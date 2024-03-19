Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Trulieve Cannabis: Up Over 122% In 2024, But Where Does It Go Next?

Alexander Carchidi profile picture
Alexander Carchidi
136 Followers

Summary

  • Trulieve Cannabis stock has surged 122% in the last three months, with potential for further growth.
  • The company's stock performance will be influenced by external factors such as regulatory events and the potential legalization of cannabis.
  • TCNNF's expansion plans, the addition of new leaders, and potential legalization could drive its growth in the future.

Botanist Tagging Cannabis Plants at Industrial Growing Operation

halbergman

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF) stock is up by 122% in the last three months, and the multi-state operator's bull run could potentially continue for even longer, extending its stint of outperforming the market. But, it probably won't be its stunning operational achievements with improving

This article was written by

Alexander Carchidi profile picture
Alexander Carchidi
136 Followers
I analyze biopharma, cannabis, and healthcare companies with an eye towards long-term growth and risk management. My background is in biotech, where I held numerous roles in lab bench-based research and development as well as in marketing and consulting.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TCNNF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TCNNF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TCNNF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.