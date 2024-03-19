Joe McDonald/The Image Bank Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY), founded in 1894, has become an undisputed giant in the global chocolate and confectionery arena. Creating a sweet legacy that includes iconic treats like chocolate bars and Kisses, Hershey's has not just delighted American palates but has also achieved an impressive international presence. Just in the USA, roughly each fifth confectionery product sold is manufactured by Hershey's.

The company operates in a tough environment where customers' tastes and preferences are very diverse and where there are dozens of competitors fighting for their share. Yet, the management has been able to navigate wisely through the past decades by driving growth, wisely employing capital, making acquisitions, and sticking to its core values.

Hershey's solid fundamentals, consistent growth, and a quarterly dividend have been attractive to investors who could enjoy their investment appreciation of 75.59% over the last five years. However, the share price experienced a significant decline falling by 30.1% from its all-time-highs reached less than a year ago. There is always a reason, why the stock price gets punished, and in the case of Hershey, the main reason seems to be the valuation that isn't justified based on its projected growth.

The company has been getting more coverage in recent months due to the stock price downtrend. The majority of Seeking Alpha analysts are bullish on the company. Yet, while the fundamentals, solid financials, and the moat may support the investment in Hershey, the future outlook looks challenging. Nevertheless, there are several strong arguments from the business perspective justifying the willingness to own a piece of this enterprise.

Strong Business Fundamentals

First of all, Hershey is an easy-to-understand business. It conducts its operations through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. An explanation of what the company does can be comprised in one sentence.

We are the largest producer of quality chocolate in North America, a leading snack maker in the United States and a global leader in chocolate and nonchocolate confectionery.

Owning a piece of a company whose business model is easy to understand is a blessing for an investor. It takes away plenty of hustle related to trying to get familiar with the product or the service and the technicalities, processes, challenges, and hurdles connected to their creation and rollout.

"A good business is like a simple, beautiful, and understandable machine. We want to be able to understand how it works and how it could break." - Charlie Munger

Not only is Hershey's business simple. What's eye-catching when looking at its financials is the company's exceptional profitability metrics, specifically margins, return on equity, (ROE), and return on invested capital (ROIC). These are some of the indications of a wonderful business.

Hershey's Revenues and Margins (Author - Data: Seeking Alpha)

Over the past decade, Hershey has consistently delivered strong financial performance. The company's gross margins have typically ranged between 43.2% and 46.0%, demonstrating its ability to efficiently convert product costs into sales revenue. This suggests a well-oiled system of managing production expenses and pricing strategies.

Furthermore, their operating margins, which account for additional operating expenses beyond just production, have also been impressive, typically falling between 17.6% and 22.9%. This signifies their adeptness at controlling overall business costs, including marketing, administrative expenses, and research & development, while maintaining healthy sales volume.

Finally, their net margins, representing the portion of each sales dollar that translates into profit after all expenses, have been consistently high, averaging around 6.9% to 16.7%. Maintaining such margins over a sustained period requires a skilled management team that can navigate fluctuations in raw material costs, like cocoa and sugar, constantly optimize production processes, and properly price their chocolate and candy products in a competitive market. Hershey's consistent profitability, with margins well above industry averages, is a testament to the management's excellent business understanding.

Hershey's ROE and ROI (Author - Data: Seeking Alpha)

While Hershey shows impressive profit margins, a look at the company's return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) over the last decade gives a full perspective on the profitability of the business. Historically, its ROE has been remarkably strong, ranging between a high of 45.4% and a staggering 85.0%. This indicates excellent performance in terms of generating profit from shareholder equity (assets - liabilities). However, it's important to note a concerning trend since 2018, with ROE experiencing a decline. This is due to the discrepancy between the net income growth and the equity increase. Since 2018, the company's profits have risen by 58.1% while total equity almost tripled driven by strong growth of long-term assets such as net property, plant & equipment, or intangibles.

Hershey's ROIC, on the other hand, paints a more stable picture. Over the past ten years, its ROIC has hovered between 21.8% and 33.3%, demonstrating its consistent ability to generate returns on its total invested capital. This suggests the company effectively utilizes its resources, including debt and equity, to create value. The fact that ROIC remains strong despite the declining ROE confirms the leadership strategically utilizing debt to drive growth, although it's crucial to observe how this debt management strategy unfolds.

We try to buy businesses that can generate a high return on capital over a long period of time. It's that simple. A business with a high and sustainable return on capital is a machine that takes a dollar and turns it into something more over and over again. That's the kind of business we want to own, and that's the kind of business Charlie [Munger] wants to own." - Warren Buffett

Effective Capital Deployment

One of the main reasons why Hershey has been in an outstanding financial situation for many years is sticking to its core principles among which reinvestment has been a priority. Putting money back into the business has driven innovation which the leadership keeps focusing on.

We have a dynamic pricing model, we’ve evolved our innovation approach and we’re leaning into growth in new areas in which we were underdeveloped, in Sweets and better-for-you. In 2024, we are very focused and excited about what we have on the plate. We’re focused on executional excellence. We have even more innovation than we’ve had in the past, which will unlock even greater merchandising for us across the business. Over the long-term, now that we have put in place the capacity and have our supply chain better built, we can now invest more in R&D and innovation, because we have the line availability to go after those types of initiatives and this will help us to continue to drive profitable growth going forward. You know that we are big investors in our business, both in terms of consumer spending and trade and we have always been focused on how we continue to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of those dollars. Product innovation will always be a key. I think, we will evolve how we do that product innovation to be more integrated with the marketing model. - Michele Buck at the 2024 CAGNY Conference

The CEO Michele Buck stressed the importance of a "higher level of innovation" for 2024 and beyond. This suggests the company is aiming for more robust innovation. It will involve increased investment in research and development, exploring new product categories and flavors, or potentially making use of open innovation platforms to source ideas from a wider pool. The success of these initiatives remains to be seen, but it shows Hershey's recognition of the need for a more dynamic approach to keep pace with the competition in the tough confectionery market.

Yet, Hershey's reinvestment strategy doesn't end at innovation. There are several other pieces of the puzzle:

Price Pack Architecture: The company has now an opportunity to explore new packaging formats and price points to be compelling to different consumers and on various occasions together with improved overall accessibility. Initiatives on Dot's include introducing entry-level and premium price points, as well as continued exploration of the multi-pack offerings.

The company has now an opportunity to explore new packaging formats and price points to be compelling to different consumers and on various occasions together with improved overall accessibility. Initiatives on Dot's include introducing entry-level and premium price points, as well as continued exploration of the multi-pack offerings. Organization Evolution: Hershey successfully utilizes data and technology to improve talent management and overall organizational structure. This includes data-based optimization of the hiring process and increased efficiency in manufacturing. For example, data analysis has been applied to optimize staffing levels on production lines, ensuring sufficient employee capacities to meet production goals and reduce overtime.

Hershey successfully utilizes data and technology to improve talent management and overall organizational structure. This includes data-based optimization of the hiring process and increased efficiency in manufacturing. For example, data analysis has been applied to optimize staffing levels on production lines, ensuring sufficient employee capacities to meet production goals and reduce overtime. Tech-Driven Growth: Hershey puts focus on data and automation to fuel commercial growth. The company takes advantage of market-specific sales data to optimize media spend. Moreover, data visualization tools within the supply chain have created significant production capacity. Besides that, AI and robotics are employed to boost quality control and automate product movement, which improves not only efficiency but also safety for employees. This approach shows Hershey's commitment to utilizing technology to drive growth of sales and profitability.

Hershey puts focus on data and automation to fuel commercial growth. The company takes advantage of market-specific sales data to optimize media spend. Moreover, data visualization tools within the supply chain have created significant production capacity. Besides that, AI and robotics are employed to boost quality control and automate product movement, which improves not only efficiency but also safety for employees. This approach shows Hershey's commitment to utilizing technology to drive growth of sales and profitability. Strategic Capability Investments: Hershey has made significant investments in recent years to strengthen their business foundation for future growth. Acquisitions remain the core of the business capital deployment. That's an excellent method to reinvest and innovate at the same time. This strategy led to the acquisitions of several salty snack brands (SkinnyPop, Dot's, Pirate's Booty) and complementary manufacturing capabilities through Weaver Popcorn and Pretzels Inc. These moves have made the business a well-rounded, highly competitive player in the snack market.

Hershey's long-term perspective remains robust. The company maintains strong confidence in its ability to deliver 2% to 4% net sales growth and 6% to 8% EPS growth over the long term. This confidence comes from the business reinvestment initiatives the company actively pursues. Hershey is expected to fuel sustainable sales increase and profitability in the years to come.

At this point, it's crucial to analyze whether the current valuation of Hershey corresponds with the expected growth and if the EPS increase of 6% to 8% is enough to justify today's stock price.

Valuation

Having established a big picture regarding Hershey's financial performance based on the company's track record and its future outlook it's time to take a closer glimpse at the valuation of the business. From the perspective of a value investor who upon careful analysis of the business considers acquiring shares of Hershey, it's critical to know if the current stock price is below the fair value of the business in which case it would create an opportunity to buy a piece of a great, undervalued company.

The value of Hershey was determined by using a Discounted Earnings Model (DCM), where the sum of the company's all future earnings is discounted to its today's value. Three scenarios were considered to understand better how much the business may be worth: best, worst, and normal.

DEM Valuation: Best Case, Worst Case (Author - Data: Seeking Alpha, Hershey)

Best case: In the best-case scenario, a strong growth of 8% annually in the first five years, and 6% annually in the latter five was applied in the model. The terminal P/E ratio at the end of the period equals 15, which is rather conservative. However, let's assume that in 10 years Hershey's EPS growth will come only from the broad worldwide economic growth. The terminal P/E multiple of 15 would be then appropriate for such an outlook. Implementing these numbers into the model results in a fair value of the business at $179.86 per share.

Worst case: On the other side of the growth spectrum, the worst-case scenario assumes that Hershey won't manage to hit its goals in terms of EPS growth and the company increases its earnings by 3.0% annually for the next 10 years. After this period, the business stagnates which is expressed by applying a terminal P/E multiple of 9.0. Including these numbers in the analysis results in a fair value of $109.8 per share, much below the current stock price.

DEM Valuation: Normal Case (Author - Data: Seeking Alpha, Hershey)

Normal case: In the normal-case scenario, the company is expected to grow by 6.0% annually in the first five years followed by five years of a 4.0% growth. At the end of these 10 years, the company should also deserve a 15.0 P/E multiple considering its moat and a long track record of strong performance. The fair value in this scenario equals $158.08, meaning the stock is trading at a 17.3% premium.

Regardless of the presented scenario, Hershey seems to be overvalued. The worst case paints a gloomy future for the company. If this variant unfolded, the company would grow only thanks to inflation. Such a situation would mean no real growth. On the other hand, the best case assumes a pretty strong expansion considering the global growth of the confectionery market at 5.78% CAGR until 2028. By comparison, the normal case seems to be a fairly conservative scenario Hershey may likely follow.

Yet, the company is currently priced for an 8.0% EPS expansion CAGR for the next 10 years. Considering the current environment and the outlook, Hershey will unlikely meet these growth projections. It seems the confectionery giant is currently overvalued. As an established enterprise with stable growth over decades, it's reasonable to expect that the stock price movement won't be volatile unless something major happens. However, the downtrend is apparent and it may continue, especially considering the headwind coming from the cocoa supply front.

Commodity Risk

Commodity price action in the confectionery industry may feel like a rollercoaster ride. Cocoa is no exception. Cacao tree beans which are processed from Theobroma are the core of chocolate, the industry's paramount ingredient. With sugar, milk, and nuts adding their magic, cocoa is the key substance consumers are craving. Yet, its importance doesn't end with chocolate, it also appears in desserts and beverages. However, cocoa price swings caused by weather conditions, politics, and global demand can challenge confectioners, which has been happening for some time.

Unfortunately for producers and consumers, cocoa prices are expected to continue their staggering surge due to concerns over supply from West Africa. This region produces around three-quarters of the world's cocoa volume. Prices have skyrocketed in recent months, driving cocoa futures to $8,271 per metric ton. This represents a 93% increase so far this year. Meanwhile, the S&P GSCI Cocoa index (considered a benchmark) has reached an all-time high of $320.97.

Data by YCharts

Surprisingly, despite these unbelievably high prices, global demand for cocoa hasn't weakened. Analysts explain this phenomenon as follows. Chocolate is considered a compulsive purchase for a lot of consumers who keep buying their favorite treats. Apart from that, existing contracts between manufacturers and processors are still buffering the price impact. However, some market observers expect demand weakness in the second half of the year, considering the current "very, very tight" supply/demand situation.

West Africa, in particular Ivory Coast (44%) and Ghana (14%) remain a major concern due to weather conditions. Last year, heavy rains became a concern regarding black pod disease and the situation around cocoa delivery to ports. This year, on the other hand, dry conditions and strong Harmattan winds are sending alarming signals about the current crop. These climate-related circumstances are further complicated by El Niño-related dryness in Southeast Asia, India, Australia, and regions in Africa, which has also caused commodity prices such as sugar and coffee to rise.

The management of Hershey has warned that high cocoa prices may be damaging to profits if the situation persists. Commodities are difficult to predict. Their prices are influenced by factors out of anybody's control. Certain measures can be taken to dampen the effect of the volatility. However, if abnormal circumstances continue for longer, negative effects must be seen at some point.

Conclusion

Hershey is a confectionery giant with a strong moat built on iconic brands, consistent profitability, and a growing global presence. Its focus on reinvestment in innovation, data-driven strategies, and strategic acquisitions positions the company well for future success. The expansion into international markets is a promising growth-driving initiative.

However, Hershey's current stock price appears to be inflated, reflecting expectations of a higher growth trajectory than the company can realistically deliver. Considering a pretty conservative CAGR of 6% for the next 5 years and 4% for the subsequent 5 years, a fair value would be around $158.08 per share. In simpler terms, Hershey is priced for growth it can't deliver. For its current valuation to be justified, the company would have to achieve a significantly higher growth rate of around 8% CAGR for the next decade.

Therefore, while Hershey's is a fundamentally solid business, investors should carefully consider the mismatch between its current price and its fair value based on growth prospects before making an investment decision. Furthermore, cocoa prices remain a threat to the company's profitability.