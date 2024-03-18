Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Goodyear Tire & Rubber: Why I See At Least 50% Upside For The Stock

Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
256 Followers

Summary

  • The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a well-known tire manufacturer with a significant market share.
  • The company is focusing on innovation, partnerships, and a shareholder-friendly approach to improve its performance.
  • Goodyear aims to regain market share, expand into higher margin areas, and restore profitability by 2025.
  • While debt remains a concern, the company has de-leveraging the balance sheet by paying down debt.
  • At 5.3x forward EBITDA, the company trades an unjustifiable discount to peers when we consider the outlook.

Goodyear Canada Corporate office in Etobicoke, Toronto, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

Introduction

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) is a tire manufacturer in the United States. Over the years, the company has undergone a tumultuous period but I believe there seems to be signs of a turnaround. While shares have underperformed

This article was written by

Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
256 Followers
I'm an insurance Case Manager with a deep interest in investing. My investment philosophy is all about buying high quality stocks and great businesses. My favorite businesses are those led by disciplined capital allocators, earn exceptional returns on capital, and can compound their invested capital over long periods of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.