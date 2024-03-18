Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Airbnb: Travel Will Never Go Out Of Style

Mar. 18, 2024 8:55 PM ETAirbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Stock
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
27.39K Followers

Summary

  • Airbnb is a fantastic long-term buy with deep potential, despite a gain of 20% year to date.
  • The company is noting a rebound in travel originating from China, as well as strong performance in Latin America.
  • Recent user experience improvements including total price displays have addressed many common user concerns.
  • The company should benefit from continued strong travel spending in 2024 as well as a flashy Paris Olympics cycle.

Smiling couple arriving with suitcases at their vacation accommodation

Goodboy Picture Company/E+ via Getty Images

So far in 2024, investors have re-adopted their long-term mindsets, investing heavily in tech stocks that have wide-open futures. AI (and in particular, Nvidia (NVDA)) have been among the biggest beneficiaries of this

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
27.39K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABNB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ABNB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ABNB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ABNB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.