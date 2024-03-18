KanawatTH

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:OTCPK:BRPHF) has benefited from the resurgence of the crypto sector, with shares up more than 170% over the past year. The company has made a name for itself as a global financial services leader specializing in digital assets with a diversified business model. The story here is a major increase in assets under management, capturing higher crypto prices and ongoing inflows of new capital.

We last covered the stock in 2023, noting that the group was consolidating its market positioning with several long-term tailwinds. Our update today looks ahead to the upcoming quarterly results, with a sense that Galaxy's outlook is stronger than ever. An ongoing reorganization effort to incorporate in the U.S. and list shares on a Nasdaq listing remains a key catalyst for investors to look forward to.

Galaxy Digital Financials Recap

Galaxy Digital is set to report its Q4 earnings on March 26th, before the market opens. A lot has happened in recent months with some of the high-level trends reflected in the company's January month-end AUM data, which reached $8.1 billion, up 328% from the same period last year.

Within the total amount, the core "funds" line-item, including Galaxy Asset Management (GAM) family of Passive, Active, and Venture Capital funds at $3.3 billion, is up 74% year-over-year.

There is also the "Opportunistic" category in AUM, which reached $4.8 billion in January, compared to $1.6 billion at the end of Q3. In this case, Galaxy was selected to manage assets for the ongoing liquidation of the bankrupt "FTX Group" liquid digital asset portfolio back in September. While that value has surged into 2024, the expectation is that AUM tied to this particular program will decline over time as the portfolio is monetized.

We'll get more color on the breakdown of those figures through March, with the Q4 report, with the trend from last quarter suggesting a combination of new actively managed client mandates, as well as the appreciation in the value of the underlying holdings, based on the strong momentum of digital asset prices.

A large portion of the AUM growth is expected to translate directly into higher fee revenue as a core earnings driver through 2024.

A major development for Galaxy Digital this year was the launch of the Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) in January. Galaxy acts as the execution agent in the buying and selling of bitcoin for cash, within the passively managed exchange-traded fund structure, in partnership with Invesco Ltd. (IVZ).

The collaboration works to highlight Galaxy's expertise in trading, market making, and risk management. A key metric here includes the number of trading counterparties for the Galaxy Global Markets (GGM) group, which reached 1,028 in Q3, up 3% from Q3 2022.

Considering the explosive growth in digital assets since the Q3 quarter end, the expectation is for strong trading volume and revenue, alongside related lending and staking activity for Q4, with further momentum into the current Q1 2024.

Finally, the third segment to watch is the "Digital Infrastructure Solutions" group, which has quickly scaled into a major bitcoin mining operation at the company's Helios data center in West Texas. The company ended Q3 with 3.9 EH/s of hash rate under management between 1.8 EH/s under the proprietary mining, and the remainder through hosting services.

Considering the price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has more than doubled from an average of under $30k to the current level above $66k, the expectation is for mining revenue to make a positive contribution to overall results in Q4.

What's Next For Galaxy Digital?

There are many moving parts when looking at Galaxy Digital, with the takeaway for us being the company's critical role in advancing the adoption of digital assets at the institutional level globally.

The SEC approval of Bitcoin spot price ETFs in January represented a milestone for the industry that has worked to reaffirm the legitimacy of digital assets as a viable investment vehicle. Beyond any connection to Bitcoin, Ether (ETH-USD), or the price of other cryptocurrencies, we sense that growth opportunities for Galaxy are still in the early stages of thinking about the broader universe of blockchain technologies.

There just isn't another group at the size of Galaxy that has an established presence across diverse segments from global markets to asset management. By this measure, the company is well-positioned to continue capitalizing, as the market evolves into the next growth cycle.

The company's "GalaxyOne" is already in beta testing, and could be an incremental growth driver into 2024. The offering enhances current capabilities supporting spot trading, derivatives, lending, custody, and reporting functionality through a unified platform for institutional clients.

We mentioned the ongoing expectation that Galaxy reorganizes to become a Delaware-incorporated company with a primary U.S. listing. In our view, this structure should enhance the visibility and liquidity of the stock, while unlocking value to shareholders through a simplified corporate structure.

The latest update is that the SEC review is ongoing, in what has been a slower-than-expected process. As explained in the latest earnings conference call, one of the goals for Galaxy is to ultimately become an SEC-registered broker-dealer, competing directly with Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) in the U.S. market and also serving retail customers directly.

This is important, as it would allow Galaxy's valuation to converge higher toward Coinbase, which currently trades at a large premium in terms of its price-to-book multiple. In our view, Galaxy Digital remains undervalued.

Final Thoughts

We are bullish on Galaxy Digital and expect a strong Q4 earnings report, with management offering positive guidance for the year ahead. At the same time, it's understood that the stock price remains exposed to short-term trading action and shifting sentiment toward crypto.

The risk here is that Bitcoin and other digital assets face an extended period of volatility that would impact growth expectations. We want to see further progress in advancing the U.S. listing roadmap, while any type of setback there would force a reassessment of the long-term outlook.

Monitoring points over the next few quarters include, the monthly AUM updates, and performance indicators such as trading volumes and Bitcoin mining activity.

