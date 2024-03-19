wolv

Investment Thesis

The whole Canadian O&G sector is valued on the cheap side, with the highest quality companies offering double-digit returns. Gas prices (NG1:COM) are bouncing from inflation-adjusted multidecade lows, with future prices pointing to AECO C$3.5 compared with current C$1.6, caused by rising demand for gas due to improved LNG export capacity from NA.

Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF),(TSX:PEY:CA) is Canada's lowest-cost gas producer, which makes its FCF (free cash flow) yield very resilient. The robust hedge book helped Peyto to report great FCF even in the current depressed market.

The company made a very successful acquisition from Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF) and entered 2024 with 30 years of 2P (proved + probable) reserves. These acquired lands give Peyto many options for growth, with a current growth plan pointing to 10% yearly production growth for the next five years. The new assets also show better economics with higher liquid content compared to Peyto's original reserves.

The stock currently offers a safe, high monthly dividend of C$0.11 (9.3% dividend yield, stock price C$14.2), which makes it a great place to be while waiting for higher gas prices.

With the current price of gas futures and 12.5% cost of equity, DCF valuation results in C$21.3 per share, suggesting a 50% upside to fair value or five-year average ROI of 23% with exit multiple 8xFCF. This makes me rate the stock as a Strong buy.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Peyto just celebrated 25 years of existence. Over its existence, the company grew into the fifth-largest Canadian gas producer. While the stock trades at cheap multiples, I consider the underlying business of high quality with great competitive advantages, resulting in a full-cycle ROCE of 14% or ROE of 25%.

Peyto solely focuses on the Alberta Deep Basin with high 88% gas content reserves. This narrow focus results in better geological estimations and high experience leverage in the area.

Production and Hedging

Peyto recently released its 2023 results with an average production of 105.000 boe/d (12% liquids), with the last quarter's output already up to 120.000 boe/d, utilizing its production growth plan.

During last year, gas prices dropped by approx 50% to inflation-adjusted multidecade lows. Most gas producers cut their capital spending to lower the planned outputs, as the current gas price makes them FCF negative.

The low 12% liquid content in its production mix is the lowest among its peers. In such times when gas prices are at the bottom of the cycle, producers rely on their liquids production to keep them FCF positive. Peyto's strategy is different.

As I see it, Peyto's strategy of protection against low gas prices is built on three pillars.

The first is gas pricing diversification across NA with no direct exposure to volatile AECO pricing. For example, its participation in the Rockies LNG Consortium, or the 9,200 boe/d supply of gas to the Cascade power plant, is expected to start next quarter.

The second is Peyto's industry-leading low costs, which are the results of long-term focus and experience in the area and the ownership of the infrastructure.

The third is a robust hedge book with 70% of gas prices hedged into 2024. This hedging strategy brings the company a small extra profit while smoothing the volatility of gas prices. While the gas prices dropped 50% in 2023, Peyto's realized prices dropped only 13%.

These are the reasons why Peyto reported a positive FCF of C$268M for the year.

Peyto Repsol acquisition

Last year, Peyto acquired Repsol's (REPYF) non-core assets, and there is a lot to like about it. Considering the low-price environment, the timing couldn't be better. The acquisition makes perfect sense, as these new assets go hand in hand with Peyto's original acreage. Thus, the management knew very well what they were buying, with many ideas for utilizing the future synergies between these adjacent assets.

The production profile of the new assets also seems superior to Peyto's original assets, with lower decline rates and higher liquids content.

Peyto & Repsol acreage (Peyto's presentation)

Management presented early wells results, with a claim of the being superior compared to previous years' averages. While this is great to see, removing investors' concerns about the operations results of the new assets, I am not sold yet, as when you think about it, the management will always choose the most promising wells first. While I believe in the superiority of these new wells, I think the full-year average will be lower compared to the first eight wells.

Early wells results (Peyto's presentation)

Capital allocation

The acquisition resulted in taking on a new debt, which currently sits at 2xD/CF. While I don't consider this level of debt a risk, the whole industry still remembers 2020 lows, so the management is committed to lowering the debt to a level of 1xD/CF.

In the meantime, the C$0.11 monthly dividend is covered by cash flow due to the hedge book, while other gas producers are running FCF negative with the need to take on new debt to cover their dividends.

Despite low gas prices, Peyto's management guides for steady production volumes. Shut-in would occur only with much lower or negative AECO prices.

On the other hand, management is guiding Capex spending on the low end, stating that they don't want to boost production output and waste the potential of the assets by selling higher volumes into a depressed market.

Management will be observing the gas market and react accordingly.

If prices stay low for longer, management will prioritize debt repayments while keeping the base dividend.

If prices follow strip pricing, management is ready to increase production output

With even higher prices, the D/CF ratio will take care of itself with higher cash flow. Management would use all the capital to significantly boost production while keeping the dividend.

Market dynamics

As for all commodity producers, the main driver of their stock price is the underlying commodity price environment. As I wrote in detail in my ARC Resources (ARX:CA) thesis, there are forces in play that are improving the gas price outlook. Higher LNG export capacity from NA is the core of the thesis.

Valuation

I am modeling the base-case scenario based on strip pricing with AECO's 12-month strip at C$2.7 going up to a 36-month strip of C$3.5.

I am using production growth guidance while keeping in mind that management is flexible around capital allocation reacting to gas pricing development.

I also account for an updated base decline rate of 25%. While nearly irrelevant in the long term, I am counting in their current hedges.

Here is the graph representing the projection. A table is below if you want to review the numbers.

5-year projection (Author's Calculation) 5-year projection (Author's Calculation)

Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) Valuation

Now, I am discounting the resulting dividends and buybacks by a cost of equity of 12.5%, which I use across the Canadian O&G upstream sector.

DCF model (Author's Calculation)

The base-case scenario yields a fair value of $C21 per share, implying a 48% upside or 23% annual returns for the next five years with an assumed exit multiple of 8x maintenance FCF.

As I don't want to value the company based on a single scenario, I am log-normally distributing the probabilities of pricing scenarios around futures prices with a price target of C$21.3 per share. This valuation method better reflects the potential gains with higher prices and protected FCF with lower prices compared to the single scenario model.

Target price with Log-normal distributed probabilities around futures prices (Author's Calculation)

If your fundamental analysis of gas prices differentiates from the futures prices, you can review the company valuation under different long-term pricing in the table above.

Shareholders yield

Shareholders are rewarded by production growth, dividends, and buybacks. Assuming the base-case scenario accounting for strip pricing, you get a double-digit FCF yield with growing production, with a potential 21.2% yield if the company does not spend for further growth after 2028.

Growth + FCFE yield (Author's Calculation)

Asset-Based Valuation

While my DCF valuation might seem overly bullish, the assets valuation presented by Peyto speaks for itself.

Assuming a very low future AECO price of $C2, the present value of the future cash flows from these assets discounted yearly by 10% equals $C14.2B or C$53 per share, or over $C100 per share if AECO averages $C3. Not accounting for debt of C$6.8 per share.

Asset Based Valuation (Peyto's presentation)

This only accounts for 1,571 booked locations, with another 1,800 identified by Peyto, which are not included in this calculation.

Risks to consider

The Canadian freezing weather has negatively affected 2024Q1 production, with management noting an approximate 1,150 boe/s lower production volume.

The water supply is being addressed, with only 0.3% of the water used from surface water supplies.

The debt is manageable, and I do not consider it a severe risk.

Gas pricing is the highest price mover, as I showed you in the valuation. Slight differences in future prices can significantly swing the company's valuation. This is also an opportunity, as the company's low costs make it withstand bad times and thrive in good ones.

Investment Decision

Pros:

Peyto successfully acquired Repsol's assets, improving its future growth outlook and production profile due to higher liquids percentage and lower base declines.

Production is expected to grow from 105,000 boe/d (barrel of oil equivalent) in 2023 to 130,000 boe/d next year and 160,000 boe/d in 2028.

After the acquisition, the 2P reserves life index is now 30+ years.

The stock offers a 9.3% dividend yield, covered by FCF even with prices of AECO C$2.2/mcf or even lower if accounted for hedges.

Successful hedging strategy smoothens the commodity price volatility and makes extra profit in the process.

Flexibility of production cutting and boosting makes the company well-prepared for future volatility.

Structural improvements in LNG export from NA creates a better price environment for NA gas prices.

Cons:

Several other Canadian O&G producers are deleveraged and focus on returning 100% of FCF to shareholders, making them more appealing to investors compared to Peyto.

The management currently prioritizes debt repayment over share buybacks.

Peyto is currently out of favor. With the whole O&G sector being cheaply priced, investors have many options to choose from and prefer higher-payout, deleveraged companies that support their stocks with large buybacks.

Also, investors saw how quickly the gas price dropped, resulting in the possible favoring of higher liquid content producers.

Investors like myself, who believe in long-term demand for gas, will appreciate the long life of the company's reserves, which I consider highly unappreciated by the market.

Income investors will appreciate the high dividend yield of 9.3%, which I consider very safe due to Peyto's very low-cost structure.

The high certainty of survival bottom-cycle prices makes it a great choice for long-term investors, who will benefit from higher gas prices in the future.

I hesitated to invest, but the deeper dive opened my eyes, and I will initiate a long-term position. With the current price of gas futures and 12.5% cost of equity, DCF valuation points at C$21.3 per share, suggesting a 50% upside to fair value, which makes me rate the stock as a Strong buy.

