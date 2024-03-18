Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tracking Philippe Laffont's Coatue Management Portfolio - Q4 2023 Update

Mar. 18, 2024 8:06 PM ETCRM, AMD, F, TSLA, ETN, ADBE, VRT, NU, NVDA, META, AMZN, LRCX, INTU, EQIX, MRNA, GOOG, UNH, UBER, ORCL, DIS, MSFT, AAPL, DPZ, DOCU, NFLX, FCNCA
John Vincent profile picture
John Vincent
24.29K Followers

Summary

  • Coatue Management's 13F portfolio value increased from $19.71B to $23.84B in the last quarter.
  • The largest five stakes in the portfolio are Nvidia, Meta Platforms, Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon.com, and Microsoft.
  • New stakes include Salesforce and Apple Inc., while stake increases were seen in Advanced Micro Devices, Netflix Inc., Tesla Inc., and others.

slumbering little tiger

Fly_dragonfly

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Coatue Management’s 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Coatue’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 2/14/2024. The 13F

This article was written by

John Vincent profile picture
John Vincent
24.29K Followers
Focused on analyzing 13F reports & building tools to help DIY investors generate absolute returns through exploiting inefficiency, volatility, and momentum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META, AMZN, TSLA, AAPL, GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRM--
Salesforce, Inc.
AMD--
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
F--
Ford Motor Company
TSLA--
Tesla, Inc.
ETN--
Eaton Corporation plc
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.