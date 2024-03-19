Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a high-yield bond fund with a primary objective "to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Very Liquid Index".

As my followers know, I follow the debt markets closely and that includes high yield credit. JNK is an easy, passive way for retail investors to get exposure to this sector and I viewed it quite positively when 2023 was coming to a close. Looking back, it has indeed performed well, although equity returns continue to overshadow most other asset classes:

Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

With these returns considered, I want to be extremely critical of any new "buy" recommendations here. The market has had a big run-up across the board and that generally makes me cautious. This view extends to the junk bond sector - and JNK itself - because I don't see an environment that is likely to produce another 6% gain in a quarter. In fact, I see a few headwinds that suggest readers would be nice to put money to work elsewhere. This leads me to downgrade my rating to "hold" for this ETF - and I will explain why below.

Want Rate Cuts? Keep Waiting

Perhaps one of the biggest reasons for my downgrade has to do with the fact that inflation has seen an uptick lately and that clouds the outlook for Fed movement in the first half of the year. Many investors were hoping for rate cuts to start last year (which was premature in my opinion) and that obviously did not materialize.

However, that didn't stop the bond-buying spree as investors quickly shifted to an early '24 cut - again a view I didn't share. With March halfway over, the consensus keeps getting pushed back with a June cut on the minds of many. While that could be positive for fixed-income as a whole, I continue to share a belief that a dovish Fed isn't really in the cards. To support my view, look at recent inflation readings.

Inflation (US) (Bloomberg)

What I am seeing here is a marked uptick in producer prices and that will find its way into end consumer prices eventually. This means inflation's decline is neither consistent nor guaranteed, and the Fed will take notice.

My broad takeaway here is the macro-environment, inclusive of both economic growth and inflation metrics, is not in a position to encourage Fed rate cutting. This is something the bond market has been banking on, and I don't see it materializing until the second half of the year - at the earliest. As long as inflation remains in its current position, the Fed doesn't have much incentive to act on interest rates. This reality will strike home soon, and investors may begin to reassess their fixed-income exposure as a result. That is why I'd encourage being careful with new positions in JNK here.

Spreads Are Very Tight - Limiting Opportunity

Beyond just inflation, there are other reasons for my hesitation on JNK at the moment. I just discussed how I believe the Fed will not act in the first half of the year - but that is relevant to bonds of all stripes. Why the focus on junk bonds - and JNK - in particular?

For me, the reason comes down to yield. When I look at the junk market, I gauge how attractive credit spreads are for buy-in points. Essentially, am I getting paid a juicy premium to take on this credit risk? If yes, I'm likely a buyer. If not, caution will prevail.

It is that latter point I see now. The yield pick-up in the junkiest corner of the debt market is not very enticing. Spreads have narrowed to a multi-year low:

High Yield Market - Credit Spreads (Yahoo Finance)

This isn't the type of environment to build or start new positions in my view. Junk bonds seem priced for perfection and they are far from perfect. While I see nothing inherently alarming about JNK's make-up, the fund is still riddled with low quality debt. When spreads suggest I am getting little in extra incentive to buy them, I can't reason with a "buy" rating.

As you can see from the graphic, back in Q4 spreads were much wider than they are now. That helped justify my bullish call and the sector has indeed produced a positive return as a result. But with that return has come spread narrowing, and that limits the forward return (my forecast). Therefore, I see this as further support for my rating downgrade here.

Income Opportunities Abound Without Excessive Credit Risk

I will now shift to a relative comment on the state of the fixed-income market. With respect to JNK - and high yield as a whole - income streams are elevated. While spreads have tightened, ETFs like JNK that hold this debt are still offering in the 7% range to new buyers. This could be enticing to some, and is key to why I think "hold" is the right call - not "sell".

The point here is that income matters to a lot of people and funds like JNK do offer it. But I would counter that investors do not have to go to the high yield market to get above-average income streams. If we look across the spectrum, we see IG-rated credit is also paying more than it normally would. This includes IG corporates and municipal bonds, among other sectors:

Current Yields (By Sector) (Columbia Threadneedle Investments)

For me, this boils down to a climate where investors can earn levels of income that are attractive without taking on excessive credit risk - or much credit risk at all. This limits the attractiveness of high yield issues in my view. When junk bonds are offering big payouts and opportunities are limited elsewhere, I see a strong case for them. But when safe sectors like MBS, munis, and IG-rated corporates are all paying out 5%+ yields, the need to reach for higher payouts through junk bonds becomes less meaningful.

JNK's Positive Attributes

Through this review, I have made the case for why I am no longer a buyer of JNK at these levels. But this isn't meant to be overly bearish or a knock on JNK as a fund in particular. In fact, I will continue to monitor this ETF for a better buy-in opportunity in the months ahead.

The reasons for this are multifold. When it comes to investing, I prefer passive ETF options for their straightforward approach and low costs. This is true for equities and high yield debt, and JNK fits the bill for the latter. Further, it beats out its main competitor in this space, the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) in terms of expense ratio. This is something I certainly favor because the lower the expenses, the more profit I get to keep:

JNK's Expense Ratio (State Street) HYG's Expense Ratio (iShares)

Beyond this, JNK is not overly risky. I say this because the bulk of the underlying bonds within the fund's portfolio are rated in the B tier, which puts them around the middle of the junk spectrum.

JNK's Credit Breakdown (State Street)

I think there is merit to moving down in credit quality to earn more yield, to a point. Bonds rated "C" and below are inherently risky and more prone to default, and in most cases, I generally don't advocate going to the bottom rung with this type of quality. For me, JNK's focus on debt rated somewhere within the "B" spectrum is a positive. It balances risk and yield nicely without being excessive in either case. For me, this fits a bill - and will keep JNK on my radar going forward.

Bottom Line

JNK has pumped out a positive gain over the past four months and that has been a welcomed move. Looking ahead, I think there are some positive attributes to keep in mind, such as the fund's lower expense ratio than its direct competition and its portfolio make-up.

But I have concerns as well. Spreads for the junk bond sector are tight and above-average yields in other corners of the debt market are perhaps more enticing. Further, default rates in riskier debt are expected to rise in the year ahead, according to some rating agencies, which could put pressure on the prices of the underlying securities in funds such as JNK.

In my view, this all adds up to an environment where one should be cautious. This is leading me to downgrade my view on JNK to "hold", and I would suggest to my followers that they approach any new positions very selectively at this time.