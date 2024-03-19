AlxeyPnferov

The Euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) has been rangebound since the July–October '23 decline. Lower highs and higher lows have been contracting this range, and it looks to be setting up a break and potentially significant move. This article looks at the outlook for the Euro in 2024 and why this move could be lower.

Stagnation

The Euro has had a mediocre performance in 2024, but is not far behind the British Pound and US dollar, while it has outperformed the Yen and Swiss Franc significantly.

Currency Performance YTD (Finviz)

Longer-term, FXE is stuck inside the 2023 range.

FXE Daily Chart (Tradingview)

The good news is the moves are contracting. This often leads to a burst of volatility, which can break the ranges and lead to a significant move. The key question we have to answer, as traders, is, which way will it break?

EU Economy

There has been growing optimism the EU economy has bottomed out and can return to moderate growth this year. ECB member Isabel Schnabel first highlighted this in an interview with the FT back in February.

The latest PMI survey confirmed signs of a turnaround. We also saw the Citigroup Economic Surprise index turn positive for the first time in many months.

The problem for the EU, and the Euro, is that any "turnaround" is likely to be very weak. Some data series may have bottomed, but the outlook is far from rosy. As ECB President Lagarde said in the March meeting,

Staff have revised down their growth projection for 2024 to 0.6 per cent, with economic activity expected to remain subdued in the near term. Thereafter, staff expect the economy to pick up and to grow at 1.5 per cent in 2025 and 1.6 per cent in 2026, supported initially by consumption and later also by investment.

Weakness in the EU's largest economy, Germany, has been a particular problem and following 2023's recession, the data has been slow to recover. Manufacturing PMIs continue to indicate contraction below 50 as shown by this graphic.

Germany Manufacturing PMI (Investing.com)

The ECB has not expressed any official concern about the EU economy or Germany, but it may indirectly influence their policy decisions, and their stance has shifted decidedly dovish in recent months.

ECB Policy

The ECB will be keen on underlining their dovish shift based on the downwards trend in inflation rather than any response to a weak economy. If we look at inflation measures such as CPI (shown below) and the bank's preferred measure HICP, it is hard to argue.

EU CPI YoY (Investing.com)

The target level of 2% is within reach and while disinflation in the "last mile" has been a lot slower, the bank has started to hint cuts are on the way.

In the March meeting, Lagarde said, "We did not discuss cuts for this meeting, but we are just beginning to discuss the dialing back of our restrictive stance," There was a also subtle nod to action in June. "We will know a little more in April, but we will know a lot more in June," she said.

Markets have priced in a first cut in June and around 100bps of easing in 2024. This is more hawkish than the expectations for the Fed (75bps) and the Bank of England (63bps) and may well be influenced by the weakness in the economy. While the official ECB line is still one of patience and data dependency, some ECB members have pointed out a faster policy response is needed.

"We have to do what is necessary for the euro area economy — nothing else," said Yannis Stournaras, head of Greece's central bank and ECB member. "The case for rate cuts is much more conclusive for the euro area than for the U.S."

He is calling for two cuts before the bank breaks for summer after the July meeting.

Risks to the Euro

The big risk for the Euro is that the economy tips back into recession territory, and the first cuts do not help matters. This could get the ECB to cut more than 100bps by the end of the year, whether or not inflation reaches the 2% target.

Considering the US currently has much stronger economic readings, the Fed is unlikely to be forced into more cuts than already priced in. On the contrary, the trend in US data and expectations for Fed easing are on the hawkish side and the timing of the first cut has been pushed back. Should the Fed cut less than 75bps while the ECB is forced to cut more than 100bps, the effect on the Euro could be significant.

FXE

FXE is an ETF which provides an easy way to invest in the Euro. The fund has $206m in AUM and reasonable liquidity of $3.19M Average Daily Dollar Volume. It also pays a small dividend each month with a yield (TTM) of 1.96% and its accrual means there is a slight divergence with EURUSD over the course of the month. As per the prospectus:

The Trust’s assets consist only of euro on demand deposit in two euro-denominated accounts at JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., London Branch: a primary deposit account that may earn interest and a non-interest bearing secondary account. The Trust does not hold any derivative products. Each Share represents a proportional interest, based on the total number of Shares outstanding, in the euro owned by the Trust, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, less accrued but unpaid expenses (both asset-based and non-asset based) of the Trust. The Sponsor expects that the price of a Share will fluctuate in response to fluctuations in the price of the euro and that the price of a Share will reflect accumulated interest as well as the estimated accrued but unpaid expenses of the Trust.

FXE could perform poorly given the outlook for the EU economy and potential for a more dovish ECB policy. At current price of $100.57, there is a risk of a return to the $96.42 low in 2023. This would be a more attractive entry should the EU economy avoid a deep recession.

Conclusions

FXE is contracting in a sideways range that could set up a significant move in 2024. Unfortunately, given the continuing weakness in the EU economy and the ECB's recent dovish shift, the odds favor a breakdown. If rates are cut more than 100bps and the Fed stays on course, FXE could fall to test the 2023 low of $96.42.