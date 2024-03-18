coldsnowstorm

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) is a footwear retailer with operations in the US and UK, selling third-party and first-party brands.

Like many retailers, the company is facing a challenging demand environment, with falling sales and compressing margins. Despite this, the company has maintained operational profitability and is growing YoY.

Longer-term, Genesco's characteristics are not great for competition. The main problem is selling third-party brands, which puts a lot of pressure on margins. An additional problem is concentration on footwear, a category where shopping online is more prevalent than apparel in general.

The company's current stock price heavily discounts any potential profitability recovery, either to historical-average margins or even lower levels. However, I believe the discount is justified by the company's competitive disadvantages. Taking both into account, I believe Genesco's stock is fairly valued, but not an opportunity, at these prices.

Company and model

Genesco owns several footwear retailer brands, but the three most important are Journeys, Schuh and Johnston and Murphy (J&M for simplicity).

Journeys sells mostly third-party products in the US and Canada, in relatively small stores of about 2 thousand square feet. Their target customer is teenagers. Journeys represents close to 60% of the company's revenues. Schuh has a similar proposition, extending to young adults, but the company operates in the UK and Ireland.

Finally, J&M carries the company's own brands and focuses on an older customer target, around 35 to 55 years old. The style is much more formal, around leather products.

Genesco also licenses third party brands and sells footwear from those brands, including Levi's, PONY, and Dockers.

Model disadvantages

Two problems stand out when evaluating Genesco's positioning.

The first one relates to carrying mostly third-party brands. This is the regular situation for footwear retailers, given the higher concentration of this market vis a vis the apparel market.

The problem of third-party brands is that competition has a lot of effect on margins. If Genesco is carrying a specific model of Converse sneakers, then the customer can compare Journey's price for that specific model and brand with the prices of any other retailer (specially online) carrying the product. This means that Genesco is forced to match the prices of competitors, which is a bad industry dynamic, leading to margin erosion.

The second problem is more general of footwear. With shoes being generally much more expensive than apparel, customers tend to be more careful in their selection. They check prices online, they compare between retailers. This leads to price competition and margin erosion.

I believe the footwear category is also much less penetrable for small brands than apparel. Branding is much stronger in footwear. As an example, the Nike or Adidas logos are a crucial part of any of their shoes' designs, this is not the case for apparel across all categories.

Competition today

Running a short-check for the company's product line from its webstore shows that Journeys' main brands are Converse, Birkenstock, Vans, Doctor Martens, and Adidas, among others. These brands have the higher product counts and are more prominently displayed on the website.

Again, this is problematic from the competition standpoint. If Journeys was known for carrying less-known but very cool and fashionable brands, then it would have more leverage with suppliers and face lower competition from other retailers. That is not the case with well-known brand as Converse or Adidas.

A comparison between Journeys' prices and those of Amazon or Foot Locker shows parity on the main models. This is a pre-condition for competing in this market and is partly the driver of lower margins.

The assortment does seem to indicate that Journeys carries some exclusive products, not available on Amazon or Foot Locker. As an example, Journeys webstore carries more than 40 variations of the Converse high-heel sneakers, compared to less than 20 on Amazon or Foot Locker. Exclusive products are much better for competition, as they provide a mini-monopoly.

Capital allocation

Genesco has done several acquisitions throughout the years.

The UK operations (Schuh Group) was acquired in 2011. The license business was significantly expanded in 2020. Finally, the company used to participate in the sports headwear market via a brand called Lids that was sold in 2018.

Besides these, the company has been closing stores since 2018, with low CAPEX expenses of about 2/3% of sales

Data by YCharts

The company has dedicated more resources to the repurchase of shares with the share count more than halving since 2012. On average, 4% of the company's revenues have gone to share repurchases.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Unfortunately, as shown in the chart below, these buybacks have not been greatly timed. The company has tended to repurchase more at cyclical peaks. In part this is driven by the company generating more profits and FCF when the cycle is positive, but it also represents a lost opportunity. For example, between 2021 and 2022 the company repurchased about $160 million in shares, at an average price of $57, which is more than twice the current stock price.

Data by YCharts

Historical and current operations

The company's long-term revenues are affected by the sale of Lids in 2018, as shown in the pretty sharp decrease in revenues (carried to 2017 because of accounting restatements).

Data by YCharts

The chart above gives the idea of a ceiling around 2017 and stagnation afterwards. However, the revenues from the remaining businesses have grown from about $2 billion in 2016 to $2.3 billion today, showing a positive trend.

This has occurred at the same time as the company closed about 10% of its store count (from 1,550 in 2018 to 1,410 in 2022). The company's employee base has decreased by 14% throughout that period, also signaling efficiencies. The data is available by comparing the segments from the FY19 report to the segment information from the FY23 report.

Post Lids divestment, SG&A has moved in line with revenues.

Data by YCharts

The company's digital penetration has also grown, from about 14% of sales in 2017 (according to the company's 4Q18 earnings call) to about 23% today (according to the 4Q24 earnings call).

However, the company's gross margins have been consistently pressured downwards since the early 2010s. I believe this dynamic is caused by the industry characteristics mentioned above. A third-party brand footwear retailer is very pressured on gross margins from their strong suppliers and from aggressive price competition.

The result has been secularly declining operating margins, which have averaged 3.5% since the headwear segment divestment in 2018, albeit with enormous volatility post-pandemic.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

More recently, the company has been able to keep their operations profitable at the operating level, with revenues only marginally falling from their peak (5% lower on a TTM basis compared to their peak in calendar 2021). This speaks well given the heavy promotional environment, which is specially bad for a retailer of Genesco's characteristics. The fiscal 4Q24 (calendar January 2024) data even shows YoY growth across the company.

Valuation

As always, I like to start the valuation analysis with a breakeven analysis.

On the financial side, Genesco has an open credit line for $300 million at SOFR + 1.5% that is drawn upon and repaid throughout the year. That is, the company does not have permanent debt. Considering that the company spent $7 million on interest in FY24 and applying a 7% rate (SOFR at 5.5%) we can assume that the average debt level has been around $100 million.

Against this average debt, Genesco carries about $35 million in cash at year end, which is generally invested in working capital throughout the year.

This means the company carries about $70 million in average net debt throughout the year and has relatively low cash balances. This is negative for survival, because a few negative quarters can eat the cash balances and require the company to draw more debt from its credit facilities.

Genesco's SG&A expenses (which include rent and payroll) were about $1,060 million in FY24. Management has signaled their intention to drive $50 million in yearly savings in this category, but so far, this is a promise.

Current gross margins, despite the promotional environment, came at about 47%. I believe this figure is a good indication of the downward portion of the cycle.

With these margins, the company is close to breakeven levels, at revenues of $2.25 billion, compared with current levels of $2.32 billion. It is no coincidence that the company's operating margins closed at 1.3% for the year.

This means, however, that the company's breakeven point is close. A further 3% revenue decrease would put the company on an operating loss pathway. This is dangerous given the lack of financial strength.

Looking at the positives, with a 1.5% operating margin (half of the post-2018 average), the company would bring home about $24 million in NOPAT (1.5% multiplied by $2.3 billion in revenues multiplied by 70% assuming a 30% corporate income tax rate).

With an adjusted EV of $370 million (current market cap of about $300 million plus $70 million in yearly-average net debt), this negative scenario represents an EV/NOPAT multiple of 15x.

Assuming recent historical profitability levels of 3%, the NOPAT multiple decreases to 7.5x. This multiple might seem low, but I believe it is justified by the fact that Genesco faces survival risk (from a not so strong balance sheet and the operational leverage embedded in any retailer), plus the not-so-great competitive characteristics outlined in the first section.

True, the multiple is low if the company does well, mostly aided by a recovering macroeconomy. But that is only half of the story. If the economy worsens, Genesco faces substantial risks. Further, on the long-term, its current model is not great for competing and building a moat.

For that reason I believe Genesco's stock is not an opportunity at these prices and prefer a Hold rating on it.