Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Agilysys: Time To Buy This GARP Small Cap

Mar. 18, 2024 5:50 PM ETAgilysys, Inc. (AGYS) Stock
Off His Game profile picture
Off His Game
1.31K Followers

Summary

  • Agilysys, Inc., a leading hospitality software company has a strong combination of revenue growth and profitability.
  • Agilysys stock has fallen recently due to a large selling shareholder making a block sale.
  • The company continues to execute well, adding customers and broadening their hospitality suite within current customers.

Happy receptionist talking to hotel guests.

Dimensions/E+ via Getty Images

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) is in the business of making experiences for many travelers around the world smoother and more efficient. AGYS is in the sweet spot between growth and profitability, with 21% revenue growth combined with a

This article was written by

Off His Game profile picture
Off His Game
1.31K Followers
I am focused on Canadian stocks, Technology and growth stocks. The key to long term returns are disruptive companies that change the landscape of their industry. I also focus on Mid-Cap companies with strong management and high growth to attain alpha. I buy swing positions as well for quality companies when they return to their longer term averages - combine technical setups with solid fundamentals to beat the market. Follow me to get notified on any new article posting - the market moves faster than ever.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGYS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AGYS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AGYS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AGYS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.