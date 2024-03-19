Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Worried About Stocks? Why Not Lock In 6% And Call It A Day? Or Decade?

Mar. 19, 2024 10:00 AM ETNHI, MAIN9 Comments
Summary

  • Technology stocks are experiencing a surge in investment similar to the dot-com boom of the late 90s.
  • The S&P 500 has seen a 25% increase in five months, driven by the Fed's expected pivot and forward P/E levels.
  • While technology stocks are more profitable now than in 2000, there are concerns about curtailed earnings estimates and future valuations.
  • For those in that age zone (55-70) mentioned earlier, it may be prudent to shift some assets to bonds to protect against downside moves in the portfolio as you withdraw from it.
  • We offer up two individual bonds which are now as easy to purchase as an individual stock or ETF. One is the Main Street Cap 2029 bond and the other is NHI 2031 bond.
Multiple streams of income for building wealth, money coins flow out from pipe into money bag, 3D render illustration.

Yossakorn Kaewwannarat

The market increase over the last few months has been unmistakable and captivated investors. I don't think I have ever seen this level of "FOMO" ("fear of missing out"). Investors are jumping over each other to pour money into technology stocks

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NHI--
National Health Investors, Inc.
MAIN--
Main Street Capital
Compare

