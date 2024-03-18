TkKurikawa

Elevator Pitch

I award a Buy rating to Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) [316140:KS]. My prior January 2, 2024 write-up touched on WF's international expansion and inorganic growth plans.

Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation or KDIC, a Korean government agency, is no longer a shareholder of Woori Financial now. My view is that WF's shares have the potential to rise in the future, as the company focuses more on capital return and business diversification with the change in its shareholder base. Therefore, I have made the decision to revise my rating for Woori Financial from a Hold to a Buy.

WF Has Begun A New Chapter After Buying KDIC's 1.2% Stake

On March 13, 2024, Woori Financial issued two 6-K filings disclosing that it had acquired and cancelled around 9.4 million (1.2% equity interest) of its shares that were previously owned by KDIC. A March 14, 2024 news article published in The Korea Times noted that WF is "now fully privatized for the first time in 26 years, after being partially bailed out with public money" during the "Asian Financial Crisis" more than two decades ago.

In my opinion, there are positives associated with this latest development for WF which are detailed in the subsequent sections of this article.

Shareholder Capital Return

Woori Financial is now in a much better position to return more capital to the company's shareholders in the absence of state ownership.

In 2021, regulatory authorities in South Korea had placed a limit on Korean financial institutions' dividend payouts for a period of time when COVID-19 was still a headwind. As such, it is reasonable to assume that the state would have usually preferred that financial institutions like WF retain more capital to support the stability of the Korean financial system. It is likely that Woori Financial adopted a relatively more conservative shareholder capital return policy when it had KDIC as its shareholder in the past.

Korean magazine NewsWorld cited a "financial industry insider's" comments that WF had proposed to purchase KDIC's stake in the company because of "Woori Financial Group’s strong willingness for shareholder-friendly policies" in its November 16, 2023 story. There are signs indicating that Woori Financial is now ready to make substantial improvements to its shareholder capital return for the future.

In its investor presentation slides, Woori Financial revealed that the company paid out 29.7% of its FY 2023 earnings as dividends to its shareholders. This was much better than WF's FY 2020, FY 2021 and FY 2022 dividend payout ratios of 19.9%, 25.3%, and 26.2%, respectively. If one includes share repurchases and the cancellation of treasury shares, Woori Financial returned as much as 33.7% of the company's net profit to its shareholders last year.

The company guided at its FY 2023 earnings briefing in February that it "will implement a more active shareholder return" approach in 2024 that is aligned with its "reestablished shareholder return policy that focuses on gradually increasing dividend per share and total shareholder return." According to S&P Capital IQ's consensus data, the sell side analysts are projecting a +16% increase in Woori Financial's dividend per share distribution in 2024 which will translate into a forward dividend yield of more than 7%.

WF's indicated in its investor presentation that it has set a goal of increasing the proportion of net income distributed to shareholders every year to over 35% in the near term and 50% for the long run.

In summary, there is a good chance that Woori Financial will enhance its future shareholder capital return, after state-owned KDIC ceases to be WF's shareholder.

Diversification Into Non-Banking Segments

WF will likely place a stronger emphasis on its expansion in non-banking business areas, with KDIC divesting its stake in the financial institution.

Credit rating agency Fitch Ratings previously published a research report in November 2021 highlighting negatives relating to state ownership for Woori Financial. In that late-2021 report, Fitch Ratings mentioned that "the state's previously strong influence on Woori's management hindered the consistent execution of strategies" and noted that WF should be able to engage in "more independent and commercially driven decision-making" in the event that "the state continues to reduce its stake."

It is natural that the state sees the banking sector as a pillar of the Korean economy and would have liked Woori Financial to be more focused on its core banking operations. Notably, the Korea Economic Daily's earlier November 22, 2021 commentary piece indicated that its "sources" thought that "Woori will pursue M&As more actively to bolster non-banking businesses" assuming a divestment of KDIC's stake in WF.

Recent news flow supports my view that Woori Financial is more actively exploring non-banking related growth opportunities now. Last month, The Korea Herald reported that WF was thinking of buying "local online brokerage firm Korea Foss Securities." It is worthy of note that Woori Financial is the only one among the "Big Four" Korean financial institutions that doesn't have a presence in the securities brokerage market.

As indicated in its investor presentation slides, Woori Financial's core banking business arm, or Woori Bank, accounted for 79% of its total assets as of end-2023. WF's shares might warrant a valuation discount for its limited business diversification for now, but that could change in the future as the company expands more aggressively into non-banking businesses.

Closing Thoughts

The market currently values Woori Financial at 0.41 times trailing P/B and 3.8 times consensus next twelve months' normalized P/E as per S&P Capital IQ data. There is huge potential for a favorable re-rating of Woori Financial's valuations, as WF improves its shareholder capital return and diversifies its business mix over time.