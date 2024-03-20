Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FSCO Is My Favorite Opportunity In The Taxable CEF Space - 12.4% Yield

Mar. 20, 2024 8:00 AM ETFS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO)1 Comment
Alpha Gen Capital profile picture
Alpha Gen Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Bond market performance has suffered due to rising interest rates, creating an opportunity for investors to find higher returns.
  • FS Credit Opportunities, a lesser-known fund managing $76B in assets, offers significant returns and a chance to rival equity returns.
  • The fund's portfolio consists of a mix of public and private credit, with a focus on floating rate debt to insulate from interest rate fluctuations.
  • We think the fund will continue to boost the distribution moderately over the course of this year taking a conservative approach. This will help close the discount further.

Stocks Certificate / Mutal Fund / Bond

spxChrome/E+ via Getty Images

The bond market can be a mysterious place for many DIY investors. Traditionally, they have spent the vast majority of their time on their equity investments while throwing their bond allocation into a 'total return' type of bond fund.

Our Yield Hunting marketplace service is currently offering, for a limited time only, free trials.

Our member community is fairly unique focused primarily on constructing portfolios geared towards income. The Core Income Portfolio currently yields over 8% comprised of closed-end funds. If you are interested in learning about closed-end funds and want guidance on generating income, check out our service today. We also have expert guidance on individual preferred stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds.

Check out our Five-Star member reviews.

Click here to learn more.

This article was written by

Alpha Gen Capital profile picture
Alpha Gen Capital
16.9K Followers

Alpha Gen Capital is a former financial advisor and his analysis is meant to provide a relatively safer income stream with CEFs and mutual funds. He has been writing about investing on Seeking Alpha for the past decade and he aims to help investors better understand how to properly construct a portfolio.

Alpha Gen Capital leads the investing group

Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps

, where along with his team of analysts, he focuses on closed-end funds and getting yield from bonds to complement dividend portfolios. The service is dedicated to income investors who are searching for yield without the high risk of the equity market. Additionally, they provide 4 actively managed portfolios.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FSCO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FSCO Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on FSCO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FSCO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News