Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) is an office REIT that was spun off from W. P. Carey (WPC), another commercial REIT, in the fourth quarter of FY 2023 as the latter sought to rid itself of its office properties. The company’s fourth quarter results showed a high level of adjusted FFO for FY 2023 as well as releasing success (albeit at lower rates) in a challenged office market. The REIT’s most attractive feature is its high adjusted FFO in relation to its valuation which makes the office spin-off a very appealing bargain for REIT investors!

Previous rating

I rated Net Lease Office Properties a strong buy after the Q4'23 spin-off in November -- The Ultimate Turnaround Spin-Off -- because I thought that the office spin-off was not very well understood and WPC investors were likely to sell NLOP indiscriminately. Net Lease Office Properties successfully sold four properties earlier this year, proving to investors that the company can create successful liquidity events. I believe that NLOP remains attractive as a turnaround/spin-off investment and I confirm my strong buy rating.

Strong results for FY 2023

Net Lease Office Properties is a recent spin-off and therefore has a very limited trading and operating history as a stand-alone enterprise. The office REIT generated, according to the latest filing, adjusted FFO of $93.9M in the 2023 fiscal year from a portfolio that was value at $1.17B in Q4'23. The company was spun off with 59 office properties in its portfolio of which Net Lease Office Properties sold four in Q4'23. Now, the portfolio includes 55 office properties, including 50 properties in the U.S. and 5 in Europe.

The four office properties that Net Lease Office Properties sold in the fourth-quarter yielded $43.1M in transaction proceeds. These proceeds were used to repay ~$46 million of a senior secured mortgage from J.P. Morgan as well as a $6M mezzanine loan. The sale transaction is noteworthy because Net Lease Office Properties completed the sale transactions at a very decent 12X adjusted FFO multiplier.

I fully expect Net Lease Office Properties to sell more office assets going forward, especially if it has the opportunity to sell them at a good price. Net Lease Office Properties doesn't have to sell its offices, but if a potential transaction price is greater than the cash flow-based value of the property in question, NLOP would have a strong incentive to do more sales transaction. Of course, asset sales would lower the company's adjusted FFO going forward, but the cash proceeds should ultimately end up in shareholders' pockets. NLOP's property divestments therefore don't affect my fair value assumption discussed further below.

Lease renewals set to pressure adjusted FFO

Net Lease Office Properties has a large amount of near term lease expirations (2024/2025) equal to about 25.4% of the company’s entire annual base rent. These lease renewals have been a considerable drag on the spin-off's performance as the market rightfully expects the REIT will have to give concessions to its tenants. These concessions are due to the fact that the current supply of offices properties exceeds demand, a reflection of changing work trends after the pandemic and growing vacancies in the U.S. office sector. The national vacancy rate of U.S. offices hit a massive 19.6% in Q4'23, resulting in concerns about a potential drop-off in lease income for office REITs.

Due to remote work trends, occupancy rates in the office market are under pressure, and so is the income that office property owners can achieve. According to Net Lease Office Properties’ last disclosure, the REIT negotiated lower rents for three properties which on an aggregate basis represented a decline of 12.6% compared to the prior lease rate. The drop-off in lease rates obviously is a warning sign for the REIT and it indicates that the upcoming lease renewals will also yield lower income going forward. However, the REIT's valuation is so attractively low that even a drop-off in adjusted FFO makes shares a strong buy, in my opinion.

NLOP’s valuation

Net Lease Office Properties achieved $93.9M in adjusted FFO in the 2023 fiscal year or $6.42 per-share. Considering that NLOP has a large amount of lease renewals coming up and considering that the average decline in the lease rate for lease renewals most recently was close to 13%, I am applying a 13% discount as well to the REIT’s annualized AFFO potential.

As a result, I believe ~$5.60 per-share is a forward AFFO level that Net Lease Office Properties could reasonably achieve in FY 2024. Based off of a share price of $23, shares of the REIT are therefore currently valued at 4.1X adjusted FFO. W.P. Carey, the previous consolidating entity, is priced at an 11.9x adjusted FFO multiplier... which is almost three times higher than NLOP's valuation.

In my opinion, shares of NLOP could revalue to ~8X AFFO which would imply a fair value of ~$45 and an AFFO yield of 12.5% and would then hardly be overpriced. Even under the consideration of a discount to current AFFO due to concessions for those leases that are up for renewal, Net Lease Office Properties is trading at a very attractive P/AFFO ratio, in my opinion, and I believe that the market is still overly bearish about NLOP.

Risks with Net Lease Office Properties

The biggest commercial risk that I see for Net Lease Office Properties relates to the company’s releasing measures. Net Lease Office Properties is likely going to have to make concessions to its tenants for the leases due in 2024 and 2025. This poses a risk to the company’s adjusted FFO, as discussed, and investors should pay close attention to the renewal lease rates agreed upon between NLOP and its tenants (a figure I will be watching).

Final thoughts

Net Lease Office Properties has proven that it can sell office assets at reasonable AFFO multipliers. The REIT did have to make a number of lease concessions lately, totaling an average discount of 13% compared to the old lease rates, due to the weakening negotiating power of office landlords in a soft rental market for offices. Given that Net Lease Office Properties has a large amount of near-term lease expirations, new lease concessions must be expected. However, even under consideration of new lease concessions, Net Lease Office Properties is looking at a $5+ per-share adjusted FFO level in FY 2024 which calculates to a very low 4.1X AFFO multiplier. I believe the valuation reflects a high safety margin and I continue to like NLOP as a turnaround/spin-off investment!