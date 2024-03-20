spxChrome/E+ via Getty Images

The bond market can be a mysterious place for many DIY investors. Traditionally, they have spent the vast majority of their time on their equity investments while throwing their bond allocation into a 'total return' type of bond fund.

That was fine for a long time as the 'Great Moderation' meant lower rates over the last forty years. However, since 2020, we have been in a rising rate environment meaning that those total return funds haven't performed nearly as well. Their returns have been downright terrible.

As we enter what we think is a generational opportunity for bond investing, the ability to outperform and navigate takes some work. For those willing, the bond side of their portfolios can offer up significant returns and perhaps even rival equity returns over the next five years.

Enter FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO).

FS isn't a household name for most DIY investors but they manage $76B in assets for mostly institutional clients and have been around since 2007. They have recently been making a push into the RIA and retail spaces with additional products in private debt, private equity, and real assets.

This fund was previously a non-listed CEF but decided to list the shares on the NYSE to give shareholders liquidity in their positions. This is what created the opportunity we've been harping about for a year.

By listing and giving investors that daily liquidity, many investors sold out creating a chasm of a discount to NAV. At one point, it reached -34% or another way to think about it, buying $1 worth of assets for $0.66. Not a bad deal.

And it was only because so many investors wanted to sell out or sell out before the discount widened.

Since then, the discount has slowly closed and is now at -17.5%. The main driver of that is simply time. The fund has begun building a public track record while also raising the distribution a couple of times.

Our thesis remains the same: The fund has now been listed on the NYSE for more than a year and the performance has been nothing short of spectacular. Since the conversion in November 2022, the fund's share price is up 55%!

What Are You Buying?

This fund is going to be quite different than a typical closed-end fund ("CEF"). For one, it has a dynamic investment strategy (which is their terminology and mostly marketing schtick)

The portfolio is a mix of credit - both public and private. Private credit (sometimes called Private Debt) is in its golden age and is probably the most en vogue area of the credit markets.

Just over half of the portfolio are senior secured loans, with 18% in fixed coupon bonds. 12% is in equity/warrants/ and private equity.

FS Credit

The thing that is noticeable in the above image is the duration at just 0.9 years. The reason that this fund is so insulated from interest rates is that most of the holdings are floating rate [base rate + a spread].

The portfolio is just over $2B in total assets and floating rate debt is 56% of the portfolio's value. The portfolio is also split between publicly traded (53% of total assets) and private credit (47%).

Leverage has a lot of capacity left speaking to the conservative approach and the need for value to tap that leverage. This is something I like to see given that they have an incentive to draw on the leverage to increase their fee revenue and meet that incentive fee hurdle.

The Biggest Hang-up For Investors - The High Fees

Most investors, rightly so, balk at the high expense ratio. The latest fee rate is 8.28%. Crazy right!

But in reality, it is not that high. FSCO straddles some middle ground between a CEF and a business development company ("BDC"). BDC fees are higher than CEF fees. They typically chart a management fee of 1.5% to 2.0% of gross assets plus an incentive fee. The higher fees are a function of the private credit investments in the portfolio.

An incentive fee is a fee based on the performance of net investment income or the earnings from within the portfolio. Above a certain threshold or hurdle rate, the management team takes a portion of the gains.

In BDCs, it is typically above 6% or 8%, 20% of the gains above that level go to management. A performance-based form of compensation to incentivize them to do well.

Given how well FSCO has done recently, the incentive fee is quite high. They are EARNING that fee given the NET return you, the shareholder, have reaped.

The calculation of the incentive fee for each quarter is:

FS Credit

We can see the fees paid in the 12/31/23 annual report. They total $28,413 in management fees, $16,622 in incentive fees, and $43,924 in interest expense.

That totals $88.959 or approximately 6.48% of net assets. Here we are not including other fees that are the traditional administrative fees for operating a 1940 Investment Act fund.

FS Credit

If we went back to a ZIRP environment, most of that interest expense would go away. That is about 40% of the 8.28% fee alone. The incentive fee was the equivalent of a 1.21% expense ratio alone - something you are giving up simply because YOUR performance was in excess of 6% (1.50% each quarter).

The cost of financing their leverage (which stands at a modest 12%) is 6.29% as of the fourth quarter of last year. Short-term rates are down since then which should be accretive to the fund.

Am I making the case that the fees are cheap? Absolutely not. In fact, they are high. However, the case I'm making is that they are not egregiously high as I've seen some investors comment on articles covering the fund. You have to pay up for high-quality.

Institutional investors are typically paying these types of fees to access the best of the best managers out there. Those managers rarely manage funds that are accessible by the public so they are not family and get a bit of sticker shock seeing those fees.

The Discount and The Distribution Rate

The fund raised the distribution last year by 15% to $0.057 per share per month. More recently, they raised again by 5.3% to $0.06 per share per month.

The yield is 12.41% as of this writing but only 10.24% based on NAV. That is not all the compelling for a private debt fund. However, we think that it could be raised a bit.

In the fourth quarter, the fund generated net investment income of $0.15 per share or $0.05 per share per month. In the third quarter of last year, the fund earned NII of $0.22 per share or $0.073 per share per month.

For all of 2023, the fund earned $0.77 per share on a GAAP basis. Remember, the distribution rate is now $0.06 per share per month or $0.64. That is a coverage ratio of 120%.

For reference, the $0.77 per share in NII generated in 2023 was up from $0.68 the year before.

That is a significant amount of outperformance relative to their payout.

We think the fund will continue to boost the distribution moderately over the course of this year taking a conservative approach. This will help close the discount further on top of the great NAV performance drawing in a marginal investor.

The discount has closed from about -34% roughly a year ago to the current -17.5%, effectively cutting it in half. However, in the last six months the discount hasn't tightened much at all. There's a bit of consolidation going on.

CEFConnect

I think as they raise the distribution and the fund continues to gain more of a spotlight, investors will jump in. This is really one of the best ways for a DIY investor to access the private debt space.

Concluding Thoughts

FSCO is my largest taxable bond CEF at the moment for the reason that it gains us access to the private debt market through a top-tier manager at a significant discount to NAV.

The 12.4% yield you are receiving is actually covered by earnings and likely to increase over the year. Additionally, there is a good chance that the discount will close up to. We don't expect it to go to zero thanks to the fees but it could reach -10% over time giving you a nice capital gain.