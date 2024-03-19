Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Boeing Should Soar Again: Here's My Buy Strategy And Price Target

Mar. 19, 2024 4:28 AM ETThe Boeing Company (BA) Stock
Hawkinvest profile picture
Hawkinvest
11.43K Followers

Summary

  • Boeing is a potential turnaround stock and contrarian buying opportunity.
  • Recent safety issues and negative headlines have caused the stock to plunge, creating a potential buying opportunity.
  • Boeing has a massive order backlog, strong earnings potential, and the possibility of reinstating a dividend.

Supply Chain Issues Lead To Q4 Loss For Boeing

Win McNamee

I like looking for turnaround and contrarian investment opportunities. These types of opportunities have often yielded strong results for me in the past. This keeps me motivated to find situations where investors are probably being overly negative and selling

This article was written by

Hawkinvest profile picture
Hawkinvest
11.43K Followers
Long-time stock market investor focused on strategic buying opportunities with dividend and value stocks. This investment strategy has resulted in a near 5 star rating on Tipranks.com and over 9,000 followers on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Twitter for my latest trading ideas: @Hawkinvest1

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.