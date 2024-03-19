Drazen_

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) is a global factual entertainment and media company whose shares are selling below their cash value. Currently priced at $0.53, CURI’s market value is $28M, while the company had $40M in cash as of the latest reported financials. The balance sheet is clean with a current ratio of 2.0x and no debt. Even subtracting $4M in long-term operating leases, leaves a net cash position of $36M and a negative enterprise value of $8M. Furthermore, quarterly operating cash outflow had been decreasing sequentially in the last four reported quarters from -$12.6M to -$3.0M, and this improvement trend is expected to continue.

CuriosityStream’s last twelve-month revenues were $57M. The company has more than 25 million paying subscribers and a content library of over 18,000 programs. The company’s original and curated factual films, shows, and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. This neutral, high-quality content provides a redeeming value in today’s media world dominated by polarized politics, sports and Tik-Tok. And it only costs $4 per month to subscribe.

Before expanding the CURI bull case any further, please consider why you should not buy the stock. Last twelve-months’ revenues decreased 38%. In the last-reported September 2023 quarter, revenues declined 34%, driven primarily by a 53% drop in content licensing (primarily licensing existing titles to other media companies). Content Licensing revenue tends to be lumpy, with the Q3 2022 being abnormally high. On a sequential basis, however, Q3 2023 revenues rose 11%, continuing the quarter-over-quarter revenue gains from the Q1 2023 low point.

Q3 2023 Revenue Analysis Q3 2023 Q3 2022 % change Direct Consumer Subscriptions $8.6M $8.6M -0% % of total revenues 55% 36% Content Licensing $5.1M $10.8M -53% % of total revenues 32% 46% Bundled Broadband/Wireless & Enterprise Subscriptions $1.5M $4.0M -62% % of total revenues 10% 17% Advertising and Sponsorship Revenues $0.4M $0.2M +146% % of total revenues 3% 1% Total Revenues $15.6M $23.6M -34% Click to enlarge

Moreover, the company is in the red. For the twelve months ended September 2023, the company had a net loss of -$58.8M, or $39.8M excluding an asset write-down in Q3 2023. The company also had $2.6M in non-cash losses from equity affiliates in Q3 2023 (or -$5.3M over the last-reported twelve months). Excluding these non-cash/non-operating items, the Q3 2023 operating loss was -$4.9M.

Q3 2023 Income Statement Analysis Q3 2023 Q3 2022 % change Revenues $15.6M $23.6M -34% Cost of Revenues $8.5M $13.6M -37% % of revenues 54.3% 57.6% Advertising & Marketing Expenses $5.1M $5.6M -9% % of revenues 32.7% 23.9% General & Administrative Expenses $6.9M $8.8M -21% % of revenues 44.5% 37.2% Operating Loss -$4.9M -$4.4M NA % of total revenues -31.5% -18.6% Content Asset Impairment -$19.0 - NA Other Income / (Expense) $0.1M $0.1M NA Gains / (Losses) from Equity Affiliates -$2.6M -$0.1M NA Pretax Income -26.4M -$4.4M NA Provision for Income Taxes $0.2M $0.1M NA Net Income / (Loss) -$26.6M -$4.5M NA Net Loss per Share -$0.50 -$0.09 NA Weighted Average Shares 53.0M 52.8M NA Click to enlarge

The company cannot escape from the video streaming industry malaise. On the last earnings call, management pointed out: “Outside Netflix, the losses are pretty staggering. Disney's lost over $12 billion from their streaming initiatives. NBC Universal lost over $6 billion since 2020. Paramount is in the same ballpark as NBC Universal and happy because they may only lose $2 billion this year.” Free Ad-supported Streaming TV such as YouTube and shorter clips like TikTok are taking their pound of flesh from traditional content providers, including the factual/educational market served by CuriosityStream.

Furthermore, CuriosityStream does not have the resources or economies of scale compared to its larger competitors. Thus, profitability is much harder to achieve. Chicken Soup for the Soul (CSSE), a similar smaller video-streaming peer, is on the verge of bankruptcy. Over the last reported twelve months, CSSE had a net loss of -$580M, ongoing pretax loss of -$219M, interest expense of $72M, net debt of $553M, with an equity-stub market value of $5M at the current price of $0.15.

Also, CURI stock risks either being delisted from the Nasdaq or doing a reverse stock-split, if its stock price does not remain at $1.00 or more for ten consecutive days by September 2024.

S&P Capital IQ

CuriosityStream was established in 2015 by John Hendricks, the founder of the Discovery Channel. The company later went public in 2020 via a reverse merger with a SPAC (i.e. de-SPAC) at $10 per share. As an aside, public and private warrants related to CURI’s de-SPAC exist but with a way-out-of-the-money conversion price of $11.50 per share, which expire in October 2025.

The precipitous fall in the stock price from a peak of $22.90 (a $1.2B market cap) in February 2021 to $0.53 today may have alienated some past investors, which combined with a historic SPAC label, may have created a negative bias towards CURI shares. John Hendricks retains a 41% stake in CURI stock, and is the Chairman of the Board (his son Andrew is also a director).

So, the bear argument can be that any excess cash above market value will soon disappear as losses accumulate, and the stock price will continue to fall.

The bull case is that cash burn is decelerating, and steps are being taken to move towards positive cash flow. First, the company instituted a price increase that doubled the annual subscription plan to $40 from $20. The price increase is only starting to take effect, and will be fully rolled through the distribution channel over the course of 2024. Management states that the price increase so far more than offsets any higher customer churn (i.e. customers not renewing at higher prices).

Secondly, the company is aggressively cutting cash burn. Management noted that cash expenditures on content in Q3 2023 was $3.9 million, down $3.5 million or 47% compared with the year-ago quarter, as the company leveraged its growing content library. Relatedly, the company has started adding new content via bartering exchange (i.e. content exchange), which lowers the cash outlay for content licensing. General and Administrative costs have also been cut, as evidenced by the 21% year-over year decrease in Q3 2023.

The key management message from the Q3 earnings conference call was “in order to demonstrate our seriousness about achieving this positive adjusted free cash flow objective, management has identified more than $15 million of additional planned reductions in expenses and cash spending for 2024 relative to our expected spending levels for 2023. This plan has been approved by our Board of Directors and we will begin implementing these changes this quarter.” If management delivers on this promise, the company will be cash-flow positive sooner rather than later.

The company’s major source of revenue, direct consumer subscriptions, are fairly sticky, recurring, and have above-average margins. Also, the company is just starting to tap into advertising revenue, which can quickly grow into the millions of dollars annually. So, revenue declines should become a thing of the past.

Finally, CuriosityStream’s large content library has a strategic value that is not being priced into the current stock price.

Normally, stocks that trade below their cash value do so for a good reason, namely because that excess cash above market value is burning quickly and will disappear. CURI appears to be an exception.

The company reports Q4 2023 results after the close on March 20th. Given the extreme undervaluation of CURI shares, it may behoove investors to take a closer look at CURI stock.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.