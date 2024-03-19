JHVEPhoto

My Thesis

My analysis of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) leads me to the conclusion that the company is now one of the most attractive investment opportunities related to the artificial intelligence trend - and the stock can still be purchased at an attractive price, according to my calculations.

My Reasoning

Based on Seeking Alpha's description, Celestica Inc. was established in 1994 and is currently headquartered in Toronto, Canada. It provides supply chain solutions globally, serving a diverse clientele across North America, Europe, and Asia. With a focus on Advanced Technology Solutions ("ATS") and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions ("CCS"), the company offers a wide array of services ranging from design and development to logistics and after-market support. Its clientele includes original equipment manufacturers, service providers, hyperscalers, and companies in aerospace and defense, industrial, HealthTech, and communication sectors.

In 2023, Celestica generated revenue of ~$8 billion, about 57.5% of which came from its "CCS" segment. The company's total consolidated sales increased by 10% last year compared to the previous year, or $711 million in absolute figures. Around $300 million - or 42.2% of total growth - came from the enterprise end market, which was supported by strong demand for artificial intelligence and machine learning from CLS's hyperscaler customers, according to the 20-F report.

Last year Celestica achieved the highest margin in its entire history: IFRS operating profit margins amounted to 5.6%, an improvement of 0.7% YoY, which is quite a lot for a business with naturally low margins. The Q4 2023 was more than successful for the company: CLS beat both top-line and bottom-line consensus estimates, showing an adjusted ROIC of 23.3% and a 97% YoY growth in adjusted FCF. As a result, the company exceeded its outlook for FY2023 in terms of adjusted FCF, reporting $194 million instead of the guided $150 million.

If we look at Celestica's business from different angles, we see some qualitative signs of improvement.

Firstly, there are the margins and free cash flow generation mentioned above. In addition to FCF, for example, CLS's operating cash flow amounted to $429.7 million, which is 44.2% more than in FY2022. The FCF growth seems of high quality as well: accounts receivables grew by $402 million in FY2023, three times more than in FY2022; at the same time, inventories decreased by $244 million after last year's rapid growth - in my opinion, the combination of these factors can be interpreted as a prerequisite for faster revenue growth in the future with more effective cost management.

Secondly, Celestica's balance sheet looks quite healthy, as both the debt-to-equity ratio and the debt-to-assets ratio are decreasing from quarter to quarter. Long-term debt on the balance sheet decreased by 2.85% YoY at the end of FY2023, indicating a fairly rapid deleveraging. Of course, the liquidity ratios are also falling, but their current values do not seem extremely low to me. The current value of 1.4, for example, is lower than 2-3 years ago, but still acceptable (>1).

Thirdly, I like the way Celestica handles shareholder returns. By not paying dividends and focusing only on buybacks, the company has managed to reduce the number of shares outstanding by 31.8% since 2014. That means the CAGR is ~3.75%, which is very, very fast.

Thanks to this, the revenue per share and earnings per share have risen by 110% and 238% respectively since 2014. This means that the annual growth rate of these key figures has amounted to 7.7% and 13% respectively since 2014.

I expect the reduction in share count to continue in the future as Celestica's ability to generate cash flow becomes stronger. From management's recent comments (in the earnings call Q&A session), we can see that CLS has been winning incremental share in hyperscaler programs and booked significant 800G programs. Management believes that we're still in the early stages of the data center upgrade cycle to meet the demand for generative AI and LLM (Large Language Model). They expect the upgrade cycle to take several years, with "different hyperscalers leading at different times and the introduction of custom silicon and investment in AI driving compute programs, network improvements, and data center interconnection."

Given the active ongoing buybacks and the growth potential of hyperscales, the current market expectations for EPS growth seem more than realistic to me.

Stocks like Celestica are usually referred to as "GARP" - growth at a reasonable price. And since we have already discovered the past and potential "growth," I suggest taking a look at "price".

Despite forecasting an EPS CAGR of 14.86% over the next 3 years, the CLS stock is currently trading at 15 times next year's earnings, which is 38.67% below the median of the information technology sector, according to data from Seeking Alpha. At the same time, one should pay attention to the PEG ratio, which is only 0.3, while the sector's norm is 1.07 - CLS's business seems to be growing faster than that of its peers at relatively modest valuation multiples.

If, on the other hand, we look at the EV/EBITDA multiple, we see strong growth in this key figure without a decline being priced in for the coming year. Both the TTM and FWD ratios are well above the 10-year average. However, I expect this ratio to have grown naturally with the growth in the company’s margins - so today’s inflated numbers do not necessarily imply an overvaluation. Also, with the active buybacks, the stock could easily see an increase in the valuation premium - that's normal. If we expect more buybacks - and that's what I'm hoping for - we need to look at the P/E ratios, which in CLS's case are below average when we look at the FWD metric:

In my opinion, Celestica should achieve a P/E ratio of up to 18-20 if EPS continues to grow and margins are maintained in the medium term. With a forecast EPS of $3.24 for FY 2025, I calculate a target price of $61.56 by the end of next year (the base case scenario). This gives me an implied upside potential of 40% compared to the last closing price.

Risk Factors To Consider

I believe that one of the most important risks is the high concentration of revenue per customer: the company has a significant customer that accounts for 29% of its business and that invests heavily in AI/ML computing and networks. If CLS loses this customer for one reason or another, its revenues will suffer massively (and even more so its AI-driven growth prospects).

As another Seeking Alpha analyst, Thomas Potter, noted, Celestica's bold expansion plans in Thailand and Malaysia carry risks such as delays and higher costs in the face of logistical challenges and material shortages in the market. These projects are expected to boost sales and earnings growth in the foreseeable future, but from the perspective of the geographic location of CLS's presence, this makes Celestica a riskier investment - the resulting valuation discount could last longer than I expect.

To stay on the subject of valuation: My explanation of why the current rising EV/EBITDA multiple is not an indicator of overvaluation may be wrong. So CLS may not have the upside potential that I would derive from a completely different valuation metric.

Your Takeaway

Despite the above-mentioned risk factors, CLS looks like the ultimate AI pick at a reasonable price, unlike many other stocks in this space that have gone up too much recently.

CLS operates in a niche that is tangentially related to AI and, despite its growth in recent quarters, remains under the radar of most investors. The company is under-followed, under-known, and fairly undervalued (based on my relative valuation framework). I believe the CLS stock should trade 40% higher than today by the end of 2025, assuming the potential for revenue growth from the hyperscaler market continues and historically high margins are maintained.

I'm therefore issuing a buy recommendation today.

Good luck with your investments!