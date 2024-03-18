Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (RCAT) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 18, 2024 7:27 PM ETRed Cat Holdings, Inc. (RCAT) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.33K Followers

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call March 18, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Thompson - Chief Executive Officer
Leah Lunger - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ashok Kumar - ThinkEquity

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Red Cat Holdings Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask question. [Operator Instructions] Participants of this call are advised that the audio of this conference call is being broadcast live over the Internet and is also being recorded for playback purposes. A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through June 18, 2024.

Joining us today from Red Cat Holdings are Jeff Thompson, Chief Executive Officer; and Leah Lunger, Interim Chief Financial Officer.

During this call, management will be making forward-looking statements, including statements that address Red Cat's expectations for future performance or operational results. Forward-looking statements involve risks and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those statements.

For more information about these risks, please refer to the risk factors described in Red Cat's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and in Red Cat's press release that accompanies this call, particularly the cautionary statements in it. The content of this call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate as of today, March 18, 2024. Except as required by law, Red Cat disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any information to reflect events or circumstances that occur after this call.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over

Recommended For You

About RCAT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RCAT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.