Investing in AI ETFs carries specific risks that I personally do not like to take on. Primarily, these relate to speculative valuations that can be attributed to the industry at large. There are specific ETFs that I believe do a good job of selecting for quality, but as I will outline in this analysis, this specific ETF is too diluted for long-term alpha to be likely.

ETF Analysis

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) is designed to track the performance of AI and robotics companies in a blend of value and growth investment styles. Its portfolio includes 108 holdings, and its top 10 are listed below, alongside its top country exposures:

Its expense ratio is a significantly high 0.65%, lower than the CHAT ETF by Roundhill (CHAT) but still much higher than the 0.2% expense ratio for Invesco's QQQ (QQQ). However, I believe that the First Trust robotics ROBT ETF offers a much more nuanced exposure to automation and AI than CHAT, which has a more mass-market and retail-investor appeal.

For example, all of its top holdings are deeply involved in AI, but not limited to it. The exposure is much more concentrated than with an investment in Microsoft (MSFT) or IBM (IBM), for example, who have AI only as a small component of total operation. SentinelOne (S) and UiPath (PATH) are the closest in ROBT's portfolio to being considered pure AI plays, while Illumina (ILMN) and Gentex (GNTX) incorporate AI into a wider range of applications.

The company outlines on its website its intent for three core exposures through the ETF:

Enablers – Companies that develop the building block components for robotics or AI, such as advanced machinery, autonomous systems/self-driving vehicles, semiconductors, and databases used for machine learning.

Engagers – Companies that design, create, integrate, or deliver robotics and/or AI in the form of products, software, or systems.

Enhancers – Companies that provide their own value-added services within the AI and robotics ecosystem, but which are not core to their product or service offering. - First Trust

Over the past five years, despite the massive surge in positive sentiment over AI and the technology industry in general, ROBT has underperformed even the S&P 500 (SP500), and it has significantly underperformed QQQ.

Author, Using Seeking Alpha

Company & Market Analysis

What ROBT offers is exposure to niche parts of the AI and robotics industry, which I believe are foundational to the industry. Take PKSHA (TSE:3993) Technology, for example, which develops algorithms for natural language processing, image recognition, and machine and deep learning. This company has the highest weight in the ETF, at 3.23%, and it is, by my analysis, a financially strong company, but with significant risk in its valuation. For example, consider the following statistics:

Equity-to-asset ratio of 0.79 Debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12 Net margin of 7.52% Three-year revenue growth rate of 24.2% Price-to-earnings ratio of 163

Of these, evidently, the last point on its valuation causes the most concern, and this is a running risk that I have noted when considering investing in a robotics or artificial intelligence ETF. Investors must be careful that they are not buying a collection of stocks that are subject to speculative valuations and the associated downside volatility.

Look at the next two highest weightings, first SentinelOne:

Equity-to-asset ratio of 0.72 Debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02 Net margin of -62.89% Five-year average revenue growth rate of 99.97% Forward price-to-sales of 13.54, a 360.99% difference from the sector median of 2.94

Again, the same risk is run with the valuation, a side effect of its high growth and the strong sentiment in AI and automation at this time. Let's look at the third-highest weighting, Illumina:

Equity-to-asset ratio of 0.57 Debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39 Net margin of -25.76% Five-year average revenue growth rate of 8.27% Forward price-to-earnings ratio of 137.57

We can look at the total net income margin of a large set of top holdings to see that a lot of them are not yet profitable. However, I am not too concerned about this because, at this early stage in robotics and AI, it is unavoidable to have considerable exposure to pre-profitability companies at the frontier of the industry. However, this comes with a higher risk for the ETF, and I believe investors should keep in mind some of these companies could fail over the long term.

Author, Using Seeking Alpha

Of the top three, the first and largest holding is not US-listed. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis, I have charted the price return of the two largest US-listed holdings:

Author, Using Seeking Alpha

What this reveals is a general trend in many advanced technology firms at this time, which is a lower valuation than a couple of years ago. This can also be seen in companies like Tesla (TSLA), Zoom (ZM), and the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK):

Author, Using Seeking Alpha

From my analysis, although the significant valuation premium continues for many of the firms listed in the ROBT ETF, investors can be more confident they are getting a good deal at present valuations than in 2021. I believe that in due course, the exposure to AI and robotics at the present lower valuations than historically could produce high outsized returns. However, as is a caveat I commonly associate with ETF investing in AI and advanced technology, I believe investors should carefully consider each company they are investing in. I believe the stronger approach to durable outsized returns is picking around five core individual and lower-risk AI exposures and just two or three higher-risk, higher-reward AI allocations at a smaller exposure. I believe this significantly reduces the risk of significant downside volatility occurring from 'expectation failures' in advanced technology companies that experience significant volatility in price as a result of even mediocre contractions reported in the financials. Many of the smaller companies currently included in the ROBT ETF are also unlikely to last a lifetime, and therefore, such diverse exposure in the fast-changing industry could lead to results underperforming indexes like the S&P 500 over the long term.

However, I am an advocate for long-term exposure to AI and autonomics, as I believe it could be the highest growth sector over the next decade or more in the world. Consider the following chart from Statista Market Insights:

Statista Market Insights In Billion USD (Statista Market Insights)

From the chart, the indicated market CAGR from 2024-2030 is 15.83%. However, this is an incredibly conservative estimate, and other researchers have outlined a much higher growth rate. One of my favorites is from Bloomberg Intelligence, which outlines a 42% CAGR over the next 10 years and a $1.3 trillion market by 2032. Its report was published in June 2023.

Risk Analysis

I consider investing in advanced technology like artificial intelligence and robotics high-risk, and as such, in my current portfolio construction endeavors, I am looking for diversified exposure to a range of industries and geographies. My personal risk tolerance is about 25% of a portfolio dedicated to technology, with about 12.5% allocated to AI and autonomics. I believe investors must consider the significant risk that comes with being unable to value many technology companies through future cash flows and earnings in a discounted cash flow analysis. While I agree that high investor sentiment adds intangible value to company valuations, we also need to be cautious not to get too heavily involved in companies that do not have concrete evidence of long-term operational quality. One of my favorite companies, which time and again has demonstrated quality through impeccable business values and customer care, is Amazon (AMZN). I am looking for early-stage companies and founders with similar traits to this, which, while almost impossible to find, some companies get close enough to be considered worth the premium valuation associated with technology stocks. I believe the ROBT ETF does not filter for quality enough, considering it has a total of 108 holdings, and as such, I do not believe it will significantly outperform the S&P 500 over the long term. It may do relatively well in the short-to-medium term, but over the long term, I believe it could encounter challenges due to a range of overvaluation concerns in tandem with financial results diminishing for significant portions of the portfolio. Therefore, as the ETF stands, it seems prudent for me to rate it a Hold.

ETF-Specific Risk & Peer Analysis

The ETF is likely to experience some volatility from the cyclicity inherent in technology spending, especially as it relates to more advanced abilities, which can be cut during times of economic pressure. I believe investors would be wise to remember that there is somewhat of a luxury element to many AI and robotics integrations in industries at this time. Until these fully replace human labor, the likelihood of periods of stock stagnation and downward trends is significant.

Investors who are looking for AI and robotics ETFs may already be aware of, or may want to consider, the full set of peers to ROBT. These include:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (BOTZ): Nvidia (NVDA), ABB (OTCPK:ABBNY), and Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) as top holdings.

(BOTZ): Nvidia (NVDA), ABB (OTCPK:ABBNY), and Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) as top holdings. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (ROBO): Provides exposure to 81 holdings across 15 countries, both emerging and developed. It includes a range of small-cap to large-cap holdings.

(ROBO): Provides exposure to 81 holdings across 15 countries, both emerging and developed. It includes a range of small-cap to large-cap holdings. iShares Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (IRBO): Mainly consists of large-cap companies in a range of technology services and electronic technology operations.

Of these, BOTZ has been leading over the past year in terms of momentum, and I believe it is one of the more prudent choices of the peers, considering the positive sentiment surrounding it. It has the larger AUM of approximately $1.56 billion. However, with 47 holdings, I believe it faces a lesser but similar risk to the ROBT ETF in that it dilutes returns by focusing on too wide a range of companies in the industry. Instead, I am picking just a few companies that I consider the most excellent to hold for the long term.

Author, Using Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

The ROBT ETF exposes investors to a high-growth industry, significantly focused on niche and less-well-known robotics and artificial intelligence companies. As such, it offers an interesting and highly specialized exposure to advanced technology, which I like. However, I believe that such a diversity of holdings, 108 at the time of this writing, contributes too much valuation risk due to the speculative nature of the markets it is invested in at this time. Instead, I believe investors would be wiser to identify a few core quality companies in artificial intelligence and robotics to invest in to hold over the long term. Many of these I analyze and publish Buy ratings for on my analyst page.