Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX:FMCB) is a quality bank trading at a relatively cheap valuation and is one of the few companies in the dividends kings list, making it an interesting play in the banking sector right now.

Business Overview

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company for the Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California, being registered in Delaware and regulated by the Federal Reserve and by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation. Its current market value is about $720 million and, at the end of 2023, its total assets amounted to $5.3 billion, being therefore a very small bank within the U.S. banking system.

FMCB operates all of its activities under its fully owned banking subsidiary, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California, which was formed in 1916. Geographically, the bank's activities are concentrated in the mid-Central Valley of California and the east region of the San Francisco Bay area.

Its operations are mainly focused on deposits and loans, being therefore a relatively simple banking organization, offering its services to individual customers and small and medium-sized companies. It operates 29 branches, showing that its geographical presence is somewhat limited, and had only 378 employees at the end of last year.

Nevertheless, measuring by deposit market share, FMCB has an interesting position in two of the eight California counties where it operates, namely in San Joaquin and Stanislaus, where it holds 12.8% market share and 8.8% respectively, while for all regions where it's present, its deposit market share is close to 2%, as shown in the next table.

Deposits market share (FMCB)

Given that the banking market is highly competitive and FMCB faces competition from a variety of players, including small and large banks, credit unions, savings institutions, and mutual funds, beyond others, it may be difficult to gain significant market share over the long term.

This means that FMCB's size is not expected to change much in the near future, at least if it maintains its strategy to offer mainly basic banking products, particularly on an organic basis.

Regarding its loan book, it amounted to $3.6 billion at the end of 2023, which was totally financed by the bank's deposit base of close to $4.7 billion. This means that its loan-to-deposit ratio was about 77%, which is a conservative level in the banking sector, given that a level between 95-100% is usually considered acceptable and below that is seen as a bank with a low leverage position.

Despite its conservative position related to its deposit base, FMCB's loan book is considerably exposed to real estate, which can be risky considering the current downturn in the market, especially in the office segment.

Moreover, about 5.8% of its loan book is for real estate construction, acquisition, and land developments, which is considered a riskier area of the real estate market. Given that these loans are usually 'interest-only', no principal is paid prior to maturity, which can lead to higher risk during periods of rising interest rates and lower property values, which has been exactly the market environment over the past few quarters.

FMCB's commercial real estate (CRE) and acquisition, development, and construction (ADC) loans together accounted for 182% of its total risk-based capital at the end of 2023, below the 300% ratio that is seen as problematic by regulators, and ADC loans accounted to 36% of the bank's risk-based capital, also lower than the 100% ratio seen as problematic. This means FMCB has significant exposure to these types of loans, but so far, they are within levels that are considered acceptable.

Nevertheless, this is something that investors should be aware of in the near future, as the bank's exposure to these loans may lead to higher losses ahead than compared to its recent history, as the real estate market should continue to be under the pressure of high interest rates for some more time.

In addition to real estate, the bank is also quite exposed to agriculture, which accounted for about 30% of its loan book in 2023. This sector is quite cyclical and can have significant exposure to a particular commodity, which the bank tries to diversify by lending to a relatively large number of agricultural borrowers and exposed to several commodities, to avoid being overly exposed to potentially volatile prices in any one commodity.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, FMCB has a positive track record, as the bank has been able to grow its assets and profits over the past few years. Its growth has been mainly related to its core businesses of agricultural and real estate lending in its market areas, plus its expansion strategy. Indeed, for instance, the bank entered the San Francisco Bay area recently, and also offered a new product line for commercial equipment leasing a few years ago, being important measures for the bank's recent growth.

In 2023, the bank reported a positive operating performance, supported by higher interest rates that led to increasing net interest income (NII) during the year. As a commercial bank, the majority of its revenues come from NII, which amounted to $215 million in 2023, an increase of close to 11% YoY.

Its net interest margin (NIM) was 4.3% in 2023, a very high level in the banking sector, compared to 3.8% in the previous year. While its NIM increased during the year, its gain was not particularly impressive because its deposit costs also increased, showing that its deposit beta is somewhat high compared to other banks. This can be justified, at least in part, by the regional banking turmoil following the collapse of SVB Financial in Q1 2023, which was also a bank focused in California, and has probably put some pressure on FMCB's deposit flows at the time.

Nevertheless, its total deposits of $4.6 billion at the end of 2023 were relatively stable compared to 2022, showing that, on an annual basis, the bank was successful in retaining deposits in its balance sheet. This is very important because deposits are the bank's major funding source, thus a stable deposit base is key for a sustainable business model over the long term. The fact that FMCB's deposit base didn't change much in a difficult year for the regional banking sector in the U.S. is a good sign, showing that it enjoys a strong reputation within its individual and commercial customer base.

Regarding non-interest income, it amounted only to $14 million in 2023, thus some 94% of the bank's revenues come from NII, showing that its business relies heavily on deposit taking and making loans.

On the cost side, its operating expenses increased to $104 million in the last year, which represented an annual increase of 10.4%. This is explained by the inflationary environment that led to higher wages and other costs, but given that revenues increased at a higher rate (14.4% YoY), FMCB was able to improve its efficiency in the year. Indeed, its cost-to-income ratio, a key measure of efficiency in the banking sector, was 45.4% in 2023 (vs. 47% in 2022), a very good level of efficiency in the U.S. banking sector.

Regarding its credit quality, despite higher rates that could put some pressure on its customer's capacity to maintain their loan payments, FMCB's provisions for loan losses were only $9 million in 2023, remaining at a very low level.

Due to the combination of higher revenue growth than cost growth and stable provisions, the bank's net income amounted to $88 million in 2023, an increase of 17% YoY. Its return on equity (ROE) ratio, a key measure of profitability was 17% (vs. 16% in 2022), being a very good level of profitability compared to its peers.

On the capital side, the bank also has a solid position given that its CET1 ratio was 12.3% at the end of 2023, an increase of more than 70 basis points during the year, and its leverage ratio was above 10%, showing that FMCB has a strong capital position.

This financial profile is a strong support for an attractive shareholder remuneration policy, both through dividends and share buybacks. In this respect, the bank has a fantastic history, given that it has paid cash dividends for 88 consecutive years, being therefore a dividend king stock.

The bank pays two dividends per year, with the last one being $8.80 per share, and total payments in 2023 amounted to $17.1 per share, an increase of 6% YoY. However, at its current share price, it offers a dividend yield of about 1.75%, which is not particularly attractive to income investors.

Going forward, the bank's profile is not expected to change much, given that its strategy is to grow moderately through organic initiatives, thus its quality profile should persist for the foreseeable future. On the other hand, its high exposure to real estate and the agriculture industry are two potential concerns, thus investors should be cautious about higher provisions for loan losses, even though I don't expect this to be a significant issue for the bank in the short term.

Conclusion

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has an interesting profile, as the bank has been able to grow its business without changing much its quality profile, a good sign that it's well managed. Moreover, the bank was able to protect its deposit base during a tough period for regional banks, showing that it has good fundamentals.

Despite this, the bank is currently trading at only 1.3x book value, at a discount to its own historical average of 1.6x book value over the past five years, thus its shares appear to be attractive right now. On top of that, it's a dividend king, showing that returning capital to shareholders is paramount to its management, a profile that is not expected to change in the foreseeable future.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.