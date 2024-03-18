Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Eyenovia, Inc. (EYEN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 18, 2024 8:52 PM ETEyenovia, Inc. (EYEN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.33K Followers

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 18, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Eric Ribner - IR
Michael Rowe - Chief Executive Officer
John Gandolfo - Chief Financial Officer
Bren Kern - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tim Lugo - William Blair
Matt Kaplan - Ladenburg Thalmann
Matthew Caufield - HC Wainwright
Kemp Dolliver - Brookline Capital Markets

Operator

Greetings and welcome to Eyenovia’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator instructions] As a reminder this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Eric Ribner of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Eric Ribner

Good afternoon and welcome to Eyenovia’s fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call and audio webcast. With me today are Eyenovia’s Chief Executive Officer, Michael Rowe; Chief Financial Officer, John Gandolfo; and Chief Operating Officer, Bren Kern.

This afternoon we issued a press release announcing financial results for the three and 12 month ended December 31, 2023. We encourage everybody to read today’s press release, as well as Eyenovia’s quarterly report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 which will be filed with the SEC. The company’s press release and annual report are also available on our website at www.eyenovia.com. In addition, this conference call is being webcast to the company’s website and will be archived there for future reference.

Please note that on today’s call we will be discussing product, product concepts and candidates some of which have yet to receive FDA approval. Please also note that certain information discussed on the call today is covered under the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

We

Recommended For You

About EYEN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EYEN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.