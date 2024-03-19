Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Roku: It's A Great Time To Buy This Dip

Mar. 19, 2024 11:30 AM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU) Stock2 Comments
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
27.39K Followers

Summary

  • Roku stock has fallen 30% this year despite a strong Q4 earnings print.
  • The company continues to enjoy double-digit growth in users, streaming hours, and platform revenue, while profitability has surged above breakeven.
  • Management continues to cite more and more ad spend shifting away from linear TV and toward streaming.
  • The company's investments into content plus its overseas expansion plans should continue to serve as key growth catalysts for the company going forward.
  • Roku also has more than $2 billion in net cash, a substantial chunk of its ~$9 billion market cap.
IGNITION: Future of Media

Monica Schipper

Understandably, investors have demanded sheer perfection out of earnings season this quarter. With stock markets so high, only the best performers have been allowed to continue rallying. In some cases, however, post-earnings negative reactions have created buying opportunities in stocks that were otherwise expensive, creating perfect contrarian

This article was written by

With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ROKU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

