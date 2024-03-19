Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

WGMI? A Sobering Look At Bitcoin Miners

Stony Chambers Asset Research profile picture
Stony Chambers Asset Research
1.11K Followers

Summary

  • Bitcoin mining is a highly competitive industry with low barriers to entry and no ability to determine prices, making it difficult for publicly traded miners to outperform BTC.
  • Publicly traded Bitcoin miners are likely to underperform the S&P 500's cash flow yield and may go to zero in the next 15 years if they don't make some changes.
  • WGMI is an ETF that is heavily concentrated in top mining stocks.
  • WGMI is good as a short term play on a continuation of the BTC rally. I expect issues over a multi-year time frame.

Bitcoin ASIC miners in warehouse. ASIC mining equipment on stand racks for mining cryptocurrency in steel container. Blockchain techology application specific integrated circuit units storage

artiemedvedev

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining has grown into an industry which receives a not infrequent amount of coverage in the media. For a long time, the energy cost of proof-of-work mining was viewed as a negative to the environment. Today that narrative

This article was written by

Stony Chambers Asset Research profile picture
Stony Chambers Asset Research
1.11K Followers
Stony Chambers is a research service that synthesizes cogent investment perspectives on risk assets. The investment philosophy centers around deep fundamentals, impactful narratives, and Austrian economics. Time horizon is the primary dividing factor for research. Long-horizon research will focus on digital assets, macro, and general value opportunities. Emphasis is placed on a global, long-run macro view as the basis for these investment considerations. Short-horizon research will focus on options and volatility for income generation and hedging. Personally, I do business development and communications for a decentralized finance (DeFi) startup that brings capital efficient spot and derivatives trading to crypto. I have a few years of investing experience, a strong finance and economics background, and working proficiency in Python programming.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD, FBTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WGMI ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on WGMI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WGMI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.