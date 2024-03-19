Moment Makers Group

A Quick Take On Contineum Therapeutics, Inc.

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (CTNM) has filed to raise $150 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to SEC S-1 registration information.

The company is a clinical stage biopharma developing oral small molecule treatments for various serious medical conditions.

CTNM has a potentially significant collaboration with Johnson & Johnson for its PIPE-307 candidate for the treatment of depression and relapse remitting multiple sclerosis.

Given the company's strong institutional investor base and major collaboration with JNJ, the IPO will likely see significant life science investor interest.

Contineum Overview

San Diego, California-based Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. was founded to develop small molecule therapies for neurological, inflammation and immunological diseases in major treatment areas.

Management is led by president, Chairman and CEO Mr. Carmine Stengone, who has been with the firm since October 2018 and was previously president and CEO of Avelas Biosciences and SVP, Business Development for COI Pharmaceuticals.

The firm's lead candidate, PIPE-791, is in Phase 1 trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis.

The company expects to submit a request for Phase 1b trials to 'inform dose selection for our planned future Phase 2 trials of PIPE-791 in IPF and progressive MS.'

The current status of the firm’s development pipeline is shown here:

SEC

Contineum has booked fair market value investment of $200 million as of December 31, 2023 from investors, including Versant Ventures, Baker Brothers and Sectoral Asset Management.

Contineum’s Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by GlobalData, the global market for multiple sclerosis treatments was an estimated $18.9 billion in 2020 and is forecasted to reach $28 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of only about 4% from 2020 to 2030.

The primary factors driving this expected growth are the launch of more effective products which are expected to have a higher total cost of therapy along with higher compliance rates.

Also, further development of treatment options for MS subtypes is likely, as it the continued preference by patients for oral formulations or less frequent dosings.

Major competitive vendors that have developed or are developing similar treatments include the following firms:

Genentech/Roche

Bristol-Myers Squibb

AbbVie

Horizon Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics

Boehringer Ingelheim

United Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics

RedX Pharma

Endeavor Biomedicines

The firm's development pipeline also addresses other large medical condition markets.

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. Financial Status

The company’s recent financial results show large collaboration revenue recognized in 2023 from its partnership with Johnson & Johnson.

Here are the firm’s current financial results for the past two calendar years, per its recent IPO filing documents:

SEC

As of December 31, 2023, the company had $15.5 million in cash and $5.7 million in total liabilities.

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. IPO Details

Contineum intends to raise $150 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, although the final amount may differ.

No existing shareholders have shown an interest in acquiring shares at the IPO price.

I expect the final market capitalization to be well above the $250 million lower end of the typical institutional grade biopharma firm at IPO.

The firm has elected to be an ‘emerging growth company’ and a ‘smaller reporting company’, per the 2012 JOBS Act designations.

These designations will enable management to disclose less financial information to shareholders if they choose.

Many such company stocks have performed poorly post-IPO.

Management said it plans to use the IPO net proceeds as detailed here:

to advance the development of our LPA1R antagonist program, including the completion of our Phase 1b PET imaging trial and Phase 2 clinical trials for our lead drug candidate, PIPE-791, in IPF and Progressive MS; to complete our Phase 2 clinical trial of PIPE-307 for the potential treatment of RRMS; and the remaining proceeds to fund other research and development activities, including the development of our peripherally-restricted LPA1R antagonist drug candidate, CTX-343, and general corporate purposes, which we expect will include the hiring of additional personnel, capital expenditures and the costs of operating as a public company. (Source: SEC)

Leadership’s online company roadshow presentation is not yet available.

Pertaining to legal proceedings, management says the company is not presently 'subject to any legal proceedings.'

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Stifel and RBC Capital Markets.

Commentary About Contineum’s IPO

CTNM is seeking U.S. public market funding to advance its pipeline through and into clinical trials.

The firm’s lead candidate, PIPE-791, is in Phase 1 trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis.

Management expects to submit a request for Phase 1b trials to 'inform dose selection for [its] planned future Phase 2 trials of PIPE-791 in IPF and progressive MS.'

The market opportunity for treating multiple sclerosis and the other conditions the company seeks to find therapies for is large and expected grow at a moderate to lower rate of growth in the immediate years ahead.

CTNM will face material competition from existing players as well as new market entrants in development of next-generation treatment options.

Management has disclosed a major pharma firm collaboration with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), which has paid the firm $50 million in collaboration fee revenue in 2023.

JNJ is collaborating with CTNM on its PIPE-307 treatment candidate for depression and relapse remitting multiple sclerosis.

If PIPE-307 is successful, Contineum will be eligible for up to $1 billion ‘and tiered royalties in the low-double digit to high-teen percent range on future net sales of products containing’ the drug, although these payments would likely occur over a very long time period into the future, if at all.

The company’s investor syndicate includes well-known life science venture capital firms, including Versant Ventures and Baker Brothers.

An interesting aspect of the offering is its proposed two stock classes, which is uncommon for life science companies.

The company expects to have non-voting Class B stock, so my guess is that will be for Johnson & Johnson and may be to minimize the chance for JNJ’s talc powder litigation to reach through to a potential interest it may acquire in Contineum.

Given the material collaboration relationship and strong institutional life science investor base, the IPO will likely be successful in providing CTNM with the resources it needs for the near term.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.