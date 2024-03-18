PavloBaliukh

It was the summer of 2022 when I concluded that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) was adding some assets at a good point in the cycle. Titan was already posting solid earnings at a time when I feared a long-term normalization of margins, but instead margins have only improved further, reducing valuation multiples along the way.

Right now, Titan looks dirt cheap as shares continue to look attractive even if margins were to revert in a substantial manner. Amidst all this, I am happy to initiate a small position here, as the valuation argument is too compelling to remain on the sidelines.

Power & Precision To Grow

Titan Machinery was founded in 1980 and over time has grown to become a large dealer of farmer and construction equipment. In fact, it runs over 120 dealerships across the globe, although North America is overrepresented in this, with these dealers supplying equipment from Case and New Holland, among others.

When I picked up coverage in the summer of 2022, Titan announced a big deal to acquire Heartland Ag Systems, the largest Case IH application equipment dealership in the U.S. A $110 million deal added some $214 million in sales and $15 million in EBITDA to the business. Investors like the deal, given the reasonable multiples, but also the anticipation of $60 million in synergies down the road, creating pro forma earnings power around $3.50 per share, at least that was the idea.

The deal came after the company posted its 2022 results, a year in which revenues rose by 21% to $1.71 billion. The agriculture market was responsible for about $1.1 billion in sales, complemented by a roughly equally large $300 million construction and $300 million international business. The company posted operating earnings of $90 million, net earnings of $66 million and earnings per share just shy of $3 per share.

This looked compelling with shares trading at $25 per share, resulting in just a high single-digit earnings multiple, amidst a resilient balance sheet, yet I observed that the company has actually seen sales come down compared to a decade ago. Operating margins typically only came in between zero and 5% of sales, as they came in at the high end of the range in 2022. Even these margins might revert to averages of 2-3%, this might push down earnings power to $1.50 per share, making the valuation a lot more fair already.

This observation and the fact that major equipment manufacturers might deal with clients directly themselves, certainly with automation on the rise, and Titan’s OEMs not being the strongest brands out there, made me a bit cautious.

Shares Are Stuck

Fast forwarding nearly two years in time, we see that shares are trading dead flat at $25 per share here, but note that shares have risen towards the $50 mark early in 2023, only to give up those gains during the remainder of the year.

The peak (and subsequent pullback) coincided with the release of the 2022 results in March 2023. Full year revenues rose 29% to $2.21 billion, with operating earnings up more than 50% to $138 million, as adjusted earnings of nearly $102 million came in at $4.52 per share. So far the good news as earnings were stronger than anticipated, yet the company ended the year on a softer note duo to supply chain issues. In part aided by some bolt-on deals, the company guided for sales growth in 2023, with earnings seen up to $4.50-$5.10 per share.

In the summer of 2023, Titan announced a $63 million cash deal to acquire O'Connors, the largest Case IH dealerships group in Australia, in a transaction adding $258 million in sales and $21 million in EBITDA, as that valuation looked quite compelling.

By November, Titan announced its third quarter results for 2023 with revenues year to date up 17% to $1.91 billion, and operating earnings so far being up 5% to $117 million. Note that the third quarter painted a different picture, with sales up less than 4% despite closing of the O'Connors deal during the quarter, as operating earnings were down by a quarter.

Nonetheless, the company still guided for 2023 earnings between $4.60 and $5.25 per share as the quarterly results were impacted by delayed OEM deliveries during the key harvesting season, as the company believes the fourth quarter will be strong.

Net debt stood at just $30 million, that is calculated as cash minus regular debt, with the company furthermore having $705 million in floorplan debt, offset by over a billion in inventories. The 22.5 million shares are now back to down to $25 per share, granting equity of the business a valuation of $562 million. Including modest net debt, the enterprise valuation comes in around $600 million, equal to just about a quarter of sales, with shares trading at just 5 times earnings here.

Another Tiny Deal

Soon after the start of the year 2024, Titan Machinery announced its next bolt-on deal as it acquired Scott Supply, a combined Case and New Holland dealer, located in Mitchell. The deal adds about 1.5% to pro forma sales with a $40 million sales contribution, being a relatively larger dealership, as no other financial details have been announced.

Needless, to say, given the low sales multiples in valuation terms, the deal likely has run in the single millions, or in the teens of millions.

And Now?

The truth is that a 5 times earnings multiple for Titan Machinery Inc. looks dirt cheap, and likely is. The issue is that current EBIT margins around 6-7% of sales are historically very high, as for this year's, margins have only come in the low single digits.

Even if sales were to retreat from a current revenue base of $2.5 billion base to $2 billion, and 6-7% operating margins would revert to 4%, we would still have an $80 million EBIT business, which should post earnings between $2 and $3 per share.

Given all this, I am gradually warming up to Titan Machinery Inc. here. While investors should not expect miracles, it mostly is the great current earnings power and greater spirits in the management team (and its actions), which should drive long-term performance.