Following our update on Volkswagen Q4 results, today we are back to comment on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (or P911) (OTCPK:DRPRF) (OTCPK:DRPRY). As a curiosity, it is nice to report that (at the time of the IPO), Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG's share capital was divided into 455,500,000 Preferred Shares and 455,500,000 Ordinary Shares for a total consideration of 911,000,000 shares as the Wall Street ticker. For additional information, we suggest checking our intuition of coverage called "Racing Towards 20% ROS."

Here at the Lab, we started P911 coverage with a neutral rating publication, and then, Post-Q3 Earnings, we decided to move our status to a buy. This was supported by the following:

Cars customization with a positive development in P911 pricing MIX; Support from the company's EV fleet with new models coming online; Solid results with a debt-free evolution estimate in 2025.

Aside from our positive take, we recognized Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG has an attractive value play with double-digit turnover estimates and a solid operating profit margin.

In our previous analysis, we forecasted a top-line sales projection of €40.5 billion with a core operating profit between 17% and 18% (Fig 1). We were accurate in our estimates and positively viewed our right-timing upgrade. In numbers, P911 stock price performances were up double digits (Fig 2). That said, the company's 12-month forward guidance is below our range, so we decided to slightly lower P911's target price, maintaining our buy recommendation.

P911 Fiscal Year 2023 Results in a Snap

Fig 1

Mare Past Analysis

Fig 2

FY 2023 results and our changes

The company delivered a €40.5 billion turnover in 2023, with a 7.7% increase compared to the previous year. As already reported, the company's operating profit reached €7.3 billion with a 7.6% increase vs. 2022 performance. Despite challenges in P911 supply chains and higher investments in digitalization, the company's ROS was stable at 18%. According to the CEO, P911 results were strong thanks to "the high demand for our attractive products and our strict cost discipline." P911 automotive net cash flow amounted to €4.0 billion and was in line with 2022 numbers. Cross-checking Wall Street estimates, the company's yearly operating profits aligned with a 10% miss in Q1. In detail, P911 delivered a group OP of 17.1% in the last quarter. Despite that, looking at the details, we note a higher cash flow despite higher working capital requirements and Cayenne shipment delays. In addition, capitalized R&D cost had a positive net impact of €156 million.

To support our thesis, we see the following:

In 2023, P911 deliveries increased by 3.3% to 320,221 cars. These results are balanced across the company's GEO reach. This stable footing shows the company's ability to raise prices at a higher pace but still grow in volume; In 2024, there are four revised model lines to launch, and we should positively report that 60% of Porsche Taycan users are first buyers. P911 aims to elevate its product portfolio, which is progressing well thanks to desirability, innovation, and special editions; Porsche is continuing the development of the full-electric 718, scheduled for 2025, to be followed by the full-electric Cayenne. Porsche also plans to expand its portfolio with an SUV addition positioned above the Cayenne. With impressive car performance, automated driving functions, and a futuristic interior designed to attract new customers, particularly in the United States and China, the company aims to be a luxury leader in the future; On a negative note, we should report the 2024 negative outlook. Porsche guides sales in a range between €40 and 42 billion (this is almost a flat result on a yearly basis). In detail, its outlook implied higher pricing activities and lower wholesale. Despite that, the company aims for a core operating profit margin between 15% and 17%. Cross-checking our previous estimates, we guided a "€43.5 billion in sales and a core operating profit of €6.5 billion". Considering our estimates, we miss sales but not in the OP margin absolute value. That said, Wall Street's average OP margin was 17.1%. In the call, the CEO explained that this output is due to higher amortization of R&D (this accounts for €500 million headwind). In addition, the P911 industrial net free cash flow margin is also guided below expectations. This is due to higher financial investments related to software. For this reason, the company expects a soft start in 2024. That said, the company's medium-term outlook was maintained.

Porsche 2024 Outlook

Valuation and Risks

Following the company's new outlook, we are lowering its turnover to €40.5 billion, and we are now guiding a lower operating profit from €6.5 billion to €6 billion. Higher investment activity into products and towards the company's brands will likely cause a soft start into 2024 margin-wise, and our 12-month EPS moved from €5.67 to €5.05. In addition, this leaves a relatively high bar to overperform in the remaining 2024 quarters. That said, considering a lower cash flow, we still forecast a debt-free company in 2025.

Going into the valuation, we believe the company is one of the most desired luxury car brands and sits between ultra-luxury and premium car brands. This is also true when looking at profitability terms. For the above reason, we applied an unchanged P/E multiple of 19x and derived a price target of €96 per share.

Downside risks to our target price include, but are not limited to, 1) negative FX evolution, 2) credit risks, 3) EV progression with execution risks, 4) lower-than-expected demand, and 5) complexity in the company's governance.

Conclusion

According to Porsche's top management, the company "proved in 2023 that we are resilient, highly profitable, and financially robust even in volatile times. On this basis, we're laying the groundwork in 2024 for a flying start in 2025." Despite ongoing challenges, Porsche delivered solid 2023 results and is now in the execution phase. Based on a lower-than-anticipated outlook, we are decreasing our target price and maintaining a buy rating. In addition, as downside protection, the company will likely pay a €2.3 dividend with a yield of 2.5%. This, coupled with a solid balance sheet and a positive FCF liquidity, cannot go unnoticed. Our buy rating is then confirmed.

