StoneCo's (NASDAQ:STNE) Q4 2023 results took investors by surprise. It certainly took me. I was looking at StoneCo as a fintech and valuing it as such. But with time, StoneCo has become more of a bank with associated credit risk and less of a fintech.

On the surface, the stock appears cheaply priced at about 13x forward adjusted net income. But that's if you view this business as a fintech. If this business is viewed as a bank, then paying 13x its forward adjusted net income is probably already a fair multiple on its stock.

Therefore, I'm downward revising my rating to neutral.

Back in November, in my previous bullish analysis, I said,

StoneCo's cautious approach to scaling credit and other services aligns with a prudent risk management strategy, but getting its banking license will increase the amount of regulation the company faces. This will make the Brazilian fintech less nimble, which could be something to be mindful of.

StoneCo is a stock that I had been bullish on. While I viewed it as a fintech and was pricing it as such, I should have formed a view on its valuation as a bank. Clearly, I made a huge mistake. But now that the facts have come to a ''better'' light, I don't want to compound my mistake by recommending this stock.

StoneCo's Near-Term Prospects

Here's some background. StoneCo's near-term prospects appear promising, primarily driven by its strategic initiatives and strong financial performance in recent years.

StoneCo, is a prominent Brazilian fintech/bank. StoneCo focuses on payment services, and the company expanded its offerings to include a wide range of solutions such as financial services and software solutions. With a client-centric approach, StoneCo fosters connections and facilitates payments for clients, enabling them to thrive in omnichannel commerce. Through a hyper-local distribution strategy, StoneCo prioritizes delivering an exceptional client experience.

The company has strategically adjusted its organizational structure and go-to-market approach to better serve various client segments, particularly micro to medium-sized businesses (''MSMBs''). By tailoring solutions to meet the unique needs of different client segments and focusing on key verticals such as retail, gas stations, food, and drug stores, StoneCo aims to enhance its competitive edge. Additionally, the integration of payments, banking, and software offerings presents a significant opportunity to increase engagement with existing clients and attract new ones.

Despite its promising prospects, StoneCo faces certain challenges, particularly in managing its loan loss provisions. While the company has experienced impressive growth in its credit portfolio, including working capital solutions for SMBs, there are concerns about maintaining adequate provisions to mitigate credit risk. On top of that, increased defaults or delinquencies among Brazilian borrowers could lead to higher provisions, affecting the company's profitability.

Given this background, let's now get further stuck into its fundamentals.

Revenue Growth Rates Slow Down

Two negative considerations surface. The first one is that there's no doubt that StoneCo's growth rates are slowing down at a rapid clip.

Naturally, this surfaces the critical question, at what sort of pace will StoneCo's growth rates moderate? That's one line of thought that investors need to ponder over.

Will StoneCo's growth rates moderate down to around the mid-20s% this year and less than that next year? Or is this a new base from where StoneCo can in 2024 return to growing its topline at 30% CAGR?

And the second key consideration is this.

What you see above is that StoneCo's loan provisions are rapidly rising. It's not difficult to imagine that in the coming twelve months, its loan loss provisions expenses will reach R$200 million.

When asked about its loan loss provisions on the call, this is what management said,

So I think you're right in that point, that overall when we look at the numbers, that continues to put us on the right track to land at an expected loss below the 10% level. But again, it is still really soon and we're taking the cautious approach here. So the migration will be gradual over time.

And this gets to the core of the bear case. While StoneCo was viewed as a fintech, investors were more than willing to pay a high multiple on its stock. But the more that Stone has to rely on its balance sheet and take loan loss provisions, the lower the valuation that investors will be interested in paying, StoneCo's growth will to some extent be tied to balance sheet risk.

I recognize that my comments are unlikely to be popular with readers. But that's the exact same reason why SoFi (SOFI) refuses to climb beyond $10 per share.

STNE Stock Valuation -- 13x Forward Adjusted Net Income

In November 2023, StoneCo had its investor day.

At the time, StoneCo guided investors that it could get its adjusted net income line to more than R$1.9 billion by the end of 2024. Given that StoneCo has already delivered R$1.6 billion, it doesn't appear to be much of a stretch to imagine that StoneCo will reach this coveted target.

Indeed, when management once again reiterates this target, I'm reassured that R$1.9 billion is indeed on the cards this year. Very roughly speaking this translates into $400 million of adjusted net income (in USD), leaving the stock priced at 13x forward adjusted net income.

This is a figure that is cheap if this is viewed as a rapidly growing fintech. But if it's viewed as a Brazilian bank, then what initially seemed like a bargain, is suddenly more expensive than it appeared.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, despite its strengths, StoneCo faces challenges, particularly in managing its loan loss provisions. The rapid rise in loan provisions raises concerns about maintaining adequate provisions to mitigate credit risk, potentially impacting its profitability.

As its growth becomes increasingly tied to balance sheet risk, investors may reassess its valuation, especially if its growth rates continue to moderate. Thus, while its target of reaching R$1.9 billion in adjusted net income by the end of 2024 seems attainable, the valuation perspective shifts depending on whether StoneCo is viewed as a rapidly growing fintech or a Brazilian bank, highlighting the complexity of this investment thesis.