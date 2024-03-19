andreswd

Overview

My recommendation for Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) is a buy rating, as I believe the medium- to long-term growth outlook remains sound. While I do see merit to some of the concerns that are pressuring the share price, I think these are near-term headwinds that should recover by FY25. Notably, DH has shown very strong margin expansion ability despite soft topline performance. I believe when the business sees growth acceleration in FY25, it should lead to stronger margin expansion, which should drive valuations upward. Note that I previously gave a buy rating for DH because I believed the business was going to do well over the medium to long term and that the share price decline was mainly due to poor stock sentiment.

Recent results & updates

DH recent 4Q23 results did just as guided, growing revenue by 9% to $65.9 million, bringing FY23 total revenue to $251.4 million (pretty much in line with my FY23 estimates). Profitability also continues to improve, as seen from the EBITDA margin expansion of 190bps vs 4Q22 (from 28.1% to 30%). This feat is especially significant as the adj. gross margin actually contracted by 353bps to 84.7% margins, which means the business showed incredible operating leverage.

Despite what I thought was a very strong operating performance that got me even more bullish, the stock reacted negatively, which I believe is due to investors being overly worried about the weak macro environment. There are two areas that I think got investors really worried. Firstly, FY23 overall net dollar retention [NDR] was 91%, which was an 11pt decline vs. 102% in FY22. This sort of feeds into the negative narrative of DH facing a pressured spending environment. I think this is a short-term thing that will see improvement, as management had already begun to see the benefits of its retention investments in late 4Q23, in which they specifically noted a meaningful increase in customer retention across the business. If this plays out as expected, we should see 1-2 points (as management guided) of NDR improvement, bringing NDR back to above FY22 levels. The second metric about which I think investors are worried is that total customers continue to see sequential pressure. This is a fair point, but I think the trend of decline has pretty much reached a stabilized level, as 4Q23 churn was the lowest in FY23, which implies a potential inflection entering FY24.

My take on DH moving forward is that the business fundamentals remain healthy, and management guidance supports my view. They provided an updated FY24 revenue outlook of $263 to $269 million, with the midpoint at $266 million, implying 6.2% growth at the midpoint. This was in line with preliminary guidance of 5% to 7% growth. While this is lower than my expectations, I believe growth is being delayed and not lost, as management mentioned the persistent elongation in deal cycles, with both new and existing pipelines experiencing delays. The reason I am not worried about this delay in growth is because I see indicators that point to healthy organic demand. For one, enterprise customers returned to sequential growth (despite the total customer churn sequentially), and the number of customers with >$100k in annual recurring revenue [ARR] rose to 565 in 4Q23, up 1.8% sequentially and 5% annually, indicating that customers that are using DH solutions are willing to spend more (a very positive long-term growth indicator). For better perspective, DH’s average revenue per customer grew 14.3% to $22,735 in 4Q23. The other reason why I am positive about a turnaround in FY25 is that sales cycles, while still elongated, did not deteriorate—still as 2 to 3 months as management did not mention any change in 4Q23 (4Q22 mentioned 2 to 3 month sales cycle), which is below the historical elongated sales cycle of 3-6 months. Suppose the macroeconomic recovery starts in 2H24. We should see further shortening of the sales cycle, and as this happens, we could see pockets of growth acceleration as delayed demand and underlying organic demand contribute to topline performance.

Moving down the P&L, I believe an underappreciated aspect is DH's ability to expand margins, which is expected to expand further despite weak growth and pressured gross margin expectations. This guide gives me confidence that FY25 could see a strong margin expansion when the topline recovers. To put things into perspective, management expects FY24 gross margin to be similar to 4Q23, as the company is still digesting its data investments. Despite the lower than expected revenue and flat gross margin, management expects operating income to range from $78 to $82 million, which is much better than the consensus expectation of $77.1 million. The same was seen in adj. EBITDA, which was guided to $84 to $88 million, also above consensus of $82.6 million. My view is that as we move into FY25, where I expect revenue to accelerate (moving back to the low teens vs. the 6% expectation in FY24), DH will enjoy further operating leverage in the near term. And over the long term, as the cost of data investments tapers, that should lead to further margin expansion.

Valuation and risk

Author's valuation model

According to my model, DH is valued at $9.3 in the base case in FY24 and $11.30 in the upside case. This target price is based on my growth forecast of 6% in FY24 and 13% in FY25. The downside revision in FY24 (my previous expectation was 13%) was due to management guidance, which reflects the macro uncertainty. As I discussed above, I expect a recovery in growth to 13% in FY25 as the macro situation turns for the better, leading to a shortening of the sales cycle and as customers continue to spend more on DH (ARPU expansion). The swinging factor that drives the upside magnitude is multiple expansion. Given the macro uncertainty, which investors seem to be overly focused on, my base case now assumes a conservative multiple of ~5x forward revenue (which is where it is trading at now). However, I think there is a possibility for valuations to go rerate further upwards when growth accelerates and margins expand. Over the past year, DH traded at an average of 6x revenue; if we assume that is the mean and valuation reverts to that, there is a potential for ~43% upside.

Risk

As can be seen from the share price performance, near-term growth is a key focus for investors. If growth continues to see pressure from macro concerns and/or total customers continue to churn, investors might further extrapolate this weakness into FY25, thereby putting more pressure on valuation.

Summary

Summarizing this post, I am reiterating my buy rating as I remain confident in DH’s long-term growth prospects. An important area for the recent performance was that DH showcased impressive margin expansion despite soft revenue growth. I believe this strong performance was overshadowed by investor concerns around slowing NDR and customer churn – both of which I see as near-term headwinds. Looking ahead, FY24 revenue growth is expected to soft, reflecting elongated deal cycles due to macro weakness, however, indicators like continued enterprise customer growth and rising ARPU point towards healthy underlying organic demand. My base case target price of $9.30 in FY24 reflects the current macro uncertainty. However, with a return to low-teens growth and further margin expansion in FY25, the upside potential is substantial.