gross profit margin 22.4% 30.0% (760bps) Operating income (loss) (57,644) (5,244) - Net income (loss) (36,622) (8,036) - EPS (0.89) (0.18) - Weighted-average shares outstanding 41,013K 44,850K (8.6%) (Non-GAAP) Adjusted EBITDA (24,174) 19,517 - Operating income (loss) (41,170) 4,091 - Net income (loss) (22,474) 8,752 - EPS (0.55) 0.19 - Weighted-average shares outstanding 41,013K 45,795K (10.4%) Click to enlarge

Guidance calls for Q1 FY2024 revenue of $46-51M, a decline of 14.9% YoY at the midpoint. Using these guidelines from MX of a declining top line with lower margins, non-GAAP EPS is estimated to come in at a loss of around $0.32 per share, or twice as much as in the preceding quarter.

Q1 FY2024 (guidance) Q1 FY2023 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $46-51M $57.0M (14.91%) Gross profit margin 17.0-20.0% 21.2% (270bps) Click to enlarge

The above numbers show why a counterargument can be made that MX is not necessarily undervalued, or not as much as one would think based on price-to-book. MX is running its income statement at a persistent loss due to shrinking sales. This will find its way to the balance sheet by cutting into book value. In other words, MX is valued below book value because book value is expected to go down.

What to expect from Magnachip in FY2024

The stock fell almost 15% the day after the market got a look at the above numbers. Still, there was a ray of hope from MX. The FY2024 outlook sees revenue increasing YoY, if only slightly. However, if the foundry business, which is set to wind down this year, is excluded, then growth is much faster. Both MSS and PAS are predicted to grow by double digits, offsetting the loss of foundry revenue. From the Q4 earnings call:

“For the full year 2024, we currently expect MSS revenue to grow double digits year-over-year, as compared with MSS equivalent revenue of $44.4 million in 2023. PAS revenue to grow double-digits year-over-year, as compared with PAS equivalent revenue $151.3 million in 2023. Consolidated revenue flex up slightly year-over-year as recovery in MSS PAS is offset by the base out of Transitional Foundry Services. Consolidated gross profit margin between 17% to 20% due to idle capacity expected from the phase out of Transitional Foundry Services. This compares with the consolidated gross profit margin of 22.4% in 2023.”

On the other hand, gross margin is expected to drop to 17-20% in FY2024, down from 22.4% in FY2023. Based on this, MX is expected to post a bigger loss despite an increase in sales for the first time since FY2018 with an estimated non-GAAP loss per share of $1.20 on revenue of $235M in FY2024.

How sustainable is growth at Magnachip?

Growth should look better in FY2025 with the absence of the foundry business, which is dragging down the numbers. However, if MX is to keep growing, it will need to look for and find new customers, especially in the display market. MX was arguably the leading supplier of driver chips for OLED displays back when companies like Samsung and LG Display, both from South Korea like MX, dominated the OLED market, but this is no longer the case.

Not only are there more manufacturers of OLED display panels, especially from China, there are also more suppliers of these OLED driver chips. As a result, MX has seen its display business shrink from what it used to be. The display business brought in $205.3M in sales as recently as FY2021, but that number fell to $32.1M in FY2023, which gives one an idea of the challenges facing MX.

MX is now looking to sign up China OEMs for its driver chips, and some have reportedly expressed interest, but MX is facing competition from China’s homegrown suppliers. This includes Huawei, one of the biggest smartphone manufacturers, including at the high end where OLED displays are exclusively used. Huawei used to source its driver chips from the outside, but it now uses chips of its own design.

It’s a similar story elsewhere. The market for power and discrete chips is seeing increasing competition as more and more capacity is brought online. All regions are seeing increasing production capacity due to new fabs coming online, but this is particularly true in China, which is expanding fab capacity the fastest, especially for mature nodes.

MX is looking for new customers, but so is pretty much everyone else to offload growing supplies. Competition is increasingly fierce, which may make it difficult for MX to sustain margins and earnings by extension, even if it manages to secure sales. In a nutshell, MX has its work cut out if it wants to get more customers on board. This is not to say it is impossible, but it will not be easy and definitely not a sure thing. MX is not guaranteed a spot in the market.

Investor takeaways

MX has seen its stock fall for the last three years and for good reason. MX is essentially a shrinking business at this time. If MX is worth betting on, it must find a way to reverse the ongoing trend of falling sales. Sales hit an all-time low in the most recent report and guidance calls for a new low, but the outlook suggests FY2024 will see a return to growth, which would be the first time since FY2018. MX will still end up in the red in FY2024, but continued growth in the top line should eventually put an end to it.

However, there are question marks as to how sustainable the growth will be. Chips from MX are produced using mostly mature nodes and production capacity for mature nodes is set to soar, especially due to what is happening in China, which is a market MX is focused on because China happens to be the center of much of what it supplies. This includes display driver chips because China is by far the biggest producer of products using driver chips, including smartphones and other portable devices with a display. Ditto for analog/power chips for the automotive market.

If MX can find enough customers to power a turnaround, MX might be a steal at current valuation. MX, for instance, trades well below book value, which can be justified if MX continues to post losses, but not if a return to growth pulls it out of the red. Still, those who intend to roll the dice on MX have to be mindful of the fact that the stock market is likely due for a major correction after the run-up in recent months to record territory due to the Fed signaling its intention to begin cutting rates.

But the latest data suggests the market, which was expecting as much as 150 basis points of rate cuts at the start of 2024, is overestimating the Fed’s ability to lower interest rates with inflation still not completely under control. If the market corrects after a record run, a stock like MX with its many obvious flaws is likely to be pulled lower. Betting on MX might be a case of trying to catch a falling knife.

It’s not an easy decision, but I remain neutral on MX. The decision as to whether to place bets on MX comes down to whether one believes MX can turn around the trend of a gradual fall in revenue, which one can argue has been in place for the last two decades. If the answer is yes and one can ride out short-term volatility, then long MX is worth considering.

On the other hand, if there are any doubts about MX, including as to whether MX has provided enough evidence a turnaround can be sustained, a potential glut of precisely the type of chips MX provides in the future, MX's less than stellar track record, or a stock market in need of a breather, then it may be best to keep looking for now.