MidCap Financial Could Be Poised To Generate Healthy Returns In 2024

With a track record of $110 billion in lending commitments in the last decade, MidCap Financial (NASDAQ:MFIC) is likely to benefit from improving deal activity. The middle-market business development company is poised to capitalize on the potential opportunities with its strong liquidity position. Moreover, the company’s strategy of diversifying its investment portfolio and strictly focusing on first-lien loans lowers the risk factor. As I expect MFIC’s robust earnings potential to help generate healthy returns for shareholders in 2024, I maintain my buy recommendation. It generated a total return of 17% since my last article, outperforming the S&P 500’s 12% return.

Improving End Market Supports MidCap Financial's Growth Potential

In the latest earnings call, MidCap Financial’s CEO, Tanner Powell, hinted about increasing activity in the private credit market.

Looking ahead we believe we will likely see a pickup in deal activity in 2024, given a more stable backdrop, better visibility into rates, significant private equity dry powder which needs to be deployed, and increasing pressure for sponsors to exit assets in order to make distribution and or return of capital to investors. Sponsors focused on the middle market are primarily seeking financing solutions in the private credit market. Buyers and sellers are becoming more aligned on valuation.

Several factors such as interest rate stability, diminishing economic downturn threat and slowing inflation support the CEO’s optimistic outlook. Furthermore, a significant increase in equity dry powder, a term used to describe cash reserves maintained to invest in profit-making opportunities, is likely to play a key role in strengthening deal activities.

As of the end of 2023, private equity firms had a record $2.59 trillion in cash reserves for buyouts and other investments. Moreover, a decade-low private equity exit transactions in the last year left buyout groups with a towering backlog of $2.8 trillion in unsold investments. In the US, the private equity dry powder of around $645 billion implies significant demand for private loans. Meanwhile, MidCap Financial's portfolio activity also reflects increased confidence in the credit market. For instance, in the December quarter, MidCap Financial deployed $175 million in new investment commitments compared to $17 million in the previous quarter and $34 million in the June quarter. Its weighted average spread of 625 basis points and an average OID of 234 basis points on new commitments represent a portfolio yield of nearly 12%.

Besides 96% of its corporate lending portfolio being first-lien, the company’s portfolio diversification enhances its risk profile and increases its ability to capitalize on growth opportunities. Its $2.33 billion investment portfolio is spread across 152 companies operating in 23 different industries. Its strong underwriting policies are also reflected in its low non-accrual rate of 0.2% of the entire portfolio compared to the industry average of nearly 2%. During the December quarter, it placed no new investment on non-accrual status.

The company also appears in a position to invest in growth opportunities and manage its $1.4 billion debt. As of the end of 2023, it has $93 million in cash and cash equivalents. Its strategy of issuing $232 million of notes and raising $80 million of 5-year unsecured debt strengthened its position to fund its unsecured debt maturing in March 2025. Moreover, the company has $1.05 billion available under the multi-currency revolving credit facility as of the end of 2023.

Dividend and Valuation

MidCap Financial’s dividend profile looks strong due to its double-digit dividend yield and solid dividend outlook. Its current quarterly dividend is completely safe given its ability to produce higher net investment income than dividends. Last year, its dividend payout ratio was around 85% while the outlook suggests that the company is in a position to comfortably sustain its high cash payout in 2024. Wall Street expects MidCap Financial to generate earnings per share of $1.71 in 2024, up from its annual payout of $1.52 per share. Moreover, its spillover income of $0.92 per share at the end of 2023 could also enable it to offer a special dividend.

Besides dividends, the company’s share price appears to be undervalued compared to the closest peers and sector median. For instance, MFIC’s shares are trading around 7.9 times its earnings compared to PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT), Sixth Street Capital (TSLX) and SLR Investment’s (SLRC) 9.48, 7.95 and 10.81 times, respectively. The sector median is above 10 times earnings. Moreover, its stock trades around 0.92 times its book value, down nearly 15% from the sector median. The company’s net asset value of $15.41 is also above its current stock price of $14. Its net asset value increased in the past 5 five consecutive quarters due to its ability to produce higher earnings than dividends. I expect this trend to continue in 2024 because of expectations for higher earnings and low non-accruals.

Quant Rating

Quant rating is important because it eliminates emotions. MidCap Financial received a buy rating with a quant score of 4.19. The stock earned an A-grade on valuation because the majority of metrics are trading below the sector median. Moreover, a B-grade on momentum shows the shares have solid price momentum, which is a strong signal when combined with cheap valuations. The significant improvement in the growth factor in the past three months also reflects the company’s ability to steadily increase revenue, earnings and cash flow.

Risk Factors

MidCap Financial performed exceptionally well in 2023 given its record financial numbers and low non-accruals. However, there are several risk factors to consider in 2024, including the potential rate cuts. At present, the forecast suggests a 0.50% to 0.75% rate cut from the Fed in 2024, which could negatively impact its earnings due to its 100% floating rate portfolio. However, if the Fed implements an aggressive rate cut policy in 2024 or 2025, the company could experience a significant impact on its earnings potential.

Final Thoughts

MidCap Financial appears to be a solid stock for investors seeking healthy dividend returns and a steady share price appreciation. This is because the company’s end market is improving with strong long-term fundamentals. It is also in a healthy cash position to capitalize on growth opportunities. The company's concentration on senior secured loans and portfolio diversification lowers the risk factor. Moreover, low valuations combined with robust share price momentum and strong financial growth prospects make it a solid stock to buy and hold.