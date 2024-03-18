panida wijitpanya

In Q4 2023 I shared a bullish thesis on U.S. stocks, arguing for "strong earnings expansion in the tech sector and a positive inflation and interest rate backdrop", while setting a year-end 2024 target price for the S&P 500 (SP500) equal to ~4,800. Since the publication of this thesis, the S&P 500 has returned about 13%. And only two months into the new year, the S&P 500 has already overshot my previously set price target.

Reflecting on the better than expected bullish momentum, I feel it is time for me to update my view on U.S. stocks. In a nutshell, I remain very optimistic about the outlook for equity markets for the rest of 2024. In my view, while a positive macro backdrop should compound the tailwind on both sentiment and fundamentals, the earnings thesis points to nearly double-digit profit growth. In fact, considering the emerging indicators of economic growth, alongside the productivity boost from generative AI technologies and the shift in monetary policy, it seems that the S&P 500 is at the cusp of entering a new bull market phase. That said, I am now targeting a 20x implied earnings multiple for the S&P 500, based on forward 2025 earnings of approximately $270, and raising my year-end 2024 price target to about 5,400.

U.S. Earnings Are Booming, Ahead Of Consensus

The recent U.S. earnings season has been very strong, and, in my opinion, significantly strengthened the bull thesis for stocks. According to data compiled by Refinitiv, the market-cap weighted earnings growth for S&P 500 constituents was 8% YoY, compared to 5% estimated. In fact, about 75% of companies surprised against expectations. Zooming in on the Magnificent 7 stocks, which account for nearly 25% of the index, it is noteworthy to point out a close to 60% YoY operating profit expansion:

As evidenced by the conference calls of Nvidia, Microsoft and Meta, GenAi-related business opportunities were instrumental in driving earnings growth -- and this growth should persist through 2024 and beyond. According to the latest Morgan Stanley CIO survey, AI investments have risen to the very top of the priority list, with a large volume of investment projects planned to be initiated already by end of H1 2024 (Source: Morgan Stanley research note dated 11th January, 4Q23 CIO Survey – AI Rises to the Top of the CIO's Priority List). Operational efficiency and strategic cost-cutting were another major factor that inadvertently contributed to improved corporate margins and strong earnings growth. Lastly, much of the forward guidance provided by companies has been bullish for the 2024 earnings expansion thesis. To the best of my knowledge, in Q4 there was not a single company out of the 25 largest S&P 500 constituents with negative earnings outlook.

All this said, analyst consensus currently projects a 9% CAGR growth in earnings for the S&P 500 through the next 24 months, ending FY 2025 with $270 in profits, according to data compiled by Refinitiv. Overall, I believe this growth projection for earnings is quite reasonable, pointing to the supportive macro of expanding GDP and fading inflationary pressures.

Macro Backdrop Provides A Tailwind

The bullish earnings outlook for the broader US stock market is supported, and compounded, by a positive inflation and interest rate outlook, as well as healthy GDP growth. Defying recession concerns that haunted investors through 2023, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's now models a real GDP growth rate (seasonally adjusted annual rate) of 2.1% for the first quarter of 2024, while Goldman Sachs Research expects a GDP growth of 1.8% on a Q4/Q4 basis for 2024. According to Goldman Sachs, this growth is supported by nearly 2% consumption growth and real disposable income growth of nearly 3%. At the same time, US inflation rates continue to slow: For January 2024, the Consumer Price Index increased by only 0.3% on a seasonally adjusted basis. Over the past 12 months, the CPI has risen by "only" 3.1% YoY.

Broadly supportive-trending inflation data suggests the Federal Reserve might adopt a more dovish approach in 2024. And although expectations for rate cuts have decreased in Q1 2024 vs. Q4 2023, this revision in expectations has broadly been a function of stronger than expected economic data, which should again be supportive for U.S. stocks. According to the CME Fed watch tool, markets currently price a more than 60% chance of a 25 basis point reduction by June 2024. By end of year 2024, rates are expected to be around 425-475 basis points, which would imply 3-4 cuts through the year.

CME Fed watch tool

Looking at the updated FOMC release, scheduled for Wednesday 20th, I expect that the Fed's Core PCE projection for 2024 will likely increase to increase to about 2.5-2.7%, up from 2.4%, as inflation has proven a bit stickier lately that expected. However, I continue to believe that the call for 3 rate cuts will persist, as the Fed will likely point to the recent influence of season factors.

Valuation Looks Very Reasonable

For the trailing twelve months, the S&P 500 is up approximately 30%. Accordingly, I understand that investors may feel a bit uneasy about the index' implied valuation. However, on a fundamental basis, I feel the valuation set-up remains very supportive of a continuing bull-market. Investors should consider that earnings, as discussed earlier, are growing at a robust pace. In fact, according to the below chart by Refinitiv, earnings revision have led the rally in equity prices in Q4 2023 and Q1 2024. In other words, the appreciation of stock prices was a function of bullish earnings revisions. So, if investors accept the argument that the S&P 500's earnings for FY 2025 should be around $270, and apply a 20x FWD multiple to this estimate, the current valuation of the S&P 500 should be around $5,400. For context, I think a 20x multiple is very reasonable, as the inverse of this multiple suggests a 5% implied earnings yield, which is notably higher than the current 10 year treasury yield at around 4.2%, despite equities arguably deserving a growth premium over fixed income securities.

Refinitiv

Moreover, addressing the concern relating to the pace of price appreciation, I point out work by DataTrek Research, showing that the daily 3-year rolling S&P 500 price return is close to the average performance seen since 1974, at about 30%.

DataTrek Research

Investor Takeaway

In the fourth quarter of 2023, I presented a positive outlook on U.S. stocks, fueled by expectations of robust tech sector earnings and favorable inflation and interest rate conditions, predicting the S&P 500 to hit around 4,800 by the end of 2024. Since then, the index has seen a commendable 13% gain and has surpassed the target early in the year, reflecting stronger-than-anticipated bullish dynamics. In this note, I revisited and reaffirmed my bullish outlook for the U.S. stock market. In my opinion, the ongoing positive macroeconomic environment continues to provide substantial support, boosting both market sentiment and underlying earnings expansion. Consequently, with these factors in mind, I am now adjusting my forecast, adopting a 20x expected earnings multiple based on forward 2025 earnings estimated at approximately $270, and thus elevating my year-end 2024 S&P 500 price target to around $5,400.