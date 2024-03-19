Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment

The social media company Reddit (RDDT) is set to price its initial public offering on Wednesday, March 20. This IPO comes with great controversy with many spectators calling it a sign of a market bubble. Indeed, valuations of many stocks in the tech sector have soared to unjustifiable levels. But the IPO of Reddit may be a great opportunity to invest in a category-defining social media company. I do not agree with many of the analysis which suggests that Reddit would be overvalued or “uninvestible” at the IPO price, and I plan to take the other end of the trade even if the stock soars on its first day of trading. I am initiating coverage of the stock with a "strong buy" rating and $60 price target.

When Will Reddit Stock IPO?

Reddit is slated to begin trading on Wednesday, March 20.

What Is The Reddit Stock Ticker?

Reddit will have the stock ticker “RDDT.”

Reddit Stock Key Metrics

Loyal readers may find it curious that I am giving Reddit a buy rating. I have been quite vocal about my reservations about the surge in tech sector valuations, having changed 19 bullish calls to “hold” ratings in 2024 alone. I hope to make an argument that Reddit is not just a company with great growth prospects ahead, but is an outright steal at the IPO price.

Reddit has showed solid growth over the past few years, though it did see growth decelerate meaningfully post-pandemic like other social media companies. This is a good moment to note that Reddit is not yet profitable, losing $91 million in 2023 (though the company did generate positive GAAP operating and net income in the fourth quarter).

S-1 Filing

I find it humorous that investors can so quickly forget recent history on both ends of the spectrum. Just as many tech investors seem to be forgetting that high valuations can lead to vicious stock crashes like that which occurred in 2022, I see many conventional value investors saying things like “Reddit is structurally unprofitable.” Over the last 18 months, we have seen tech companies left and right deliver incredible gains in profit margins in spite of a tough macro environment. I have and continue to be of the view that many unprofitable tech companies choose to remain unprofitable in order to accelerate market share and revenue growth. Of course, there are definitely tech companies which might never be able to show profits even if they choose to do so, but I am not of the view that Reddit is one of these names.

It all comes down to social media dominance. I view Reddit as being one of the most important social media companies at the moment. I am not trying to be hyperbolic - I’ll be the first to admit there aren’t that many social media companies.

OBERLO

Reddit ranks last on the above list, but I would focus more on how Reddit commands nearly as much time spent as peers like Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat (SNAP). It makes sense: the application offers users a way to explore their interests (like Instagram) while emphasizing the brevity-advantages of Twitter. I note that Reddit arguably offers the most convenient way to organize one’s interests among all social media platforms.

Reddit has shown solid user growth, though I do find it odd that weekly average user growth accelerated so meaningfully in the fourth quarter (right before this IPO).

S-1 Filing

It is worth noting that the United States makes up 50% of its user base - this is notable due to other social media platforms not having that dynamic and U.S. users typically commanding higher average revenue per user (‘ARPU’).

S-1 Filing

With regards to ARPU, Reddit has struggled to show meaningful ARPU growth - it is well known that the company has faced some struggles in its monetization strategies.

S-1 Filing

That said, I note that U.S. ARPU looks astonishingly low at just $5.51 in the latest quarter.

S-1 Filing

For reference, Meta Platforms (META) reports its ARPU at $68, SNAP at $8.96, and Pinterest (PINS) at $8.07. I expect Reddit to see ARPU grow closer to where META stands and far above the rest of the pack.

I should note that Reddit made great progress in reducing its cash burn, with the adjusted EBITDA loss compressing to $69.3 million (and net interest income standing at around $49 million).

S-1 Filing

The company ended 2023 with $1.2 billion in cash versus no debt.

S-1 Filing

What Is The Reddit Stock Valuation?

Media coverage has pinned Reddit’s desired valuation to be around $6.5 billion. With the IPO said to be “5 times oversubscribed,” it looks very likely that the stock will open at that price if not significantly higher.

I have seen some coverage draw attention to the large amount of convertible preferred stock, but I now show that this is already included in the estimated $65 billion price tag. As per the Reddit S-1 filing, we can see that Reddit had around 59 million shares outstanding at the end of 2023.

S-1 Filing

However, that total did not include the $73 million of preferred stock nor any stock options and unvested RSUs.

S-1 Filing

Inclusive of the above line items, we arrive at around 189 million fully diluted shares outstanding, which in conjunction with the $33 estimated per-share stock price gets us to that $6.5 billion valuation.

Is Reddit Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Many investors might be most familiar with Reddit on account of the notorious subreddit known as “Wall Street Bets” in which retail investors make humorous posts about recklessly risky investment behavior. In reality, though, I best describe Reddit as being a digital table of contents for various interests. One can create and join various “subreddits” which represent specific interests, which can range from quite general like “dogs” to something regional like “Ask San Francisco” and even to something very specific like “Game of Thrones Fan Theories.”

Reddit

Based on the $6.5 billion proposed valuation, that would place the stock at 8x 2023 sales, or more importantly, 6.7x 2024e sales (based on 20% projected growth). I expect Reddit to sustain around 20% annual growth rates over the next decade as it executes against its ARPU opportunity. I expect the company to generate at least 30% net margins over the long term (reflecting a large gap with the 50% margins posted by META in its advertising businesses). I see the growth opportunity as coming from continued integration of online advertisements as well as an eventual premium subscription operating model. Due to the unusually attractive long term growth opportunity, I see a 13x sales multiple as being very reasonable here. Against that 30% long term net margin assumption, that equates to roughly a 43x long term earnings power multiple. Over time, I expect that P/S multiple to compress to around 10x which would equate to around 30x earnings. At 13x sales, the stock would be priced for market-beating returns on account of my projected 20% annual growth rate. I expect Reddit stock to soar on Wednesday once it comes public - my discussion above suggests that even after a 100% mark-up, the stock would still look reasonably valued for long term growth investors. Of course, I have not accounted for the possibility of hype-driven gains but it appears highly possible that Reddit may earn meme-like status.

I note that co-founder and CEO Steven Huffman owns nearly 25% of fully diluted shares outstanding. Reddit might not only appeal to meme-investors - this looks like an owner-operator story that is set to come public at cheap valuations.

S-1 Filing

What are the key risks? For starters, Reddit faces the same regulatory risks as META and others. Reddit has disclosed an FTC inquiry regarding its AI licensing deals, but one should not ignore the potential liabilities from having to regulate sensitive content. The company has faced struggles in monetization, and it is possible that it takes time for the company to generate consistent +20% revenue growth rates. It is possible that the company never achieves those assumed growth rates - I again point to the curious acceleration in user growth in the fourth quarter. Much of my investment thesis comes from my view that Reddit is an indispensable and invaluable platform that offers the best of social media competitors and a search index.

Conclusion

Reddit joins the ranks of Arm Holdings (ARM) in recent high-profile IPOs to hit the market. While the high valuation of tech stocks overall may raise alarm bells, I am of the view that the $6.5 billion proposed valuation for the stock is very cheap and I expect the stock to quickly reach my $60 per share target price. I am initiating coverage with a buy rating and hope to invest in the stock once it commences trading on Wednesday.