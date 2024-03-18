Stanislaw Pytel/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Synopsis

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) is a leading solution provider in the pet and garden industries. It manufactures, distributes, and markets a broad range of pet and garden supplies to distributors, retailers, and wholesalers, mostly in the US. CENT has been experiencing volatile revenue growth throughout the years, but margins appear to be robust throughout. There has been a slight improvement in revenue growth and operating margin in 1Q24, due to better gross margin and cost control. For 2024, management expects headwinds for its business. However, I believe these to be short-term. Once macroeconomic conditions improve, the outlook will become more optimistic for the long term. In my relative valuation, my target price for CENT has shown little upside potential, which brings me to a hold rating.

Historical Financial Analysis

Over the last four years, CENT’s revenue growth has been volatile. In 2020, revenue was up ~13%, while organic revenue increased ~10.7%. The growth was mainly driven by the reduction of shelter-in-place restrictions and favorable garden season weather. In 2021, revenue grew ~22.6%, driven by strong growth in the pet and garden segments. Pet segment growth was attributed to increased demand due to increased pet ownership during the pandemic.

However, in 2022, revenue growth started to decelerate to 1.1%. Pet segment revenue was down 0.9% due to lower sales volume as a result of SKU rationalization and listing losses when CENT decided to exit some product lines that did not perform well. Additionally, the growth in the garden segment was partially offset by weakness in organic revenue growth due to unfavorable weather and high inflation.

In 2023, revenue fell 0.9%, driven by weakness in both the pet and garden segments. Weakness in the pet segment was driven by lower demand for durable pet products. For the garden segment, the weakness was due to bad weather conditions, weak foot traffic, and poor retailer inventory management.

Moving down the P&L, despite decelerating revenue growth from 2022 onwards, its margins remained robust throughout the years. However, I did notice a modest decline in gross profit margin, operating income margin, and net income margin in 2023. In 2023, gross profit margin contracted 1.1% due to inflation. As a result, operating income margin and net income margin were affected.

Author's Chart Author's Chart

Segment Revenue

CENT’s operations can be segregated into two segments, with Pets accounting for 57% of net sales and Garden accounting for the remaining 43% as of fiscal year 2023. This can be further split into multiple categories: Dogs & Cats Products, Wild Bird, Other Pet Products, Other Manufacturers’ products and Other garden products. Pet segment supplies food and other items, including for dogs, cats, birds, and other small animals. Garden segments consist of lawn and garden consumables, seed packets, herbicides, fertilizers, and many more.

Author's Chart Author's Chart

1Q24 Earning Analysis

For 1Q24, CENT’s total revenue reported a slight increase of 1% year-over-year to $635 million. Pets’ net sales have fallen by 2% due to declining sales for durable pet goods. However, CENT has shown stronger net sales in its Garden segment, which has risen by 6% year-over-year to $225 million due to early-season shipments. Its e-commerce business has grown noticeably across both Pets and Gardens segments, which has helped CENT drive sales and market share gains. Its e-commerce business has expanded and now accounts for 26% of the pet segment. Although e-commerce accounts for a small part of its Garden segment, its sales have seen a double-digit increase from 1Q23.

This quarter’s gross profit is $179 million, showing an increase from 1Q23’s $172 million. Gross margin grew to 28.2% from 27.4% due to effective cost management and normalizing inflation. Operating income has significantly grown by $8 million to $8.4 million, and operating margin has expanded to 1.3%. This significant jump is due to better gross margin and effective cost management, resulting in lower SG&A.

TDBBS Acquisition

CENT has made over 60 acquisitions throughout its history, with a comprehensive portfolio of pet and garden products and a vast distribution network to retailers, distributors, and wholesalers. CENT has recently acquired TDBBS in November 2023, a key competitor in this market that specializes in premium-quality dog chews and treats. Best Bully Sticks, Barkworthiness, and Paw Love are their 3 well-known brands. Not only are these treats tasty, but they are also beneficial for dogs' health in general. TDBBS is a pioneer in e-commerce and has been selling its goods online via direct-to-consumer sales and through third-party platforms. Therefore, this strategic acquisition allows CENT to expand its influence in the market, providing pet solutions that cater to the needs of modern consumers and bolstering its digital and e-commerce capabilities.

Strong E-commerce Growth

CENT’s e-commerce channel has been growing rapidly, faster than its brick-and-mortar business. Its e-commerce sales account for at least ~25% under Pet segment and ~5% under Garden segment. Although relatively small, management has mentioned that it is growing at least ~20% quarter-on-quarter. E-commerce businesses are playing a bigger role in this market due to the rising trend of omnichannel retailing. The pandemic has impacted traditional retail sales, which has led to a dominance of e-commerce activity and sales.

Based on the survey, ~30% of pet owners shop both online and in physical stores, while ~16% shop online. 29% of pet care distribution arises from retail e-commerce. Although most Americans still rely on retail offline stores to buy their pet products, the e-commerce segment has been growing in popularity. Pet owners prefer shopping online due to its competitive pricing, wide range of product availability, and better convenience. However, it is important to consider the potential increase in competition, the greater need for supply chain optimization, and digital marketing expertise in the e-commerce business. CENT is in the midst of implementing its Central to Home strategy, which is one of its initiatives to build a leading e-commerce platform. Therefore, this strong growth in e-commerce provides CENT with the opportunity to capitalize on this trend to expand its business.

Euro Monitor International

Humanization of Pet Companions and Longer Lifespan

The pandemic has boosted certain industries, one of which is the pet industry, which saw a notable boost due to several factors. There has been an increase in pet ownership, with more people staying at home during the lockdowns, causing a surge in pet adoption and purchases, which indirectly supports CENT’s business with the demand for pet supplies. The pandemic also accelerated the shift towards online spending on food, health, and wellness products. Aside from this temporary boost, the global pet industry is anticipated to reach $500 billion by 2030, up from $320 billion today. From the chart below, the US industry is anticipated to reach $200 billion by 2030.

This growth is driven by the rising pet population worldwide due to the greater humanization of pets and the willingness to spend more on them. In addition, the longer life span of pets would mean greater consumer spending on them. Greater spending on pet care is derived from growing demand from young consumers, which would mean newer ways of acquiring pet care solutions aside from offline retail. It is estimated that e-commerce sales will double by 2030, reaching nearly $60 billion. Therefore, with greater consumer spending and the longevity of pets, it provides CENT with the tailwind needed to thrive in this growing industry.

Bloomberg

Relative Valuation Model

In my valuation model, the competitors listed are based on CENT’s annual report. I will be comparing all of them based on growth outlook and TTM profitability margins. In terms of growth outlook, CENT outperformed its peers, although I noted that it is slightly negative. CENT has a forward revenue growth rate of -0.22%, which is slightly better than its peers’ median of -1.70%.

Moving on, in terms of profitability margins, CENT underperformed its peers in both net income margin TTM and gross profit margin TTM. CENT reported a gross profit margin TTM of 29.06%, which is lower than peers’ median of 33.40%. Additionally, CENT’s net income margin TTM of 4.06% is also lower than its peers’ median of 7.61%.

Currently, CENT’s forward P/E ratio is trading at 16.83x, which is lower than its 5-year average of 17.49x. Given that its growth outlook is no longer as strong as in the past, I argue that it is fair for CENT to be trading below its 5-year average. For 2024, management guided EPS to be at least $2.50. By applying 16.83x to the 2024 EPS estimate provided by management, my 2024 target price is $42.08, which is closely in line with its current share price.

Author's Valuation Model

Risks

CENT’s sales are highly dependent on discretionary spending, which is largely influenced by inflationary pressures and high borrowing costs. It has been experiencing inflationary pressure in 2021 and 2022, which has been impacting costs in significant parts of the business. If inflationary pressure continues in 2024, raising the price of their goods may be challenging because rising inflation will further dampen consumer spending and confidence, impacting its net sales and profitability margins. In addition, CENT’s garden sales are significantly influenced by weather seasonality. If any foreseen weather conditions were to occur, it would have a significant impact on sales, as Garden sales account for nearly half of their total sales.

Conclusion

CENT is currently executing its Central to Home strategy to reduce costs, improve margins, support e-commerce growth, and strengthen its brands. In the long term, I anticipate seeing further growth in its e-commerce segment as it capitalizes on the growing trend to bolster its market position in the industry. Despite a promising outlook for the pet industry, management expects to face slight short-term headwinds in 2024 due to challenging macroeconomic conditions, such as high inflation and borrowing costs. However, in the longer term, I expect the outlook to improve once macroeconomic conditions change for the better. In my relative valuation model, my 2024 target price is closely in line with its current share price, which brings me to a hold rating for now.