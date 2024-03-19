Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bit Digital: Bitcoin Halving Could Make Mining More Difficult

Mar. 19, 2024
Macrotips Trading
Summary

  • Bit Digital Inc. is an institutional crypto miner with over 45,000 specialized computers mining Bitcoin.
  • Despite a strong rally in Bitcoin prices, Bit Digital delivered disappointing financial results in 2023 as increasing Bitcoin network difficulty reduced production.
  • The upcoming Bitcoin halving event will make mining even more difficult, and the introduction of spot Bitcoin ETFs has reduced demand for miners like Bit Digital.
I wrote an initial article on Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) in November, noting that the company's crypto mining business has poor fundamentals as it is on a steep 'capital spending' treadmill. However, BTBT does have an interesting nascent business providing artificial intelligence ("AI") workloads for

Macrotips Trading
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

