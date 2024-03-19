Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

American Electric Power: Buy This Dividend Stock On Sale

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
8.51K Followers

Summary

  • I believe high-quality utilities are well-positioned to deliver alpha within the next few years.
  • American Electric Power narrowly missed the analyst consensus for operating revenue and operating EPS but remains fundamentally solid.
  • The company's credit rating was recently downgraded but remains investment-grade.
  • Shares of AEP could be priced at an 11% discount to fair value.
  • The electric utility could deliver compelling total returns through 2026 and may top the S&P in the coming 10 years.

Power lines

A view of electric power lines at sunset.

TebNad

The higher-for-longer narrative playing out over this interest-rate hiking cycle in the last couple of years has claimed many victims in the stock market.

For many companies that got complacent and

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
8.51K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. Aside from my articles here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a contributor to Dividend Kings and iREIT on Alpha. I have been investing since September 2017 and interested in dividend investing since about 2009.Since July 2018, I have ran Kody's Dividends. This is a blog that is documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality. It's also the inspiration of my pseudonym here on Seeking Alpha.By God's grace, I owe everything to my blog for introducing me to the Seeking Alpha community as an analyst. That's my story and I hope you enjoy my work examining dividend growth stocks and the occasional growth stock!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AEP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AEP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AEP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.