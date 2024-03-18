yasindmrblk/iStock via Getty Images

Back in April, I wrote that Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) looked well positioned for when the MBS market turned and I upgraded the stock to "Buy" in June. The stock has generated about a 4% return since then, trailing the gains of the S&P. With the company reporting results last month and the Fed set to meet later this month, let's catch up on the name.

Company Profile

As a refresher, NLY is a mortgage REIT that invests in agency mortgage-backed securities ("MBS"), residential credit, mortgage servicing rights ("MSR"), commercial real estate, and corporate debt. Agency MBS is backed by government or government-sponsored agencies such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae, and thus carries virtually no credit risk.

At the end of 2023, NLY's investment portfolio was valued at $74.3 billion, with $65.7 billion of that Agency MBS, or about 88% of its portfolio. About 4% of its portfolio was in MSRs and 8% in non-agency mortgage assets.

Q4 Results

Throughout 2022 and much of 2023, NLY's stock has been under pressure as its book value has fallen as a result of higher interest rates and the spread between mortgage rates and the 10-Year Treasury widening. From the start of 2022 to Q3 of 2023, NLY saw its book value go from $31.88 to $18.25, a loss of -43%. Given that mortgage REITs are valued at a multiple of their book value, the stock not surprisingly had a difficult 2022 and 2023.

However, when the Fed signaled in December that it could shift policy and cut interest rates three times in 2024, the rates for mortgages began to decline. As a result, NLY saw its book value increase about 6.5% sequentially in Q4 to $19.44 from $18.25.

During the quarter, NLY decreased its agency portfolio by -4%, while increasing its residential credit portfolio by 9%. Meanwhile, it increased its MSR portfolio by 18%.

On the agency side, it continued to rotate into higher coupon mortgages. The percentage of its agency portfolio in MBS with coupons of 5% or greater moved from 31% a year ago to 48%.

For the quarter, NLY had a 1.22% average net interest spread excluding premium amortization adjustment ("PAA"). That was up from 1.18% in Q3, and down from 1.71% a year ago. The year-over-year decline was due to rising funding costs, which rose from 2.11% to 3.42% year over year. That more than offset the rise in its average yield of interest earning assets, which climbed to 4.64% from 3.82%.

NLY reduced its interest rate hedges in the quarter from 115% to 106%.

Overall, NLY generated 68 cents per share in earnings available for distribution. It generated a 10.1% economic return, with its book value rising $1.19 per share and it is paying out 65 cents in dividends during the quarter.

NLY ended the year with 5.7x economic leverage. That compares to 6.3x at the end of 2022 and 6.4x at the end of Q3.

Discussing the current state of the market on its Q4 earnings call, CEO David Finkelstein said:

"Now turning to the macro environment. The primary driver of the strong demand for fixed income since November can largely be attributed to a shift in the Federal Reserve's communications, moving away from the higher for longer narrative, beneficial began to express comfort around the decline in inflation, suggesting that risks around the monetary policy outlook are more balanced. Normalization of policy is likely to begin in 2024, as long as inflation continues to moderate. And while not declaring victory just yet, as evidenced by Chair Powell's recent statements, policymakers are keen to ensure that a soft landing can actually occur. … And overall, we remain conservatively positioned as it relates to our rate exposure as seen through our 106% hedge ratio and rate shock tables. However, given the changing policy landscape, we may reach a point, where we'll begin to feel more comfortable adding duration of the portfolio in the near future. And as we begin 2024 with the Fed's pivot to a more neutral monetary policy, the distribution of future rate path has narrowed which has resulted in a decline in implied volatility. We'll likely see rate cuts materialize as we approach midyear, which historically have been a catalyst for inflows in fixed income funds. And furthermore, an earlier end to QT should help stabilize deposits, which, along with incremental regulatory clarity, should support bank demand. In coincidence with these improving technical factors, MBS are at historically attractive spreads, particularly relative to fixed income alternatives, while convexity and prepayment risk in the market remains relatively low."

After the quarter in March, the firm maintained its 65-cent dividend. The dividend is payable April 30th for shareholders of record on March 28th.

The fourth quarter appears to have been the turning point in book value for NLY. It saw a nice increase in book value, and is now well positioned to benefit from lower mortgage rates moving forward. Currently, mortgage rates are sitting near where they were at the start of the year, so end of Q1 book value should stay similar to dip slightly if there is no big change to mortgage rates over the next two week.

However, there is a Fed meeting coming up on March 19/20, so there could be some movements in mortgage rates depending on what the central bank says. Inflation has come well off its highs but showed a bit of acceleration to start the year, although March is expected to see some month over month deceleration. Inflation is something that could impact the timing of Fed easing.

Right now, the expectation is that the Fed will start to cut rates in June and steadily lower rates through 2026. If that does happen, I'd expect mortgage rates to start easing lower, which would help NLY's book value.

FOMC

NLY has set up its agency portfolio to consist mostly of 30-year fixed MBS with coupons between 4-6%. This looks like a good range that should see the benefit of lower rates pushing up their value, while not facing prepayment risk. The firm has also shifted more of its portfolio to high-quality non-agency MBS and MSR, which can give it a bit of a boost. At the same time, it is operating with some historically low leverage, which I'd expect it to look to increase once management gets a clearer view of the market.

Conclusion

The combination of lower interest rates and MBS spreads modestly narrowing should be a nice boost to NLY and other mortgage REITs. The best way to value mortgage REITs is as a multiple to book value. On that front, NLY trades at 1.00x. By comparison, AGNC Investment (AGNC) trades at 1.11x book, while ARMOUR Residential (ARR) is at 0.86x. Two Harbors (TWO) trades at 0.83x. Given their track records, NLY and AGNC usually trade at premiums to others in the sectors.

NLY should be entering a favorable environment over the next few years. With lower rates and by increasing leverage, NLY should be able to see its book value rise into the low to mid $20s over the next two years, back to where it was in mid-year 2022. While there haven't been too many recent cycles of lower rates, NLY has tended to see a nice boost to book value per share during these periods.

With a yield of about 13.4% and book value upside, I maintain my "Buy" rating on the stock. My target is $23.50 at the end of 2025, which would see NLY's book value increase by about 10% in 2024 and 2025.