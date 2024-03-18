martin-dm

Overview

My recommendation for DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) is a buy rating, as I expect the underlying fundamentals to remain strong, winning relative share against peers like IAS as it continues to increase its value proposition towards customers. Note that I previously rated gave a Buy for DV in December 2023 as I saw visible catalysts that could continue to support the strong growth momentum that the business was experiencing.

Recent results & updates

The business continues to see strong growth momentum as its 4Q23 total revenue grew 29% to $172 million, which is in line with the midpoint of guidance. Profitability also came in better than expected, with pro-forma [PF] EBITDA of $65 million reflecting a 38% margin vs. the consensus expectation of $59 million. This is an amazing set of performances, which supports my previous view that DV growth momentum can continue, and I expect this strength to continue for a few reasons.

The main source of confidence is that DV is still seeing strong momentum in social. For instance, in 2023, DV's top 700 customers increased their adoption of social measurement solutions by 1000 bps, reaching 54%. This strong adoption drove the segment's revenue to grow ~50% for FY23. Other operating metrics also support strong adoption momentum: social measurement revenue grew by 21% sequentially and 62% y/y, and all of the DV new measurement wins in the quarter signed up for social coverage. This growth momentum is seen across all DV’s operating regions as well, where its international measurement revenues grew 43% y/y (45% y/y in EMEA and 39% y/y in APAC). I think another very important point to note is that DV is seeing no impact from price competition. A key point raised by management is the fact that DV is not actively seeking new business through aggressive pricing structures and is not experiencing any pricing pressure. And I think this gels well with DV 4Q23 results, where it saw a pricing increase of 5% y/y in 4Q23 while maintaining a more than 80% win rate on new business for the year. I say this is important because it contrasts with what Integral Ad Science (IAS) is saying: management noted pricing pressure. This suggests that DV is winning share, and its products provide a very strong value proposition to customers, so much so that they are able to raise prices.

So we're not seeing pricing pressure. We are not addressing or going after new business with an aggressive price structure. And to be clear, we're winning new deals and taking market share at MTFs that were increased last year. We maintained an 80% plus win rate across all new opportunities in 2023, with 62% of our full year and 59% of our fourth quarter wins being greenfield, which we define as wins where the advertiser wasn't using third-party tools for the business that DV won. From: 4Q2023 earnings call We are seeing more competitive pricing and measurement on a select group of large contract renewals in exchange for increased volume commitments and multiyear exclusive agreements. From: IAS 4Q23 earnings call

The DV growth initiative, Scibids, is also another product that I am expecting to improve DV’s value proposition to customers. In case you didn't know, Scibids helps advertisers safeguard their brand equity, cut down on media waste, and increase reach while decreasing cost per impression [CPM]. It is worth mentioning that management is already seeing positive results from customers. Specifically, 40% of DV's new logo wins since the beginning of the year are actively testing Scibids AI. I am positive about these early signs of traction with Scibids, as they point to the good possibility that DV can capture a larger pie of advertisers’ wallets. As this takes off, I believe it will continue to win share going forward and support growth ahead.

Looking into FY24, management guided FY24 revenue of $696 million, implying 22% y/y growth at the midpoint, and PF EBITDA of $213 million, implying 31% margin at the midpoint, which I think is a very strong set of guidance given that IAS is only guiding to ~13% FY24 growth (DV literally expected to win 900bps of relative share).

Valuation and risk

Author's valuation model

There are a couple of revisions to my model. At the bottom line, my target price for DV has shifted down from $51 to $41. The primary cause of this downward revision in target price is weaker than expected growth in FY24 relative to my previous expectations. While I think the momentum is still strong (remember, DV is expected to outgrow IAS by 900 bps), I think it is more conservative to tone down my expectations given that management did cite weakness amongst certain pockets of advertisers. However, in FY25, I expect growth to reaccelerate, as I think the macroeconomic situation will be in much better shape by then. A similar revision was down for EBITDA margin as well, where I revised FY24 EBTIDA margin downwards to reflect FY24 guidance given that management mentioned they are committed to long-term growth initiatives (which is going to be near-term margin headwinds). As DV sees growth acceleration in FY25, it should benefit from operating leverage, driving margin back to FY23 levels. Historically, DV has traded at around 30x forward EBITDA, but because of the industry and macro weakness, valuation has trended down to the current ~24x forward EBITDA multiple. While I think growth can accelerate in FY25, even using the current depressed valuation yields attractive upside. Note that if DV sees a mean reversion in multiples, the stock upside is going to be a lot higher.

Risks

As I noted above, management remains committed to investing for the long term. This is certainly the right thing to do from a business perspective. However, from an equity investor perspective, if management becomes more aggressive in investing, it could dampen the stock's positive sentiment as investors become worried about further reductions in EBITDA margins, thus putting a lid on how high valuations can be rerated.

Summary

Summarizing this post, the recommendation for DV is still a buy. The company continues to demonstrate impressive growth momentum and I expect this momentum to continue. There are several factors that supports my bullish stance. Firstly, DV is experiencing exceptional adoption of its social measurement solutions, a key growth driver. Social measurement revenue surged 62% year-over-year in FY23, highlighting the increasing acceptance of this offering. Secondly, DV is not succumbing to pricing pressures unlike competitors, indicating the strength of its value proposition. This is further evidenced by their high win rates and ability to raise prices while maintaining customer satisfaction. The Scibids also showed early signs of customer traction suggest its potential to expand DV's wallet share with advertisers seeking greater brand protection and media optimization. The key risk lies in aggressive long-term investments potentially impacting near-term margins and dampening investor sentiment.