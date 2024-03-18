Shutthiphong Chandaeng

Thesis

The world of exchange traded funds has become a very diversified one, with retail investors now having a plethora of options in terms of choosing the exact risk factors desired for their particular investment profile. The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) is a fixed income exchange traded fund that falls in the 'hedging' ETF category. The fund is a take on the very popular iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which provides investors with exposure to investment grade corporate bonds.

We wrote an initial coverage piece on LQDH a year ago, where we warned investors that LQDH will underperform LQD in a decreasing rates environment. Inflation was stickier than expected, with the Fed continuing to raise rates until late last year, thus allowing LQDH to deliver robust returns for 2023.

Looking forward we are going to show you why LQDH represents a play on corporate spreads and identify where they are from a macro standpoint and our expectations for their next move. We feel we are at the bottom of the historic range for corporate spreads, with the next move wider, therefore LQDH is an outright sell at the current levels.

What is 'hedging' and how does that apply to LQDH?

The etymology of the word 'hedge' is quite interesting, with a long history behind it:

As a verb, “hedge” originally meant to create a physical border or to guard land with a hedge. The phrase “to hedge a bet” first appeared in 1672 in a satirical play. Someone who “hedges” a bet is trying to protect him or herself from a loss by making a counterbalancing bet. Source: NYT

LQDH is trying to protect investors from rising interest rates. The fund has a position in LQD, which is subsequently hedged per tenor buckets in order to create a quasi-zero duration fund:

Duration (Fund Fact Sheet)

The fund does this via interest rate swaps, which can be used to neutralize the duration in portfolios. A zero effective duration simply means the fund does not experience any fluctuations in its net asset value when interest rates (risk-free rates) move around. In a rising interest rate environment this feature is highly beneficial since it negates the lower prices experienced by bonds from rising interest rates.

LQDH is therefore an ideal instrument to be used in the investment grade space in a rising rates environment, with the fund having proven its mettle during the past two years.

Isolating credit spreads

By virtue of creating a DV01 neutral fund (i.e., zero effective duration), the fund managers have isolated corporate credit spreads via LQDH. This means that the drivers of value for LQDH going forward are going to be spreads. As spreads tighten the fund gains, while the vehicle loses value when corporate spreads widen. If spreads are unchanged the fund simply clips its dividend yield.

Let us get a better sense of how this works in actuality:

Data by YCharts

After rates peaked mid-October 2023, they experienced a violent move down. We have graphed in the above chart the 10-Year Treasury Rate against LQD and LQDH. We are using the 10-year rate here since LQD has a duration of 8.3 years. As the ten-year rate moved lower, LQD gained almost 10% in price, mostly via duration. Conversely, LQDH experienced only a very modest 1.7% gain, mainly from decreasing credit spreads.

LQDH is a vehicle that has isolated corporate credit spreads via the hedging out of the interest rate component. The fund will therefore not benefit from lower risk-free rates but will be mostly driven by investment grade corporate spreads.

Spreads are extremely tight currently

We have shown how LQDH is now driven by corporate spreads. An investor should therefore buy LQDH when spreads are wide (i.e., high) and sell when spreads are tight:

IG Spreads (BofA)

Courtesy of Bank of America, we can observe from the above graph how U.S. investment grade spreads are close to historic lows. Just glancing at the above chart gives us a sense of what will come next - a widening in said spreads. Timing is impossible to achieve, but the next move in spreads after consolidation will be up.

There is an interesting article on Bloomberg that discusses one of the reasons for the latest tightening in spreads:

“CDX is a liquid way to get credit risk when cash bonds are harder to find,” said Scott Kimball, chief investment officer at Loop Capital Asset Management. “A significant amount of the recent tightening is institutions looking to put more money to work than there are bonds available.”

Some of the market participants feel that the utilization of the CDX index has been a large driver of lower spreads outside the market 'soft landing' scenario. Derivatives require little balance sheet utilization; therefore, they are a form of leverage. While leverage can help on the way up, it magnifies moves on the way down as well if people try to exit trades at the same time.

A synthetic instrument like CDX has a direct impact on the cash world because indices are utilized for hedging purposes and ultimately represent the same exposures to a basket of names without the balance sheet utilization.

We feel risks are skewed towards wider spreads in the future, on the back of a risk-off event, and depending on market conditions, some of the above index bets might be exited at the time.

Conclusion

LQDH is a fixed income exchange traded fund. The vehicle represents a hedged take on LQD, where the interest rate risk is eliminated completely. LQDH will not benefit from any moves lower in Fed Funds and term premiums and ultimately represents a pure play on corporate spreads with its zero duration profile. Investment grade corporate spreads are now close to historic lows on the back of a 'soft landing' market scenario and a significant flow into investment grade bonds and indices. We feel the next move in corporate spreads is going to be higher, with LQDH set to experience a lower NAV level in such a scenario.