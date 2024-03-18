Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.33K Followers

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 18, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Chan Park - VP, Finance
Tom Lesinski - CEO
Ronnie Ng - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Eric Wold - B. Riley Securities
Jim Goss - Barrington Research

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the National CineMedia Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Chan Park, Vice President of Finance. Please go ahead.

Chan Park

Good afternoon. I'm joined today by our Chief Executive Officer, Tom Lesinski; and our Chief Financial Officer, Ronnie Ng.

I would like to remind our listeners that this conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts communicated during this conference call may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Important factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations are disclosed in the risk factors contained in the company's filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such factors.

Further, our discussion today includes some non-GAAP measures. In accordance with Regulation G, we have reconciled these amounts back to the closest GAAP basis measurement. These reconciliations can be found at the end of today's earnings release or on the Investor Relations page of our website at ncm.com.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Tom.

Tom Lesinski

Thank you, Chan, and good afternoon everyone. Welcome to our fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call.

The relevance of cinema to audiences and brands with box-office

Recommended For You

About NCMI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NCMI

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.